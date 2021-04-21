 Skip to main content
Hard Rock and White House Subs donate lunch to AC Vaccine mega-site
Hard Rock and White House Subs donate lunch to AC Vaccine mega-site

Hard rock donates lunch

Who says there is no such thing as a free lunch? Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City surprised 130 frontline healthcare workers, National Guard members and other staff at the Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega-site with lunch at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Tuesday, April 20. The meal, made up of White House Subs, was individually packaged and delivered to show appreciation for the workers ongoing community efforts. The resort will drop off another lunch donation in partnership with The Flavor Tour on Tuesday, April 27.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

