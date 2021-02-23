Pizza Palooza lets you be judge, jury and executioner when it comes to the best pies

Dough, cheese and sauce. How could three basic ingredients bring so much happiness? This is but one of the many mysteries of the power of the almighty pizza. And it would stand to reason that anyone who combined those three components would be able to produce an equally delicious pie. Yet somehow that is absolutely NOT the case. Getting the balance right between the three is an art form, and in an area as stacked with pizzerias as South Jersey is, what ultimately comes out of the oven will instantly be judged by an army of seasoned pizza aficionados.
Do you consider yourself one of them? Good. We need your help deciding once and for all who makes the best pizza in South Jersey. So why not let your voice be heard as you cast your vote today in Atlantic City Weekly’s first ever Pizza Palooza?
The rules are simple: Tell us who makes your favorite pizza. Traditional plain pies only (Sicilian and grandma pies are OK, but no toppings or specialty pizza).
There will be two divisions — a Top 10 critics’ picks — chosen by Scott Cronick and Ryan Loughlin (food writers and creators of Atlantic City Weekly’s popular Fat Boy Munch Club column), as well as a Top 10 for readers’ picks in which YOU will get to choose your favorite pie. Nominate any pizzeria you like within Atlantic County or Ocean City. Readers may vote for their favorite pizzeria once a day from now through Sunday, March 7. Pizzas will be ranked based on who gets the most votes. Winners will be featured in the March 25 issue of Atlantic City Weekly.
Vote for your favorite — or nominate some we may have missed — at AtlanticCityWeekly.com or Press Contests.com.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com