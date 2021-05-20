Bally's opens new Italian concept Jerry Longo's Meatballs & Martinis

Bally's Atlantic City has officially opened a location of the established Italian brand, Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis. The location at Bally’s Atlantic City will be Longo’s fourth location in the portfolio.
Owner Longo was born and raised in South Philly where he learned to respect and appreciate his Italian American culture. He often found himself in the kitchen with his mother preparing “Italian Soul Food,” which now lives on through the menu items offered at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis. Using only the finest imported and the freshest local ingredients, menus are designed to inspire exploration and sharing. Entrees at their new Atlantic City location will include pasta dishes such as spaghetti and crab gravy, bucatini all’Amatriciana and their classic Roman-style pizza al taglio.
Phil Juliano, Executive Vice President of Casino Operations and Chief Marketing Officer at Bally’s Corporation is a long-time friend of Longo’s. “If you know the incredible guy that Jerry is, and have ever been blessed to experience his food and impeccable service, you surely would understand why we wanted him to be part of the Bally’s family. As an Atlantic City guy myself, I have known Jerry a long, long time and this will be an added food experience visitors and locals alike will cherish as they enjoy Bally's and Atlantic City!”, says Juliano. Longo’s restaurants are also known to be frequently visited by well-known celebrities, including Billy Joel, several actors from the Sopranos, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former tight end Rob Gronkowski, American actor Richard Jenkins and many more.
The antipasto is slated to be a special experience. A dedicated and staffed bar area features a curated antipasto menu including meats sliced to order on the showpiece Berkel slicer and hand-pulled mozzarella. Jerry pays attention to every detail, serving his favorites on handcrafted olivewood. His signature dish is a Meatball Salad, known as the “Longo Classic” which features their famous homemade meatball and a scoop of ricotta, alongside romaine, cucumbers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and old school vinaigrette. No experience is complete without the famous, deconstructed affogato dessert or a crispy, made-to-order cannoli.
The restaurant is known for its authentic and approachable atmosphere. The experience is further elevated by two blackjack tables within the restaurant - the first of its kind in Atlantic City - plus multiple televisions, live music and even DJ entertainment. Longo’s will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.