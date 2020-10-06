6 spots for a perfect fall cocktail

The air is as crisp as the apples these days, and lots of tasty fall cocktails seem to have found their way onto the bar menus in South Jersey. These boozy libations featuring autumn’s greatest hits — think cinnamon, cranberry, pumpkin and apple — are sure to delight you from your flannel shirt down to your earth-toned socks.
Pecan Pie Martini: Looking for a post-summer sipper to satisfy your sweet tooth? Sky Café Bar at Ocean Casino Resort has you covered. Their Pecan Pie Martini is like a dessert in a glass, combining Rumchata, bourbon and crème de cacao. This beautiful and tasty treat comes rimmed with caramel, chopped pecans and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com
The Masked Mule: This COVID-themed twist on the more common Moscow Mule can be found at Fred & Ethel’s in Smithville. It starts with a vodka base and combines cranberry and pomegranate juices as well as the standard ginger beer to create a one-of-a-kind cocktail perfect for fall. Fred & Ethels is located at 1 N. New York Road in Smithville. Go to SmithvilleNJ.com.
Happiness is a Warm Gun: Not all fall cocktails need to taste like a trip to an apple farm. Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point offers up this delightfully smoky spin on an old fashioned, which feels like the perfect anti-summer drink – Bulleit Bourbon, a brown sugar cube, old fashioned and orange bitters prepared with a smoking cloche and served on the rocks. Sophisticated and earthy as a fallen leaf crackling under your Han Solo boots. Josie Kelly’s Public House is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com.
The Pumpkin Mule: The Pier House Restaurant at La Mer Beachfront Resort in Cape May has whipped up this cocktail just in time to make all your pumpkin-spiced dreams come true. This fall refresher starts with 1 ounce of pumpkin vodka, which is expertly blended with apple cider, ginger beer and ground cinnamon. And just for an extra bit of autumn charm, this mule gets garnished with a cinnamon stick and served in a copper mug. The Pier House is located at 1317 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeMayLamer.com.
The Bee Sting Martini: If there is one drink on this list that might stir up a “buzz,” it’s the Bee Sting Martini, a brand-new seasonal cocktail available at Girasole in Atlantic City. Two ounces of Remy Martin cognac are paired with orange bitters, house-made simple syrup with honey, smoked rosemary and ground cinnamon, making for a sweet, yet smoky concoction for a crisp October evening. Girasole is located at 3108 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to My Girasole.com.
Pumpkin Spiced White Russian: Over at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, fall comes in the form of a creamy and divine twist on the traditional White Russian. Both Lobby Bar and Center Bar offer this tasty potion, which combines vodka, Kahlua and pumpkin-spiced creamer for an autumn treat with no tricks involved. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
