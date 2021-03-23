Atlantic Christian School runs Bowls of Hope

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township is currently running its popular Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser. The proceeds will benefit both the school and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.
This year, Bowls of Hope will not be an in-person Soup Cook-Off in the school’s gym due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the school is selling a “Super Soup Restaurant Coupon Card” for $20 which can be used to receive a free soup at 15 participating local South Jersey restaurants. The cards can be purchased at ACSEHT.org/BOHCard and are valid until Monday, May 31.
The 15 participating restaurants offering free soup on the Coupon Card are:
Barrels
Linwood Country Club
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Bahay Kubo
Maurizio’s Express EHT
The Spot
Gaspare’s Italian Bistro
Ocean City Café Towne & Country Café
Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar
Sana & Sadia’s Café
Velo Café
La Cucina Ristorante
Stir It Up
Windjammer Diner
