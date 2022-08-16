 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City
A Nightowl's Nightmare

Few spots left for late night dining in Atlantic City

Ducktown Tavern

Ducktown Tavern is one of the few local spots serving food into the wee hours of the night.

 Ben Fogletto

There was a time, not so long ago, when a night out in Atlantic City might start with a swanky dinner, then move on to throwing some money around at the slots and table games, hitting up the bars and maybe even catching an eyeful at a strip club. But whatever your night entailed, the last stop was always for some late night eats.

And the great thing was that unlike other towns, late night dining in and around Atlantic City was a goldmine of delicious and affordable options. You could stop in at Pic-A-Lilli Pub for a full order of their legendary wings at 5 a.m. In fact, stumbling out of there as the sun came up was almost a given part of any great night on the town.

But in recent years, the concept of Atlantic City being a 24-hour town seems less and less true. Bars that were once thriving and partying at all hours are no longer doing so and spots that once served meals round the clock have scaled back their hours as well, meaning options for those looking for a bite after the graveyard shift are few and far between. Even the hippest spots like the Orange Loop seem to close up shop well before the witching hour, echoing the practices of their neighbors.

According to John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City, staffing has been the main reason for the changes. Ducktown Tavern had been one of the go-to spots in the city to grab food and drink at all hours of the night, but since 2020 they have been forced to pull things back.

“Nobody wants to work,” he says, citing an increased shortage of staff that appears to have increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s not just here, it’s a national problem. It’s all about staffing.”

Exadaktilos also noted concerns about some of the less savory clientele that occasionally show up during the wee hours of the night, but says he won’t let that stop him from staying open round the clock should an increase in staff make that possible again.

Though they may not be open 24/7 anymore, for now, Ducktown is still open later than most bars and restaurants in town, with their tasty American bar menu being served till around 2:30 a.m. most nights either inside or outside at the The Duck Hut, the adjacent outdoor section of the tavern that was constructed during the height of the outdoor dining craze a few years ago.

As for when and if the days of the all night bar and grill are gone for good, Exadaktilos remains cautiously optimistic.

“Do we plan on doing it again? Yeah we’re going to go back to it someday. It’s not erased off the board. None of my signs that say ‘24 hours’ are down yet!”

Go to DucktownTavern.com.

The Nightowls

While options for late night eats around the local businesses in Atlantic City may not be what they once were, there are still a few spots offering plenty to nosh on for those with grumbling stomachs. Here are three more of our favorites:

Tony’s Baltimore Grill

It really doesn’t matter what time of day you throw down a pie from Tony’s Baltimore Grill – it will almost certainly be the best thing you ate that day. Tony’s has been a staple of Atlantic City since 1927 and for good reason. The well-worn space is inviting and the pizza and spaghetti are both as craveable as can be. Don’t sleep on the fried shrimp either - you might not expect it to be a standout at a pizza joint such as this, but it is. The bar is open 24 hours for drinks, with the kitchen staying open till 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and till 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Go to TonysBaltimoreGrillAC.com.

The Irish Pub

Another longtime staple of America's Playground, it's hard not to love The Irish Pub. Cheap eats like cheese fries and wings pair well with the long list of draft beers, and ending a good night out with a pint of Murphy's and a few songs on the old-school jukebox is still as perfect as it gets. The bar stays open till 4 a.m. nightly with the kitchen throwing out last call around 3:30. Go to TheIrishPub.com

Wonder Bar

One of the few spots in AC where you can enjoy the waterfront of the back bay, Wonder Bar has remained loyal to their late night crowd, offering food till 12:45 a.m. Sunday through Thursdays (with the bar remaining open till 2 a.m.). Fridays and Saturdays the party goes even later with the kitchen open until 4:45 a.m. and the bar till 6 a.m. Hungry nightowls can enjoy classic pub grub such as nachos, burgers and cheesesteaks along with bar pies and a long list of apps. Go to WonderBarACNJ.com.

