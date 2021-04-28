 Skip to main content
Rum Point Crab House at Harrah's set to open this Friday
Rum Point Crab House at Harrah's set to open this Friday

Rum Point Crab House will officially open its doors this Friday.

Harrah's Resort's new seafood restaurant Rum Point Crab House officially opens its doors at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. The restaurant takes over the space of the former Veracruz, overlooking The Baywalk with stunning sunset and bay views – a first-to-market.

Rum Point Crab House will offer fresh and delicious crab and seafood where guests will be able to choose from a variety of starters, plates to share, sandwiches, bowls, and more. Additionally, there will be a raw bar with gulf shrimp, Cape May Salts, Barnegat Bay clams, king crab, queen crab, and Maine lobster. Buckets will be offered with king, queen, Dungeness, and local blue crab options with add-ons available. The restaurant will also offer premier steak selections and land-based dishes, including Rum Point’s signature ribeye steak, marinated in the restaurant’s signature house marinade; the Rum Point Burger, dry-aged beef with aged white cheddar served on a toasted brioche bun; and house-smoked baby back ribs.

Rum Point Crab House will be open Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m. in May with extended hours Memorial Day weekend. For more info go to Caesars.com.

