Savor Borgata returns: ‘Unmask the Flavor’ events go on sale Oct. 14

Some good news for a change: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will hold Savor Borgata after all … sort of.
Savor Borgata: Unmask the Flavor will offer a truncated version of the normal festivities of Savor Borgata, which is one of the best foodie events in Atlantic City and on the East Coast.
No, there won’t be a giant, party-like gala in the Event Center this year, but the more intimate culinary events around the resort will be held as an exclusive series of socially distant dining experiences on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21.
“We can still Savor Borgata, but now we’ll Savor Borgata more safely,” says Becky Schultz, vice president of hospitality for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “This year might look different, but our ability to create flavorful culinary experiences remains. By limiting our capacity, maintaining social distance, wearing masks and interacting a bit differently, we’ll ensure that Savor Borgata still serves as a memorable experience for our guests.”
Like in past years, Borgata will present a limited series of culinary experiences throughout the weekend that celebrates the individual talent of each participating chef:
Michael Symon, Chef/Partner, Angeline by Michael Symon
• “He Got It From His Mamma: Pasta Making with Michael Symon”: No one does it better than Mamma, and no one knows that better than Michael Symon. Spend the afternoon with Michael learning how to make pasta in the restaurant he named after his own Mamma, Angeline. (Saturday Nov. 21; 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; $99/ticket)
Michael Schulson, Chef/Partner, Izakaya by Michael Schulson
• “Sip, Savor, Suntory with Michael Schulson”: Sip, savor, and socially distance with Philadelphia’s favorite chef and restaurateur, Michael Schulson (Sampan, Double Knot). Spend the evening enjoying a multi-course dinner designed specifically to be paired with the award-winning Suntory Japanese Whiskies. (Friday, Nov. 20; 8 p.m.; $99/ticket)
• “Let’s Roll: Sushi & Sake with Michael Schulson”: Skip the bread baking, let’s make sushi! Join Michael Schulson for an exclusive sushi demonstration with sake pairings. (Saturday, Nov. 21; 11:30am; $59/ticket)
Greg & Marc Sherry, Restaurateurs, Old Homestead Steak House
• “Old Homestead Dinner: A Tribute to Elvis”: With 150 years of knowing good steak — really good steak — join Greg and Marc Sherry of Old Homestead for an intimate whiskey dinner prepared by Executive Restaurant Chef Amador Campos that celebrates the music and legend of Elvis Presley. Each ticketed reservation includes an engraved bottle of Jack Daniels. (Friday, Nov. 20; 8 p.m.; $225/ticket)
Borgata Culinary
• “Beer N’ Bites”: Experience beers and bites in the ultimate sports-enthusiast’s hangout, BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar. Join Victory Brewing Company for a three-course meal prepared by Chef Chris Dougherty. (Friday, Nov. 20; 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; $44/ticket)
• “Ice Wine, Baby”: Alright stop. Collaborate and listen. Ice(wine) is back with our brand new… Executive Pastry Chef! Join Chef Tom Vaccaro on a journey through the world of icewine – a type of dessert wine produced from grapes that are frozen while still on the vine. Enjoy three of his new scrumptious desserts, ranging from hot to cold, each expertly paired with a varietal of Inniskillin Icewine. (Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21; 7:30 p.m.; $59/ticket)
• “Metro Morning Eggstravaganza”: Enjoy an eggstravagant four-course brunch paired with indulgent fizzy cocktails at The Metropolitan. (Saturday, Nov. 21; 10 a.m.; $39/ticket)
• “In the Kitchen with Executive Chef Tom Biglan”: Chef Tom takes you on a behind-the-scenes look at dinner service in a professional kitchen. Learn what it takes to execute a flawlessly timed meal while enjoying a four-course tasting menu accompanied by wine. (Saturday, Nov. 21; 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; $65/ticket)
• “Lunch & Learn with Chef Aram Mardigian”: Now that we’re out of our quarantine kitchens, it’s time to learn something new. Enjoy a three-course lunch paired with wine as Chef Aram demonstrates how to make some of his favorite recipes. (Saturday, Nov. 21; 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; $59/ticket)
• “Plant Powered Plates”: Dive into three plant-based plates designed by Chef Hector Agosto and paired with cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. (Saturday, Nov. 21; 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; $55/ticket)
Savor Borgata experiences will be limited in capacity with social distance between tables. Guests will be required to wear face coverings until their food or drink arrives and must put their mask back on after they have finished eating and drinking. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the resort, with constant disinfecting of high-touch points.
Ticketed reservations are required and will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 14, at TheBorgata.com or by calling 1.866.900.4TIX (4849).
