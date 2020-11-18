Get ready for another Dougherty family restaurant in Atlantic City

Resorts Casino Hotel announced Wednesday that they have entered a partnership with the Dougherty family, known for their legendary restaurants The Knife & Fork Inn and Dock’s Oyster House, as well as Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City and the Linwood Country Club on the mainland, to develop a new dining concept.
The Doughertys, which have been a staple in Atlantic City’s restaurant industry for more than 120 years, will open a classic steakhouse and raw bar and will feature live entertainment in sprin 2021.
“We are thrilled to announce we have partnered with the Dougherty family … to bring an exciting new concept to Resorts Casino Hotel,” says Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts. “This concept will provide a dining experience to our valued guests that is very unique from what we currently offer and will be a perfect addition to Resorts’ winning amenities. The Dougherty family is known for their commitment to quality and service and operate under the highest standards. Their strong ties in the community and long history in Atlantic City are perfect complements to Resorts, itself one of the most historic properties in the city. We could not be happier to partner with such a well-respected restaurateur and look forward to opening in the spring of 2021.”
“We are excited to embark on this project with Resorts,” Frank Dougherty adds. “Resorts shares our commitment to preserving the history and ensuring the success of Atlantic City, and we are looking forward to a successful partnership on this new dining concept.”
The new Dougherty concept will be in the location of Gallagher’s Steak House and Gallagher’s Burger Bar. The acclaimed New York steakhouse that has been at Resorts for more than a decade will close Jan. 1. Galllagher’s will remain in business until Jan. 1, according to a Resorts spokeswoman.
The new dining concept brought by the Dougherty family will join fine dining offerings like Capriccio, Mukashi Sushi Bar and EastWind Chinese Restaurant.
