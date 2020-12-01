5 spots to hit after 10 p.m.

With the state’s current restrictions on dining and nightlife forcing most bars to close up by 10 p.m., night owls have a real problem on their hands. But since the restriction only applies to indoor activities, there are a number of spots in South Jersey offering a way to imbibe into the wee hours of the night.
Hours may vary, call ahead to find out specific closing times.
Ducktown Tavern This beloved watering hole sits right in the heart of America’s Playground and offers up everything from burgers and wings to club sandwiches and crab cakes in a classic American pub setting. In response to COVID, Ducktown Tavern opened up The Duck Hut — a large outdoor space that kept the good times rolling all summer long. Recently they added a massive heated outdoor tent which means the party can go till 2 a.m. every night. Ducktown Tavern is located at 2400 Atantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DucktownTavern.com.
Pitney Pub Nestled in the pine barrens of Galloway, Pitney Pub has been a popular go-to spot for the Stockton crowd as well as locals. Their large outdoor space was practically begging for a giant heated tent, and that’s exactly what they installed. Now patrons can enjoy live music outdoors and one of the most eclectic bar menus around – featuring everything from pizzas, burgers and sandwiches to unexpected-for-a-local-pub dishes such as the Pitney Curry, Seafood Paella and Kebab Naan Wraps. Pitney Pub is located at 200 S. Pitney Road in Galloway. Go to PitneyPub.com.
Hi Point Pub One of the most treasured local dive bars in South Jersey, Hi Point Pub is one of those spots where everyone seems to talk to everyone and the vibe is always fun and welcoming. And if none of that appeals to you, they have a crab bisque on the menu that is worth the trip alone. The heated outdoor tent is the place to be, with fun events like Open Mic Night hosted by Michelle Tomko every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Trivia Night every Thursday at 8 p.m. And with outdoor tent dining available until 2 a.m. you can’t go wrong. Hi Point Pub is located at 5 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to HiPointPubAC.com.
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House With tents and heaters galore, the brand new Mile Stretch Beer Garden has brought Vagabond to new levels of awesomeness this year. While many bars scrambled to deal with the pandemic, Owners Elvis Cadavid and Tom Harris somehow managed to make their much-loved gastropub even more adored than it was before. The sheer size of the Mile Stretch Beer Garden means that social distancing is a no-brainer too, and with its wide selection of craft beers and late night weekend hours, your brew-sipping problems are solved. Another home run from one of Atlantic City’s power hitters. Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House is located at 672 N. Trenton Ave in Atlantic City. Go to VagabondAC.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall Since it opened its doors, one of the coolest things about Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has been its massive outdoor space that sits adjacent to the main building. Like that one friend who has the awesome backyard everyone loves to party in, this spot offers plentiful seating as well as a fire pit and tent to keep you from freezing your butt off. And with arguably the best craft beer selection in the area and a kitchen pumping out some truly superb pub grub — try their legendary Phish Sandwich — you are all but guaranteed a great time, well beyond the strike of 10 p.m. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
