Flay decides to stay ... for a bit

Bobby Flay Steak will remain open at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa through the end of this summer. Borgata and Bold Food, Flay’s hospitality group, decided to further conversations about the most mutually beneficial time to transition the restaurant spaces and established an agreement to collaborate through the summer period as a result of the city’s regular business volume increase over the summer period.
Borgata and Bold Food previously made the decision to close the restaurant as part of the companies’ evolving business strategies. After the closure, the space will reopen as a temporary restaurant outlet that will transition to a permanent concept, both owned and operated by Borgata and MGM Resorts International.
According to a recent press release, additional details on the Bobby Flay Steak closure date and venue concepts will be available in the coming months.