From burgers and beers to axe throwing, we put together the best picks for Fathers Day fun

“Have you heard bananas might go extinct?”
“Yeah, they split!”
OK, so Dad jokes may not be the best, but the guys telling them hold a special place in our hearts. It’s time to celebrate Dat Awesome Dude in your life, their corny jokes and everything that makes them special.
With Father’s Day around the corner, plan something that’s as rad as your dad. Fortuitously, this area is filled with plenty of unique ways to celebrate your oh-so-special, sometimes awkward, often embarrassing, but wouldn’t trade him for the world Dad!
Grab an axe, hit the links, taste test a brew, catch some tunes or simply enjoy a meal. There are plenty of options to plan the perfect day for your pop.
Action Packed
Steel Pier - AC Axe and Pub: Get ready for some ‘bad axe fun’ on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. With a full bar, small bar bites and six lanes of axe-throwing fun, this is sure to be a Father’s Day your dad will remember. The AC Axe and Pub is located at the Steel Pier Pub at the front of the pier.
Once you’ve gotten your fill of axe throwing, head out to the 1,000 feet of amusements, games, views, live music and delicious food that sits over the Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy fresh seafood, killer BBQ and all of your favorite boardwalk eats, ride the tallest observation wheel in the Northeast, hop on a helicopter or sling shot dad 225 feet in the air in 1.5 seconds at 5Gs. End your day at the Ocean Reef Bar, Atlantic City’s only bar that sits more than 300 meters over the ocean and features live music all day on Saturdays and Sundays, a full cocktail menu, frozen drinks and more.
The Steel Pier is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more information on AC Axe, call 609-541-2376 or go to ACAxeAndPub.com. For Steel Pier, 609-345-4893 or go to SteelPier.com
Top Golf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino Resort: Top Golf inside Ocean Casino Resort takes video games to the next level. The action-based swing suite bays feature massive screens with a selection of immersive virtual games that include three unique golf games, baseball, football, hockey, carnival classics, and zombie dodgeball.
Top Golf is fun for all ages, so this is the perfect Father’s Day for Grandpa and the grandkids. While swinging away in the action bay, you can dine on Top Golf’s delicious offerings which includes everything from crowd-pleasing appetizers such as nachos, an extra-large soft pretzel, crab dip, quesadillas, chicken wings and more to fresh seafood such as snow crab legs and fried jumbo shrimp to salads such as the avocado cobb and Caesar to sandwiches such as the steak burger, ribeye cheesesteak, honey smoked turkey club and more.
Save room for a milkshake and enjoy selections such as the birthday cake shake, the movie night shake and more, with options to make the shake boozy. Top Golf features a full bar menu with specialty cocktails, wine, beer and buckets.
Top Golf is open 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Reservations are required. Located inside Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Call 609-783-8000 or go to TheOceanAC.com
Sports betting and dining – a fine combination
FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge: For fathers who like to bet the action, head to FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge at Bally’s Atlantic City. You won’t miss a second of the action with FanDuel’s 25-foot-wide, state-of-the-art LED video wall flanked by two 10-foot-wide LED video walls on both sides and 10 video displays.
FanDuel offers bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, soccer, golf, motorsports racing and more. Enjoy a curated food and beverage menu that features modern, pub-style fare with items such as house-made tortilla and potato chips, truffle tots, Asian chicken and quinoa salad, smash burgers and more.
Enjoy local and craft beer from the iPourIt self-pour, beverage dispenser wall. FanDuel also has a creative menu of signature cocktails and more.
Located inside Bally’s Atlantic City at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Call 609-340-2000 or go to BallysAC.com
Sip, Savor and Listen
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: With more than 40 craft beers on tap and another 100 available by the bottle and can, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is the beer-loving dad’s nirvana.
With its casual, yet cool vibe and relaxed atmosphere, pops will want to hang out here all day. There’s also a large selection of modern cocktails and quality wines. While the drinks are second to none, the food doesn’t disappoint. Classic meals are reimagined with gourmet twists, creating a familiar yet unexpected gastronomic experience that even the most discerning foodies will appreciate. This memorable dining experience features selections such as the Onion Believable Burger with caramelized onions, gruyere cheese and frizzled onions served on a brioche bun; the Mexicali bacon-wrapped hot dog with avocado puree, pico de gallo and chipotle crema; the Phish tacos with grilled mahi, avocado puree, crisp citrus slaw, chipotle aioli and served on corn tortillas; the Conscious veggie burger with a white bean and shitake mushroom burger, lettuce, tomato and tahini aioli; and so much more.
