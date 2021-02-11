Did the big game put pizza on the brain?

Last weekend was the Super Bowl, and that means that there is a pretty good chance that more than a few of you had some pizza while you watched the game. Maybe you were at a friend’s house and they ordered a few pies, or maybe you grabbed a bar pie at a local watering hole. So what did you think? Was it the best pizza you have had in South Jersey, or did it not hold a candle to your favorite local spot?
If you are a pizza fan, why not let your voice be heard as you cast your vote in Atlantic City Weekly’s first ever Pizza Palooza?
The rules are simple: Tell us who makes your favorite pizza. Traditional plain pies only (Sicilian and grandma pies are OK, but no toppings or specialty pizza).
There will be two divisions — a Top 10 critics’ picks — chosen by Scott Cronick and Ryan Loughlin (food writers and creators of Atlantic City Weekly’s popular Fat Boy Munch Club column), as well as a Top 10 for reader’s picks in which YOU will get to choose your favorite pie. Nominate any pizzeria you like within Atlantic County or Ocean City. Readers may vote for their favorite pizzeria once a day from now through Sunday, March 7. Pizzas will be ranked based on who gets the most votes. Winners will be featured in an upcoming issue of Atlantic City Weekly.
Vote for your favorite — or nominate some we may have missed — at AtlanticCityWeekly.com or PressContests.com.