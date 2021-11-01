Give thanks for our bounty of local beer

Happy Thanksgiving! The holiday season has begun, and it’s time for us to give thanks for all the things we have, especially the plethora of beers we are blessed with in the area.
The question every year is “What should I drink with my Thanksgiving feast?”
Although there are guidelines that could be followed to complement your meal, I tell people to drink what you enjoy the most. I enjoy a nice Belgian Tripel or even a session IPA with a light hop profile. I save the pumpkin beers and the darker styles for dessert and post-meal enjoyment.
As we approach the winter season, our beers tend to the dark and strong side. Look for more stouts, imperial stouts, doppelbocks, old ales and barleywines to keep the body warm. Even a wee dram of whiskey by the fire can fight the chill. More and more breweries are supplying distilleries with the wash to make a distinct whiskey. Look for them on your favorite stores’ shelves. Barrel aging continues to be popular adding lots of different facets to the beers. Enjoy a snifter while sitting by the fire.
HoppeningsHabitat For Humanity of Cape May County will host the release of this year’s “The Beer That Built The House” from local breweries. It will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Rio Station in Rio Grande. All the Cape May County breweries are participating and hope to surpass the $25,000 raised last year.
This year each brewery will brew the style of their choice and release it at their respective breweries on Saturday, Nov. 6. All the beers will be available at Rio Station that evening, and VIP tickets to get a private early tasting and time with the brewers are available at the HFH website.
Another charity initiative is being forwarded by SlackTide Brewing in Clermont. Brewing Funds the Cure is a collaboration with many other breweries nationwide to raise funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. All the proceeds of their Rising Hope IPA will be donated to the charity. They are hoping for a brewery from each state to contribute a brew. The Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops and Amoretti Fruit Puree provides free ingredients to the participants. The brew is available now at the taproom so stop by and support the charity. Winter hours now in effect: 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.
Next up is a tapas plate dinner at Vagabond EHT on Nov. 16 hosted by Tuckahoe Brewing. Come and enjoy five courses and five beers from TBC. Beginning at 6 p.m., tickets are limited and available at vagabondeht@gmail.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in A.C. will start up their monthly dinners on 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, and the fall kickoff will celebrate Thanskgiving a week early with a creative twist on the holiday meal by Chef Charles Soreth, who is still working on the menu. Beer curator and co-owner Scott Cronick has chosen the beers, however, and they are: A surprise pumpkin ale as a welcome beer, the light but refreshing Peak Happy Hour (4.1% abv), a German-style pilsner; Three Floyd’s Crom’s Beard American IPA (7.8% abv), a stellar IPA; Allagash Stories Told (8% abv), a half-dark, strong sour ale aged in bourbon barrels; and Southern Tier’s Crème Brulee, a spectacular sweet milk stout, but this one is extra special because it’s on nitro and has been aging since 2019. The dinner costs $55. Watch TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more info and reservations.
Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House is hitting the fourth-year mark on Nov. 20. Come and enjoy some good times with the guys before the big expansion happens. They have also begun limited distribution in Pennsylvania in anticipation of increased production. New hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Berlin Brewing celebrates their 6th Anniversary on Nov. 21. Stop for some good beers and say congrats.
Want to learn to brew? Visit our very own homebrew supply store, Eastern Homebrew, at 331 Tilton Road, Northfield.
Guy Corrado is offering private lessons for brewing beer, cider, mead and wine. These are by appointment and flexible times. You can contact him at 609-513-9372 for more information.
New releasesGusto in North Cape May is constantly appearing with new beers. Recently hitting the taps has been Jelly Doughnut Imperial Stout in celebration of Weird Al’s Birthday. A fan favorite has also returned: Cosmic Doodles Double IPA is brewed with British Maris Otter, flaked wheat, lactose and hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe at 7.5% abv.
At Somers Point Brewing, Big Fish DIPA aged in bourbon barrels, Big Fish in a Barrel, is now on nitro in the taproom accompanied by Beesley’s Point Brown Ale and a new oatmeal stout, Boardwalk Splinters. Coming just in time for Veterans Day is Puppy Love, a new American Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Veterans Blend, a hop blend from Yakima Chief Hops. Yakima Chief Hops is donating up to $3 per pound sold to K9s for Warriors, an organization that provides highly trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. Go to k9sforwarriors.org. Later in December, look for the holiday beer Gretel’s Kettle, and a yet-to-be-named Belgian Dark Strong.
With the cooler weather, Egg Harbor Township’s Hidden Sands’ lower and upper mezzanines are open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays along with the normal first-floor tasting room. Open hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The award-winning First Drop: Coffee Maple Porter will be back soon and the Brewer’s Experiments will feature a series of stouts including Hazelnut Praline, Butter Pecan, Oatmeal Cookie, Coconut, and Salted Caramel for the upcoming colder months.
Cape May Brewing has lots of winter treats coming our way. More info as they unfold, but there’s always something new at the taproom, so don’t hesitate to visit.
Glasstown in Millville has their holiday ale, It’s A Wonderful Ale, coming out the day before Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, three new beers will be released, as well as their annual gift card deal: Buy $50 and get $20.
Forgotten Boardwalk in Cherry Hill recently celebrated their 7th Anniversary and brewed up a beer in honor of Lucy The Elephant. It is a golden milk white cream stout of 8% abv brewed with coconut, maple syrup, lactose, cinnamon, ginger turmeric and vanilla. Available in cans at your favorite store and soon on tap at Tennesseee Avenue Beer Hall for a special fundraising effort for the real Lucy, which is undergoing costly, massive renovations. Stayed tuned for more information about this.
Last Wave in Point Pleasant has a couple of things going on for the holidays including the release of Board Breaker, a spiced Belgian-style strong ale, which is a big hit when they release it before Thanksgiving for the holiday season. It features cardamom, raisins and orange peels. They also do a collaboration with Icarus every December although the details haven’t been finalized.
They are also making a special beer for the What a Wonderful Year Event that’s put on by Telegraph Hill records in Asbury Park with proceeds benefiting the Asbury Park Music Foundation. It’s going to be an amber lager.
At Manafirkin in Manahawkin, December and January are going to be busy, fun months for them. The igloos on the property will be in full swing beginning Black Friday. You can reserve them through the RESY app or RESY website. Check out their multitude of winter beers: The One That Tastes Like Gingerbread, an amber that tastes a whole lot like gingerbread and is rimmed with crushed gingerbread cookies; Cherry Christmas, a Belgian Tripel barrel aged in Lairds Applejack Brandy barrels and conditioned on cherries in bottles; Slaybell Stout, minty, chocolately stout that sports a rim of crushed-up candy canes; Firkin Bubbly Reserve, a barrel-aged champagne seltzer version of their Firkin Bubbly on tap and in bottles; GrainDeer Games, a rich stout that is barrel aged in Lairds Applejack Brandy barrels and then conditioned on vanilla in bottles. Follow them on Instagram/Facebook to stay up to date on Christmas time events like the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party!
UpdatesBehr Brewing in Cape May has all their brewing permits but is still waiting for their certificate of occupancy for the building. They are brewing and storing in anticipation of opening to the public soon.