And if you’re trying to save a few bucks on breakfast, they offer $5 breakfast sandwiches, $5 beer and $5 Bloody Marys every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Dad can also enjoy live music every weekend. On Father’s Day, Cosmic Charlie Solo will jam live starting at 6 p.m. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info call 609-541-4099 or go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
Josie Kelly’s Public House: For whiskey-loving fathers, Josie Kelly’s Public House is the place to go. This Irish pub boasts a whiskey menu that may just be the best around. With whiskies and Scotch from around the world, it may be hard to pick just one. Josie Kelly’s offers an Irish, Scotch and American flight, so you’re able to try a few different options.
Keeping true to their Irish roots, complete Dad’s day with a pint of Guinness and get the glass personally engraved. Josie Kelly’s menu features traditional Irish fare that honors the rich culinary history of Ireland with a distinct look toward the future. A blending of the past, present and future, the menu features dishes such as the beef and Guinness pie with braised beef tips simmered in a rich Guinness broth with peas, carrots and pearl onions, topped with a house made pie crust and baked to a golden, buttery finish; curry bone-in chicken thigh simmered in McDonnell’s Irish Curry, jasmine rice and bell peppers, finished with scallions and toasted cashews; pork tenderloin brined and grilled, then served with rutabaga gribiche, butternut squash purée, apple and fennel chow-chow (a north American pickled relish), grilled broccolini and finished with a mustard demi-glace and so much more.
While eating and drinking the day away, on Father’s Day you can enjoy a traditional Irish Open Session. If you’re musically inclined bring your instrument. Musicians are invited to gather with guitars, bodhráns, fiddles, squeeze boxes, tin whistles or their lovely voice to create the soundtrack for enjoying a few pints of Guinness or a dram of whiskey. Anyone who is able to play or sing traditional Irish Music is welcome to join the session!
Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Call 609-904-6485 or go to JosieKellys.com
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City: For dads about to rock, Hard Rock salutes you! Celebrate Father’s Day at the world’s largest Hard Rock Café. Enjoy a rocking limited-time menu that includes choice of an Italian flatbread, N.Y. strip with bourbon sauce, a black and blue burger, apple cheesecake or an old fashioned.
This world-renowned eatery is famous for their burgers, but they also boast a full menu of classic bar food, entrees and healthy selections.
While you’re here, check out the Hard Rock’s museum-quality collection of music memorabilia. As one of the country’s largest collections of music memorabilia, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City features items from Elton John, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Elvis Presley and so much more.
After you’ve had your fill of memorabilia and food, stick around for AM Gold, playing live at Hard Rock Cafe. This New York City-based tribute band plays all the hits from the late ’70s through the ’80s. AM Gold will be live at The Hard Rock Cafe from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20.
Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Call 609-449-1000 or go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Salt Air
Landshark Bar and Grill: For the dads with saltwater in their veins, Landshark Bar and Grill at Resorts Casino Hotel transports you to a surf mecca. In homage to the storied history of surfing at the Jersey coast, surf-themed decor gives way to retractable walls and spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean. Walk down to the beach, sit around a firepit and listen to the waves with a cool beverage.
Top the day off with Landshark’s beach fare featuring selections such as peel-and-eat shrimp, taco nachos, Caribbean chicken salad, fish tacos, coconut shrimp, signature double-stacked burgers, key lime pie, and so much more.
Landshark will feature live DJs on Saturday and Sunday. They will also host Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Latin Nights from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Landshark Bar and Grill is located at Resorts, 1133 Boardwalk, in Atlantic City. Call 609-431-4120 or go to ResortsAC.com
The Deauville Inn: Why not take dad out for a day on the boat and stop by the Deauville Inn to truly experience what life at the shore is all about. With seven different areas, each visit to the Deauville is a new experience. Check out the Pub when you want to catch a game on one of their eight 55-in. televisions, the Dining Room for an elegant candle-lit meal overlooking Ludlam Bay, the Seafood Bar for fresh local seafood selections, the Sunset Deck for a casual breakfast or lunch, the Sandbar for casual cuisine and a full-bar menu, the Lawn to stay cool throughout the day and lounge in comfortable Adirondack chairs and the beach to dig your toes in the sand and enjoy a cocktail.
