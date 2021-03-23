 Skip to main content
Atlantic Christian School runs Bowls of Hope
Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township is currently running its popular Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser. The proceeds will benefit both the school and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.

This year, Bowls of Hope will not be an in-person Soup Cook-Off in the school’s gym due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the school is selling a “Super Soup Restaurant Coupon Card” for $20 which can be used to receive a free soup at 15 participating local South Jersey restaurants. The cards can be purchased at ACSEHT.org/BOHCard and are valid until Monday, May 31.

The 15 participating restaurants offering free soup on the Coupon Card are:

Barrels

Linwood Country Club

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Bahay Kubo

Maurizio’s Express EHT

The Spot

Gaspare’s Italian Bistro

Ocean City Café Towne & Country Café

Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar

Sana & Sadia’s Café

Velo Café

La Cucina Ristorante

Stir It Up

Windjammer Diner

