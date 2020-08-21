If you’re lucky enough to have access to a boat this summer, then you’re lucky indeed. They’re fun, a break from the weather, and the perfect venue for social distancing. And when boaters need some grub and icy cold beers, there’s nothing more convenient than docking and dining.
“Nothings says summer better than arriving at Twisties by boat,” says Denise Riordan, owner of Twisties Tavern on the Bay in Strathmere. “Customers can sit down, dig into some Twisties Nachos or Buffalo Chicken Pizza with a cold pitcher of beer and enjoy the rest of the day on the boat.”
Here, five places to dock and dine this summer.
1. Twisties on the Bay
Summer wouldn’t be complete without a visit to this legendary bar and eatery, which was established almost a hundred years ago. Notoriously difficult to find by land for first-time visitors, the joint is steeped in history and tradition — and arriving by boat may have you feeling like you’ve traveled through time to a more relaxed era. Get there for hot pizza and cold beer. Located at 236 Bayview Drive in Strathmere. Go to TwistiesTavern.com for more information.
2. The Deck at Golden Nugget
If you’ve got casinos on your mind, dock and dine at The Deck, Golden Nugget’s beloved outside party bar. Get there daily for outdoor dining and kick back with a Lobster & Shrimp Roll and a Mexican Greyhound (Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice) and soak in your summer. Located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to GoldenNugget.com for more information.
3. The Point
Want to maintain that beachy boat feeling when you dock? Head to The Point in Somers Point, where the sand and beach locale will have you feeling more like you docked at a tropical oasis than right off of Bay Avenue. This Tiki Bar has live music daily through the summer and plenty of beachy cocktails, as well as great food. Get yourself some Tiki Tacos by ordering online for in-house dining. The Point is located at 998 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to DoThePoint.com for more information.
4. Mott’s Creek Inn
If the back bays and local creeks are more your boating preference, head to Mott’s Creek Inn in Galloway Township. Kick back on the deck or at the Oyster Shack (now open Saturdays and Sunday) to catch an amazing sunset in a super casual venue. Try the Wings and Tails with Old Bay Rub and wash them down with some icy cold suds. Summer never felt so good. Located at 200 E. Motts Creek Rd. in Galloway. Go to MottsCreekBar.com for more information.
5. The Lobster House
If you’re looking for an iconic Cape May eatery, you don’t have to look any further than The Lobster House. Dock, and then head aboard The Schooner—a 130 ft. Grand Banks sailing vessel turned restaurant— to dine. Seafood is the specialty with plenty of clam, crab, and oyster options to choose from. Pair them with a frozen Rum Runner and enjoy the view. Located at Fisherman’s Wharf in Cape May. Go to TheLobsterHouse.com for more information.