If you’re looking to eat someplace that’s vibrant and chill, stylish and casual, look no further than Beachwood At the Dunes in Sea Isle City.
“We try to take the focus of ‘Let’s go out to eat’ to ‘Let’s go out to have fun, with food, with service, with entertainment’,” says Chef Lucas Manteca of Beachwood at the Dunes. “We want to offer an experience.”
Here, five reasons to get to Beachwood this summer.
1. The chef
The Chef at Beachwood at the Dunes is none other than the esteemed Lucas Manteca of Quahog’s Seafood Shack in Stone Harbor, The Red Store in Cape May and Taco Shop at Cape May Airport. Manteca knows good food, and has brought his legendary style and flavors to Beachwood.
“The food we make at Beachwood is more small plate driven with my own South American flair and the shore seashore flair,” says Manteca. “Tapas makes it lighter, more casual, more of a surprise. ‘Here comes this dish, then that dish,’ changing flavors as you go.”
2. The food
The cuisine at Beachwood is the combination of eclectic and comfort food. Where else can you get a roasted beet salad with buttermilk fried chicken followed by a BBQ pulled pork empanada and jambalaya? Everything is fresh and superb — Manteca doesn’t use food service products at all — and Beachwood encourages sharing plates so that everyone in your party has the chance to try as many things as possible. Check out the tuna ceviche, the wings, whole steamed lobster and the Smash Burger (a double smashed patty with sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, pickled mushrooms and a tomato).
3. The drinks
Beachwood isn’t one of those pl aces with amazing food but lackluster cocktails. Bar Manager Art Moeller is always creating new and interesting ways to imbibe. For an icy cold cocktail, we recommend the Cielo Azul, a margarita with pineapple juice and blue curacao, or any of the Beachwood Slushies, among which are the Peachwood, made with raspberry and white peach puree with 151 Rum; the Exit 17 with strawberry and raspberry puree and 151 Rum; and the T1 Sunset made with 100 Proof Vodka, Mango and Pineapple Puree and raspberry simple syrup.
4. The service
While Beachwood is adhering to state COVID-19 guidelines — no inside dining — they offer two distinct ways to dine al fresco. In front of Beachwood, there is a six table ‘A La Carte’ dining option with 100% plated food with full service. Across the street is Beachwood on the Rocks, which is set up with rows of picnic tables, umbrellas and string lights. Customers can order from staff, and are served in disposable takeout containers, all while kicking back to music several times a week.
5. The fun
Though the summer of 2020 is hardly the norm, entertainment is still a big priority at Beachwood. In addition to live entertainment from local bands and musicians almost every day of the week, there are special visits from select performers like Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino, who will be at Beachwood at 6:15 p.m., Aug. 19.