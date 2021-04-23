Harrah's to open brand new dining, nightlife and spa concepts just as the weather warms up

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, announced today it will debut five new offerings this spring that introduce a brand-new spa and four new dining, nightlife and entertainment concepts for guests to enjoy. These enhancements to the overall resort include:
• The Spa at Harrah’s Resort – a first-class spa experience conveniently situated adjacent to The Pool, Fitness Center, and The Waterfront Conference Center
• The Lobby Bar – an expanded and upgraded bar experience that will serve as the ultimate pre and post destination for an evening out at the resort with top-shelf selections, craft cocktails, and over 70 variations of whiskey and spirits
• The Baywalk at Harrah’s – an outdoor, bayside container bar with dining and live music
• Rum Point Crab House – a fresh crab and seafood restaurant with scenic sunsets and water views
• A new dining and nightlife experience at the resort’s famous Pool at Harrah’s.
All five new offerings will open in time for Memorial Day weekend. Below is a more detailed look at each:
The Spa at Harrah’s Resort
Debuting May 2021
Opening this May, The Spa at Harrah’s Resort will be a new peaceful oasis for guests to enjoy and recharge for an evening out. This state-of-the-art sanctuary will allow guests to take a break from the action in sophisticated style. The sprawling spa retreat will feature 23 treatment rooms, including a deluxe couples suite, complete with an in-room Jacuzzi and fireplace, and a menu of customized spa and salon services, which include skincare, massage and body treatments, as well as nail care, makeup artistry and hair design. Amenities will include individual flat-screen televisions that grace the cutting-edge manicure stations and pedicure chairs, both an in-spa retail and makeup boutique, a hair styling area and separate female and male “wet zones” complete with steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi pool surrounding a fireplace. At this pampering paradise, guests can also relax poolside at Harrah’s spectacular glass dome pool complex located directly across from the spa where the temperature is 82 degrees all year long.
The Lobby Bar
Opening May 2021
Harrah’s Resort will enhance The Lobby Bar, which is located in the center of the property, doubling the size of the existing bar. It will offer a relaxed, casual environment for guests to grab a specialty drink or classic cocktail. The menu will feature a variety of spirits and creative handcrafted cocktails such as the Fire Flight, a house-made cinnamon elixir shaken with three whiskeys and bourbons and the Sage Peppercorn Smash, made with fresh lemon, sage and mint muddled with house-made peppercorn sage simple syrup, finished with Dad’s Hat Rye whiskey. A variety of local craft beer, bottled beer and wine will also be featured.
The Baywalk at Harrah’s Resort
Opening Late May 2021
Inspired by the success of outdoor, bayside dining at the resort last summer, The Baywalk at Harrah’s Resort will be the ultimate summer destination in Atlantic City with live music, selections from the new Rum Point Crab House’s raw bar, and drinks along the water. With stunning views and refreshing bay breezes, The Baywalk will feature a custom-designed container bar, offering signature cocktails and drinks. The dining menu will feature a wide array of selections that will complement entertainment, games and interactive activities outside in the open air, including live music throughout the week. Signature bites include the Baywalk Burger, featuring aged Angus Beef paired with white cheddar and served with freshly prepared chips.
Rum Point Crab House
Opening Early May
Overlooking The Baywalk at Harrah’s Resort with stunning sunset and bay views, Rum Point Crab House will introduce a fresh and delicious crab and seafood concept to Harrah’s Resort this summer. Guests will be able to choose from a variety of delicious starters, plates to share, sandwiches, bowls and more. In addition, there will be a raw bar with Gulf shrimp, Cape May Salts, Barnegat Bay clams, king crab, queen crab and Maine lobster. Buckets will be offered with king, queen, Dungeness and local blue crab options with add-ons available as well. The restaurant will also offer premier steak selections and land-based dishes including Rum Point’s signature ribeye steak, marinated in the restaurant’s signature house marinade; the Rum Point Burger, dry-aged beef with aged white cheddar served on a toasted brioche bun; and house-smoked baby back ribs, served tender and succulent to fall right off the bone.
A New Dining & Nightlife Experience at The Pool
Slated To Open Memorial Day Weekend
This summer, Harrah’s Resort will introduce a new dining and nightlife experience at its famed pool, one of Atlantic City’s most unique destinations. The new brand of nightlife hospitality will evolve The Pool’s sophisticated, tropical oasis environment and seamlessly merge delicious, Instagram-worthy food and drink presentations with an out-of-the-box nightlife experience - enhanced by performance artists, interactive musical entertainers such as percussionists and violinists, aerialists, musicians, and more, anchored by a DJ, who will set the tone for an evening out. These entertainment elements, performers, and artists will dazzle and surprise the crowd at what is sure to be the hottest dining and nightlife experience in Atlantic City this summer.
For more information, go to HarrahsAC.com.