Girasole celebrates three decades of inspired Italian cuisine

When Gino Iovino decided to open his Italian restaurant Girasole in 1992, he was a bit nervous … and rightfully so. After all, this particular dining location on the south end of Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City had not exactly been thriving in the years leading up to his grand opening.
“It was a challenge because prior to me taking over the space, there were two other Italian restaurants that had failed – the first after a year and a half and the second after only a year,” Iovino remembers.
But Girasole’s fate would prove to be the exact opposite of the restaurants that preceded it, as it quickly became a massive success, earning itself a reputation for producing some of the best upscale Italian cuisine in all of South Jersey.
This year Iovino and his staff –mostly made up of members of his own family – will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the restaurant, no small feat in a town where spaces seem to open and close regularly with little fanfare. Though success is never a guarantee, Iovino had good reason to expect to come out on top.
“My confidence came from opening a restaurant in Philadelphia two years prior, which became an overnight success in one of the worst blocks in Center City,” Iovino says. “It was indescribable – in a spot known for drugs, prostitution and gun violence, people were showing up for dinner in limousines and wearing fur coats. And that gave me the confidence to try to do the same thing in Atlantic City.”
A Visual Feast
Girasole is located just a block from the beach, but it faces west, meaning oceanfront views are not part of the built-in charm. Instead, Iovino’s eye for fashion and design helped create an enchantingly beautiful atmosphere inside – the type of environment that instantly immerses you in the experience and shifts the focus off of the less picturesque aspects of Pacific Avenue. A color palette of crisp whites, beiges and golds with striking splashes of blue set the mood as subtle details like dramatic framed art pieces, Italian marble and draperies hung across the ceiling add flair and eye candy.
The lounge area boasts an impressive array of wine bottles, decoratively and strategically displayed, planting the seed in your brain that pairing your meal with a glass of vino may be the right move after all.
The dining room is large enough not to appear cramped at all, but small enough to make you feel like a guest in someone’s home, which is almost certainly the intent. The main focal point of the room is the large conical brick oven, which Iovino had specially built and is used to make their pizzas, something every guest should be sure to try.
“I fell in love with this town where I am from in Italy called Alberobello, where the homes are designed in a style called trulli – they are all cone-shaped and they are absolutely beautiful,” Iovino says. “I met one of the last craftsmen left in Italy who works in this style, and I bought all the stones, and I brought him here for a month to build the oven stone by stone.”
The oven was originally wood burning but has since been changed over to gas, which enables them to put out a more consistent product.
Al fresco dining is also available on the patio for those looking to enjoy a meal while taking advantage of the warm summer evenings.
A Literal Feast
If you are more familiar with the more generic Italian restaurants you often find throughout the Northeast, the menu at Girasole may feel somewhat atypical to you – and that is one of its strengths.
Appetizers include exquisite plates of Italian meats such as the Fioritura Di Affettati ($19), which features five of them in total along with a selection of pickled vegetables; or the Cervellata ($18)with its mix of homemade sweet and hot Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, olive oil and garlic. Wonderfully tempting Mediterranean apps include Polpo ($19), a slow-baked baby octopus with carrot, celery, black olives, fresh tomato and rosemary; and Gamberi e Fagioli ($16) with oven-baked shrimp, cannellini beans, olive oil, garlic and lemon with toasted bread.
Standouts on the list of brick oven pizzas include the Burrata pie ($21) with mozzarella pugliese and cherry tomatoes with a balsamic reduction; the Tirolese ($17) with tomatoes, pancetta, arugula and parmigiano reggiano; or the incredible Notte e Giorno ($17), a wonderful combination of mozzarella, ricotta, tomato and spicy salami that is far lighter than the list of ingredients would suggest.
One of the signature items at Girasole is the carpaccio, of which an entire section of the menu has been devoted. Available in raw or cooked seafood or beef varieties, the go-to here is the Carpaccio Girasole ($18) with warm, thin slices of filet mignon arranged in a circle crowned with artichoke, asparagus, shaved parmesan and truffle oil.
Those looking to carb up in the most elegant of ways will enjoy either of the risotto dishes, but we especially enjoy the Risotto Scoglio ($28) with fresh seafood, olive oil, garlic and diced tomatoes.
The array of house-made artisanal pasta dishes tap into some of the real creativity at Girasole, with unexpected twists on classic flavors and sauces. It can be hard to choose, but thankfully they offer a pasta tasting which includes any three pastas on the menu for $56. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, but we love the Rigatoni Amatriciana with pancetta, onion, pecorino romano, grape tomatoes and red chilis; the Spaghetti Carbonara with guanciale, egg and parmesan; and the Spaghettini Neri with black, thin, squid ink spaghetti, jumbo lump crab, artichoke, chardonnay and bartogga di muggine – a salted cured fish roe that you’ll be hard pressed to find in any pasta dishes at your local red sauce and ravioli joint.
Protein-based entrees range from chicken dishes like the Pollo Girasole ($28) – a breast of chicken with mozzarella, fontina, pancetta and diced veggies; to the Baccala ($36), a seared white Atlantic cod served with broccoli rabe, golden raisins and roasted garlic with a cauliflower puree.
Carnivores will do well with the Tagliata Di Manzo, a sliced Black Angus sirloin with arugula, parmesan and aged balsamic that finds the perfect means of combining steakhouse and Italian flavors into one glorious dish. Pair it with a side of gateau – a mashed potato dish with prosciutto and mozzarella that you’ll wish was on your Thanksgiving table this year.
Iovino has plans to add some exciting new items to the menu in honor of the 30th anniversary, but so far he is being tight lipped on exactly what those might be. But guests won’t have to wait long, as the new items will all be released by the end of the month.
The Man Behind It All
Iovino may own one of the top Italian restaurants in the area, but surprisingly, the native of Italy doesn’t originally have much of a culinary background. Instead, his first love was the fashion industry, where he worked for 15 years prior to opening Girasole and still dabbles in today. It was this passion for fashion that allowed him to travel, which ultimately led him to opening his own restaurant.
“I was lucky enough to be able to travel to Europe a lot, and I got to see the different faces of cuisines and food,” he says. “I wanted to propose a new face for Italian dining. My focus was little bit more regional, with a little bit lighter fare and being all about the quality of the ingredients. I’m in Italy at least a few times a year.”
Although the vision of Girasole may be mostly Iovino’s, he is quick to give much of the credit for his success to those whose work in the kitchen has produced the incredible dishes he serves.
“My success is based on bringing in really good, young chefs,” Iovino says. “I must have had at least a dozen chefs in the last 30 years. And they bring their knowledge and their recipes, and from that I built this little treasure.”