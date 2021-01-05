On the Rocks … at Cuba Libre

Anyone who thinks rum cocktails can only be enjoyed while sitting in the sand at some tropical resort has clearly never stepped foot into Cuba Libre, the Cuban-themed bar/restaurant inside The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City. Cuba Libre has an almost Disney-like quality to its design in the sense that you feel transported as soon as you enter. The entire space has a soft glow to it and manages to feel hip without any pretentiousness. The rum options are plentiful here, and patrons can enjoy them in cocktails as well as flights at the long and gorgeous bar that sits just off the main dining room.
Being a Cuban rum bar, obviously mojitos have a strong place on the menu. The drink was born in Havana, although the actual origin is strongly debated. Some say it was originally used as a type of elixir, while others insist it was invented as a cocktail by the famous English sea captain and explorer, Sir Francis Drake. Whoever was behind it, its mix of white rum, muddled mint, sugar, lime and soda water has become one of the most popular and recognizable drinks, though its preparation serves as a notorious thorn in the side to many a bartender, due to the lengthy muddling process required, which often results in shattered glassware. Nevertheless, its popularity remains.
Cuba Libre offers many a variation on the mojito, and when I heard that they also were serving them to-go, I figured I would grab a pitcher’s worth on my way home as a treat for my wife and I.
To make it a bit more fun, I went with the Coconut Mojito.
Cuba Libre’s Coconut Mojito
Don Q Coco Rum, Coco Lopez, Barrow’s Intense Ginger, fresh-pressed sugar cane, lime juice, mint and a splash of soda
Is there any better time for a sweet, coconut-flavored cocktail than the dead of winter? Well, yes actually there is. July would probably make for an all-around more pleasant experience, but it’s the beginning of January, and I have to play the hand I’m dealt. Also, there is something promising about sipping a summery, vacation-style cocktail when the weather outside is an absolute mismatch. It puts a touch of sunshine in a frosty day and serves as a sort of coming attraction for the summer.
Upon first taste you are immediately hit with the sweet/tart combo of coconut and lime, both of which pair strikingly well with mint, which adds a complexity to the taste experience. This is not a particularly boozy drink, mostly due to the fact that the only alcohol in it is Don Q Coco Rum, which clocks in at a mere 42 proof – most rums are around 80. And they hit you again with the sweetness from both the sugar cane as well as the Coco Lopez, a thick cream of coconut which you will find in many well-known tropical drinks such as the pina colada.
Being aware of the style of drink I was opting for, I decided to skip dessert that night and instead enjoy my coconut treat in its place. It worked well, and for a few moments January in New Jersey felt like July in Havana.
Cuba Libre is located inside Tropicana at 2801 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to CubaLibreRestaurant.com
