Some big news was just announced, as Gov. Phil Murphy has loosened restrictions on indoor dining in New Jersey. As of 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, restaurants will be allowed to operate at a maximum of 25 percent of capacity while enforcing social distancing and keeping tables a minimum of 6 feet apart. The announcement comes just in time for restaurants at the shore to take advantage of the Labor Day weekend crowds. With summer ending and cooler temps just around the corner, this change will surely help businesses survive, as outdoor dining becomes less feasible in the winter months.
— Ryan Loughlin