The Deauville Inn will have live music all weekend. The Usual Suspects, South Jersey’s favorite cover band, will perform 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 21. The Raggamauffins, a Philadelphia-based roots, reggae and dancehall band featuring the acclaimed Jamaican singer Moses Livingston, will perform 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
The Deauville Inn is located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Call 609-263-2080 or go to DeauvilleInn.com
The Deck: For the boating dads, watch boats of all sizes come and go. You may even catch a super-yacht docking while you listen to live music overlooking the bay at The Deck at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Enjoy chilled shots, frozen and regular cocktails, beer, wine, sangria and seltzer. Munch on appetizers, salads, sandwiches and pizza.
The No Pressure band will take the stage 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, followed by Groove Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight. On Sunday, June 20m the Exceptions are on stage from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Deck located at the Golden Nugget, Huron Avenue and Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City. Call 609-441-2000 or go to GoldenNugget.com
Hit the Links
McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links and Vagabond: Play the area’s only 18-hole, 6,600-yard par 71 layout with a 100-foot elevation change, golf course. This unique course is modeled after several famed European locations including Saint Andrews, Carnoustie, Prestwick, Gleneagles, Turnberry and others.
Reminiscent of an authentic British Isles’ golf experience, McCullough’s features water on five holes, beautiful vistas and challenging play.
After a day on the course, head into Vagabond EHT, known for their craft beer selection, casual atmosphere and modern fare featuring selections such as their famous tequila shrimp bangers, crabby dip and chips, homemade hummus and pita, signature hand-cut fries, burgers, sandwiches and much more.
Vagabond EHT is the perfect way to close out a day on the green with dad. There will also be live music on Friday and Saturday, featuring Tom and Kim from Sidestory 8 p.m., June 18, and the Locals at 8 p.m., June 19.
Vagabond EHT located at 3016 Ocean Heights Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Call 609-926-1863 or go to McCulloughsGolf.com
Atlantic City Country Club: Named the No. 1 Public Golf Course in the State by Golf Week, Golf Magazine and Golf Digest, the Atlantic City Country Club is the perfect treat for those fairway-loving fathers. As one of the oldest courses in the country, overlooking the bay and Atlantic City, this is the ultimate Father’s Day golf outing.
Hit the course, then enjoy the club’s Father’s Day brunch or dinner buffets. There will be two seatings for the brunch: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; and noon to 1 p.m. Cost is $35 for adults, $18 for children 12 and under, and free for children under 3. The dinner buffet will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and costs $42 for adults, $18 for children 12 and under and free for children under 3. Reservations are required.
Located at One Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. Call 609-236-4400 or go to ACCountryClub.com
Get your Pre-Fixe Fix
Morton’s The Steakhouse: For surf and turf aficionado fathers, Morton’s The Steakhouse inside Caesars Atlantic City will feature a special Father’s Day menu on Sunday, June 20.
This delicious, two-course land and sea menu is $79 per person, and includes a choice of a Morton’s Steakhouse entrée selection including an 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon, 16-ounce double-cut pork chop or 8-ounce “Manhattan Cut” strip steak paired with a signature side dish. Each entrée includes a cold-water lobster tail baked with herbed garlic butter. Finish the meal with a selection of a handmade dessert featuring key lime pie, New York cheesecake, or Morton’s legendary hot chocolate cake.
Morton’s is located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, inside Caesars. Call 609-449-1044 or go to Mortons.com
Rainforest Café: Rainforest Café Atlantic City wants you to know that they’re not “lion”: Dads are kings this Father’s Day weekend. (Another bad Father’s Day joke).
Get on dad’s wild side and treat him to a three-course meal for $34.99 per person at the Rainforest Café. Enjoy your choice of soup or salad, entrée and dessert from a specially curated Father’s Day menu. The menu includes selections such as the little islander Caesar salad, flat-iron steak, chicken fried chicken, pastalaya, tribal cheesecake and much more. The meal includes a bottle of Lagunitas IPA. This menu will be available June 18 through 20.
The Rainforest Café is located at 2201 Boardwalk Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info call 609-345-5757 or go to RainforestCafe.com