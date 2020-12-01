Here are some beer suggestions to make your holidays happier

Happy holidays! No matter which holiday you celebrate, it ALWAYS goes better with beer. Again, you have your choice of styles and ingredients. Holiday beers are spiced with different items like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and even fruits. Take your choice and sit by the fire and enjoy. Don’t like spice? Well, you still have lots of options. Tis the season for the big, bold beers like doppelbocks, barleywines and imperial stouts.
Cape May recently released its annual version of Boughs of Barley. This more than 12% Belgian-style Quad has been divided into several barrels again. One was aged in a sherry puncheon that held 132 gallons of this Portuguese wine, and the other is aged in an orange liqueur barrel. Both variants will be very different but amazing in their own right. They sell quickly so be sure to get yours while they last.
If you have sugar plums dancing in your head, maybe you would prefer the SlackTide version of their HayWire Twist fruit sour made with plums, currants and cranberries. I got to taste their Cedar Plug Red Ale aged for a year in tequila barrels and it was fantastic! Very boozy on the palate and nose but a smooth flavor in the finish. Get a few bottles while they are still available.
They also released their House That Beer Built Robust Porter that is a charity beer for Habitat For Humanity. From Dec 11-22, they will be holding the 12 Days of Christmas online event with something different each day. They will announce a giveaway, discount or beer release online so you can rush over to Clermont to claim yours.
Nearby at Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House, they are serving up their version of the Habitat collaboration brewed with fudge, chocolate and bourbon barrel coffee beans. A very tasty brew. Also hitting the taps was a Maple Brown Ale made with Vermont maple syrup. Lots of great maple flavors and aroma with this beer.
On the horizon are several new beers also. A Doppelbock and a Vienna Lager will appear before Santa arrives. They are certainly keeping their new brewer busy filling the tanks. They recently celebrated their second anniversary to the thirsty local throngs. They even had a vintage Fire Department of New York pumper there for all to see.
Ludlam Island in Ocean View brewed their Habitat beer with Harry’s coffee and left out the fudge. It didn’t do it any harm, though. With a rich coffee flavor, it pleases the palate and would brighten up any morning meal. Look for this year’s version of Brudolph, a 10% gingerbread stout, and Wander, a 6.5% Christmas IPA brewed with spruce tips and granola. Both will be available in cans also. Open everyday from noon-8 p.m.
A short trip up the Parkway will take you to Pinelands Brewing in Little Egg Harbor Township. Soon to be hitting the handles and in bottles there is their Gnarly Pine Barleywine, a 10% balanced brew aged in Little Waters’ Distillery whiskey barrels. A perfect pairing of local businesses’ products adding aroma and flavor to an already amazing beer. Stop by and enjoy the beers in their backyard tent.
A little further up in Manahawkin, Manafirkin has released a triple play. Their already tasty Wake the Firk Up Oatmeal Coffee Stout was aged in two different barrels. One was in a Lairds Applejack Brandy barrel (7.9%) and the other in a Wild Turkey Bourbon barrel (8.6%). Both sat for seven months in the barrel and then were conditioned with Shore Good Donuts premium coffee blend. The next one was Bock Holliday (8.5%) aged in a French Port wine barrel with the addition of holiday spices. Would love to get my hands on these!
There will be celebrations all month at Tennessee Ave Beer Hall in Atlantic City after their second anniversary recently. For everyone’s comfort they installed a permanent tent on the property to keep the weather out. On Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m., the holiday dinner I spoke of will take place. Five amazing courses with five amazing beers: starting out with a beer and a snack to whet the appetite, next a Lobster Corndog paired with Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA Citrus Mosaic comes at you followed by a Walnut and Blue Cheese Encrusted Lamb Lollipop served with Great Divide Old Ruffian Barleywine from 2018.
Duck and Mushroom Steamed Dumplings next appear in front of you accompanied by The Bruery Share This OC Imperial Stout from 2017, and last but not least, Key Lime Ricotta Cheesecake with Dark Rum Creme Anglaise and a 2017 Firestone Walker Dark & Stormy, a rum barrel-aged blend of Helldorado and Velvet Merkin at 13.6%, ends the extravaganza! All this for only $50+fee.
Also for the month of December, the $5 Breakfast and Beer special will be available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m-noon. These amazing breakfast sandwiches and special drinks are a great way to start the day.
In conjunction with the Habitat For Humanity collaboration, they are selling $5 raffle tickets for a huge basket of swag from all the breweries. You still have time to pick up yours at any of the nine participating breweries. The drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 7 and one lucky winner will haul it all home.
COHO in Cape May Court House is giving back to those who serve. Those who have put themselves out there — law enforcement, first responders, legal workers and their families — will be able to stop and browse through gently used and brand new items from Karen’s collection for free. It will be first come, first served beginning on Monday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. until everything is gone. While you’re there, enjoy some of their fine brews and also shop through the brewery swag for your beer lover at Christmas.
I was honored to be able to judge for the first annual South Jersey Beer Scene Homebrew Competition. There were 40 entries in four categories. The winners were: Grand Champion was Eric Schmehl of Brew Jersey Homebrew Club for his Imperial Stout. As the grand champion, Eric will have his stout brewed on the commercial system at Garden State Beer Company. Dennis Kuchmas of Ocean County Home Brewers Association took the silver for his Belgian Dark Strong, while Dorien Saunders, also of Brew Jersey, took the bronze for his Altbier.
It was a hotly contested competition as only two points separated Gold from Bronze. Each also won their particular category as did Rob Guthner from Ocean County Home Brewers Association with his English IPA.
Happy New Year! Celebrate responsibly!
