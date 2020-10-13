New pub opens at Green Tree Golf Course

For about 30 years, golfers have been going to Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township wishing there was a place to stop in and grab a bite or a beer … or both.
Now they have one.
Mac’s All Sports Pub and Bar recently opened in a previously unoccupied space on the second floor, offering golfers — and the entire community — a casual and inexpensive place to enjoy a bite and drink.
“People are really surprised when they see it,” says Owner Kevin McFadden. “Golfers are very excited about it, and I know everyone will be once they learn we are here. We will be open year round, so people can always count on us.”
Situated overlooking the 9th and 18th holes, Mac’s features a bar with about 15 seats, four flat-screen TVs for sports, an indoor dining area and a more impressive, 1,700-square-foot outdoor deck, complete with umbrella-covered tables and that awesome view.
“Forget about paying country club prices to enjoy a view like that,” McFadden says. “We fell in love with the place the first time we saw it.”
McFadden isn’t kidding. Nothing on the menu is more than $15, and that’s for a 10-ounce strip steak with fries. Most items are around the $8 range, making it one of the most affordable spots to open in South Jersey in a long time.
Boasting a scratch kitchen, McFadden’s specialties include a roast pork sandwich ($12) with sharp provolone and long hots on a fresh-baked roll by Formica Bakery, which supplies all the bread. The chicken parm sandwich and entrée (both $9) feature hand-breaded cutlets and McFadden’s wife Lisa’s “gravy” that McFadden says is the best you will ever have.
The 8-ounce burger ($8) uses 90-percent lean meat. For hot dogs ($4), Mac’s uses Nathan’s. And the pizza ($5 personal, $12 large) is made with Lisa’s gravy and dough from Cacia’s in Hammonton.
“You don’t want an Irishman making your pizza dough,” McFadden says with a laugh.
Even the fries are made from scratch.
“It’s like going to the boardwalk,” McFadden says. “I always remember going to the boardwalk and having the best french fries. So we cut them fresh and fry them in peanut oil. Everyone loves them.”
Appetizer options include jalapeno poppers ($6), mozzarella sticks ($6), wings (12 for $8), popcorn shrimp ($8) cheesesteak eggrolls ($8) and Mac Fries ($8) with brown gravy and melted cheese.
Entrees include mac and cheese ($8), fish and chips ($9) and steamed shrimp $10), while other hot sandwiches include prime rib ($8), cheesesteaks and chicken cheesesteaks ($8), meatball ($8) and grilled chicken ($8). There are also salads, a kids menu and desserts, including milkshakes for just 5 bucks.
Mac’s has a full liquor license with two domestic beers on tap and 15 others in bottles and cans and offers amazing specials.
During Eagles games, patrons can enjoy free food as well as $2 drafts. Recently guests were treated to shepherd’s pie, homemade french fries and baked ziti. Appetizers are also half-priced.
One of the most interesting things about Mac’s that lends it the “sports pub” name it carries is the “tens of thousands of dollars” of memorabilia on the walls that McFadden has collected over the years, including a Michael Jordan-signed jersey — and a slew of others — as well as professional boxing, golf and baseball memorabilia such as signed team footballs. There are also a bunch of framed newspaper articles from the Eagles beating the Cowboys to Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield’s ear off.
“I worked in catering most of my life, so I collected these over time because every benefit has an auction of some sort,” McFadden says. “So this was my way of feeding my sports hobby and investing in those benefits.”
McFadden lives in Marlton but he knows Mac’s is going to be a success and hopes to move here one day.
“I love Atlantic County. I love everything about it,” McFadden says. “And I love being here. I go to every table and tell them I am Mac, and they get a kick out of it. I know we are going to be successful because we have done well even with the COVID restrictions. We are going to put the time in and make this a place for the whole community to enjoy.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!