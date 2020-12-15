On the Rocks … at Little Water Distillery

Sure, it’s fun to visit just about any bar, but when you find a spot that not only mixes spirits, but actually produces them as well, you have something really special on your hands. Such is the case at Little Water Distillery, Atlantic City’s first and only distillery.
The space opened back in 2017, when brothers Mark and Eric Ganter began producing their signature Whitecap Whiskey after giving their father a still for his 70th birthday a few years prior. Later they would go on to add a full line of spirits, such as 48 Blocks Vodka, Rusted Revolver Gin, Liberty American Silver Rum and Prosperity American Dark Rum. Sadly, Eric Ganter passed away in 2019, leaving Mark to continue the Little Water legacy.
A visit to the distillery is a fascinating experience, as it feels like you are entering a cross between a small factory, a liquor store and a trendy bar. And that’s pretty much exactly what you are doing, as the space on Baltic Avenue gives guests the opportunity to take a tour of the distillery, buy a few bottles of spirits and sip some truly tasty cocktails. This Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20, they will be one of the stops on the Atlantic City Ugly Sweater Crawl, serving up good times and great drinks to folks in hideous holiday outfits.
One such drink is their Prosperity Old Fashioned, Little Water’s rum-based twist on the classic cocktail.
Prosperity Old Fashioned
Prosperity Rum, agave syrup, orange bitters, house-made angostura bitters, flamed orange peel
Obviously an old fashioned is generally made with whiskey. And, of course, those looking for a whiskey version of the cocktail can find that here, as well, but the oak aging process and subtle notes of vanilla and brown sugar make the addition of Prosperity Rum a surprisingly good fit.
“Prosperity is really a bourbon drinker’s rum,” Ganter says. “It’s aged in the same 25-gallon new charred American oak barrels. It really finishes beautifully like a bourbon, but has a certain elegance to it. I don’t like using it in mixology, I feel like it’s almost a disservice, but in some of the more bourbon-style cocktails, it really works beautifully.”
Though it’s always a fairly strong drink as far as how much you can taste the base spirit, most old fashioneds are made with a muddled sugar cube to add a bit of sweetness and round the edges off. Ganter opts to use agave nectar in place of the traditional cube, which results in a slightly sweeter flavor profile overall. Though the sweetness is increased a touch, never does it become syrupy or candy-like in any way. Both sets of bitters provide a balance to the sugar, as well, but the crown jewel and key to the cocktail is the torched orange peel, which is both fun to watch from a theatrical perspective and is also the first thing that hits your nose before your lips ever touch the drink. It works so well with the overall composition, I think every bar that serves any form of old fashioned should be incorporating this technique into their preparation.
The Prosperity Old Fashioned may not be your grandfather’s cocktail, but it is a welcome and modern twist on a classic.
Little Water Distillery is located at 807 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to LittleWaterDistillery.com.
