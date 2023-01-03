Offering up the classics is the key to longevity at Breadsticks Cafe and Grill

For every trendy, big name celeb chef-branded restaurant in Atlantic City there are a ton of spots that seem to fly under the radar, while still maintaining their reputation among the folks that frequent them. One such eatery is Breadsticks Cafe and Grill.
If you aren’t familiar with it, you should be, as Breadsticks has been in the same location on the dining level inside Resorts Casino Hotel for more than a decade, first opening their doors back in 2010. Often outshined by the bigger name restaurants at Resorts like Capriccio and Dougherty’s Steakhouse and Raw Bar, Breadsticks has nevertheless managed to net itself a feverishly loyal customer base thanks to its combination of straightforward delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options, friendly service and a relaxed, yet gorgeous setting.
“The high quality of food and warm, friendly service, along with a family-like atmosphere has made Breadsticks a favorite among locals and visitors alike,” says Executive Chef Rob Levenson. “That, and the Seafood Chowder!”
The settingWhat makes the atmosphere at Breadsticks so lovely? Well, the panoramic Boardwalk and ocean views don’t hurt, that’s for sure.
But while the views may be majestic and stunning, the vibe at Breadsticks is noticeably casual, the type of place where folks are equally happy to pop in for breakfast wearing pajamas or a blazer. Or pajamas with a blazer. Whatever works.
The foodThe menu covers a lot of ground, with the aforementioned Atlantic Seafood Chowder serving as a standout for starters at lunch or dinner. But perhaps the most notable thing about the menu here is how safe and straightforward it plays things. And that’s not a dig either. While there is certainly a time and place for experimentation and wild, outside-the-box culinary concepts, there is also an argument to be made for a restaurant sticking to what works, and Breadsticks boasts a definitive list of items that everybody loves.
Breakfast plays all the greatest hits, with everything from Eggs Benedict served with home fries to omelets to steak and eggs and breakfast samplers. Those with a sweet tooth will have a tough time choosing between pancakes, waffles and their ultra-indulgent Signature French Toast, which features two pieces of thick-cut cinnamon-swirled Texas toast that can only become more decadent when you add the obligatory river of maple syrup on top.
Even something as simple as a humble blueberry muffin managed to be memorable on our visit. House-made daily and toasted lightly, it was warm and sweet with a perfectly moist texture that was heavenly when paired with a simple pat of butter.
Lunch and dinner options start off on familiar ground with a list of apps like buffalo wings, onion rings and fried mozzarella, plus a sampler featuring all three should you become indecisive.
Sandwiches are available in both hot and cold varieties with tuna and chicken salads mingling on the menu with reubens, patty melts, burgers and a cheesesteak made with grilled sirloin, fried onions and provolone.
Those looking for traditional entrees can select from items such as the Pan- Seared Salmon served with toasted potato dumplings and crispy Brussels sprouts; a New York Sirloin or perhaps the least expected, but most traditional item of all, a full Thanksgiving-style turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegetables and gravy.
If you are looking to find a non-pretentious place that is going to please just about everyone, Breadsticks ticks every box.