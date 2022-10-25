Dining Review: Korean donut spot Mochi Ring throws its hat in the ring

There are certain foods that strike a craving within that simply can’t be satiated by any other food. The donut is one of them. When the mood hits, no other pastry, muffin or confectionary of any kind will do. And while a trip to Dunkin’ might work in a pinch, more often than not when I am pining for a donut, I’m looking for something with a bit more artisan touch.
That’s why for years Ocean City has been my go-to destination for all things donut-related. Between old-school spots like Dot’s Pastry Shop and Browns to trendy newcomers like Drip N’ Scoop, that town has been the major player in the donut world for some time.
But recently, word of mouth led me away from the O.C. to a brand new shop that just opened up inside The Exchange in Linwood – Mochi Ring Donut.
Mochi Ring is a mini-chain that has several locations scattered throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but the Linwood space just launched earlier this month when the owners of the former Korean specialty kitchen Hancook decided to reimagine their business, diving into the Korean donut game head first.
What is a mochi
donut anyway?For those who have never had or even heard of one, a mochi donut is a Korean style confection that blends elements of mochi – a Korean rice cake – with the classic American donut, to create a sweet and memorable treat unlike most others you may have tried.
Flavors from near and farThe varieties offered at Mochi Ring run the gamut from traditional donut flavors like glazed and cinnamon to more modern offerings like Oreo or the Fruity Pebbles donut that caught my eye upon first arrival. But those aren’t even the most unique of the bunch, as they also offer more Far-East inspired flavors such as black sesame, brown sugar milk tea or ube – a purple-hued variety based on a type of sweet potato that was both distinctive and delicious.
What you won’t find here are any filled donuts, as the “ring” aspect in Mochi Ring is literal in nature. All of their donuts are ring-shaped with a hole in the middle, meaning lovers of cream filled, custard filled or jelly donuts will have to look elsewhere for their fix.
While that part bummed me out a bit, just about everything else about Mochi Ring landed firmly in the plus category. The dough used in the donuts is denser than it looks. A wholly pleasant consistency, with a bit more chewiness than your average American donut, each bite reminded me of a fresh zeppole (minus the piles of powdered sugar.)
The all-starsI sampled bites from six donuts: glazed, chocolate marshmallow, strawberry frosted, Fruity Pebbles, churro and ube. There wasn’t a dud in the bunch and the various glazes, coatings and frostings were each pronounced and immensely flavorful.
If I had to pick one, the standout of the bunch was the strawberry frosted which beat the pants off of any versions of this classic flavor that I had tried previously thanks to its strikingly prominent strawberry flavor which was accented perfectly by a dehydrated strawberry garnish. Honorable mention goes to the Fruity Pebbles donut, as all too often with donuts of this variety the cereal on top can be stale, but this time it was perfectly crisp with an assist from the yogurt-based vanilla frosting underneath. The glazed donut was also remarkable in its simplicity, with the aforementioned doughy texture adding immeasurably to each bite.
My final thoughtIf you love donuts, but fear the unknown, I implore you to ignore your fear and try Mochi Ring the next time that donut craving strikes. You just might find yourself forgetting all about Ocean City for a little while.
Rating: 3.5 stars (out of 5)
Mochi Ring Donut is located at
2110 New Road in Linwood.
Go to MochiRingDonut.com.