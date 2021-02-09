Marsini’s Kitchen - come for the pizza, come back for the empanadas

After several weeks of lunches at old-school pizzerias like Bruni’s and Capri, we thought it might be fun to try something a bit more modern.
Marsini’s Kitchen in Somers Point is proof that even a basic pizza shop concept can be elevated by using the right ingredients and a touch of style.
Make no mistake, the menu is chock full of the classics like meatballs, Italian sandwiches and chicken cutlet subs, but all of them are dressed up just a little bit more than you might expect, and they share space with some unexpected items like pulled pork sandwiches and empanadas, which have managed become a signature dish for this mostly Italian restaurant.
Owner Carlo Marsini has nicely made the transition from being a buzzed-about caterer to a full-time restaurateur. Taking over the former Emilio’s Pizzeria Space on Maryland Avenue next to Wawa, the small restaurant is currently only offering pickup and delivery during the COVID crisis.
But after looking over the indulgent menu full of unique twists, the choice for a Fat Boy lunch was a no-brainer.
Ryan: Scott came rolling into the office with our feast, and an immediate sense of excitement and anticipation filled the room, as both of us had skipped breakfast that day and were downright starving. Truth be told, he could have pulled a dead pigeon and a bucket of raw sewage out of that bag and I’m pretty sure we both would have ravenously devoured it all happily. But there was neither a pigeon nor any sewage, raw or cooked. Instead, I found myself face to face with our appetizer, an order of expertly prepared empanadas.
Scott: Ryan basically ordered everything for lunch that day – I let him choose since he never ate there, and I have eaten there many times – but I couldn’t let his oversight of not ordering empanadas get in the way of our fabulous lunch. As a Marsini’s fan, I am well aware that the empanadas are not only a signature item, but they may be the best item on the menu and are – hands down – the best empanadas in South Jersey. Light, flaky and always fried to golden-brown perfection, Carlo likes to rotate flavors every day. And, on this day, we hit the jackpot with cheesesteak empanadas that were cheesy, meaty, doughy perfection. No matter what empanada Marsini’s offers, order them. You will never be disappointed.
Ryan: Of course we grabbed a pizza – this time half with meatballs, since Marsini’s is known for their homemade meatballs. For me, the meatballs were the star of the slice. Well-seasoned and with the perfect texture, they added quite a bit of flavor. I was less impressed with the sauce, which was a bit sweet for my taste. The crust was super thin, which seems to be a big trend these days.
Scott: I enjoyed the pizza way more than Ryan, particularly the sauce, which I thought was nicely balanced and had just enough sweetness to offset the tang. The dough is really thin, just the way I like it, but the issue with all thin dough is that it gets cold very quickly and stiffens up. So if you don’t have a pizza warming bag for pickup, I strongly recommend delivery or eating it on site when they reopen the dining room. That said, it’s a great pizza.
Ryan: I find it hard to not order some type of pasta dish when Italian food is the call, so we also got the “Lala’s Alfredo,” a hearty entree containing tri-color tortellini, peas and prosciutto. It was undoubtedly delicious, but as is the case with nearly all alfredo dishes, it was also incredibly rich, and I struggled to eat more than a small portion of it as it was so filling.
Scott: The alfredo is rich and decadent and meant for pure fat boys, but I was less impressed with Ryan’s choice to order the smoked grilled cheese despite the awesome sandwich options on the menu that include everything from eggplant to the Chicken Italiano, a perfect cutlet with broccoli rabe, long hots, sharp provolone and – for $2 more – prosciutto.
I have had the smoked grilled cheese and never cared for the sandwich. It’s a bit of overkill and not sure what it wants to be. The smoked pork is nicely cooked, the sourdough bread is wonderfully grilled, and the choices of cheeses – smoked gouda, gruyere and cheddar – should all work together. But, for whatever reason, it just doesn’t. It’s another very heavy sandwich, and the fried onions don’t really add to the experience. While it sounds great, the heaping portions of pork make it more a pork sandwich than a grilled cheese. I think it suffers from an identity crisis.
Ryan: While the pizza didn’t win me over, most of the other dishes absolutely did. The empanadas, in particular, were utterly fantastic, and I now understand why Marsini’s is known for them. They only come with two in an order though, so next time I may have to order a bunch and make a meal out of them.
Scott: When it comes to a small restaurant like Marsini’s, size doesn’t matter. It’s one of those hidden gems that doesn’t wow you in appearance, but once you eat there once, you will go back regularly after you start craving their empanadas or subs on their soft, seeded rolls. With their from-scratch approach to everything, Marsini’s does it right.
Rating: 300 Pounds