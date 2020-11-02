5 spots to grab nachos & a margarita

And now for some good news — Friday, Nov. 6, is National Nachos Day. That means you now have an official excuse to stuff your face into a pile of cheese-drenched tortilla chips loaded with all kinds of tasty additions such as ground beef, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes and sour cream (among others). And while you’re munching, we can’t think of anything that could possibly pair better with this Mexican treat than a fresh margarita. Here are five spots to grab both for some easy and delicious one-stop shopping.
Mexico: An obvious name for a Mexican restaurant and an equally obvious place to go for a great plate of nachos and a margarita, Mexico offers up authentic and tasty versions of all your favorite Mexican dishes. Their nachos are available in either half or whole portions and come topped with either chicken or beef – get the chicken - plus refried beans, sour cream, guac, jalapenos and queso fresco. Finish it off with their guava margarita, which blends Milagro Silver tequila with Patron Citronage, guava nectar and sour mix. Mexico is located at 3810 Ventnor Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to MexicoRestaurantBar.com
Casa Taco & Tequila Bar: Located inside Tropicana Atlantic City, Casa Taco & Tequila Bar makes for a perfect spot to take a break from the slots. A recipient of A.C. Weekly’s award for “Best Tequila Bar” at the 2020 Nightlife Awards, Casa Taco offers a massive selection of tequilas from which to choose, as well as a full menu of Mexican morsels. The nachos here come stacked with black beans, poblano peppers, queso mixto, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos and crema, and you have the option to add chicken or beef for a few bucks more. Wash it all down with their premium margarita, made with Clase Azul Platinum, Cointreau, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to CasaTacoAC.com
Tacos El Tio: This cavernous Mexican restaurant located in Egg Harbor Township has managed to earn itself quite a loyal following of fans, and much of that is likely due to the fact that both their nachos and margaritas are clear standouts on the menu. The nachos stand out among others in the area simply for the amount of options you have with toppings. The standard order comes with refried beans, cheese, pickled jalapeno and pico de gallo, but the fun starts when you add either, veggies, picadillo, chicken, steak, chorizo or you can opt for the “El Tio” version which includes steak, chicken and chorizo. The latter option is obviously the way to go. As far as margaritas are concerned, we recommend you skip the on-tap version and opt for the handcrafted style – made with fresh-pressed lime and lemon juices, agave nectar, triple sec and your choice of tequila. Tacos El Tio is located at 6400 E. Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township. Go to TacosElTio.com
Distrito: Distrito is a step up from your usual taco truck, as it’s run by legendary Iron Chef Jose Garces. Located inside Ocean Casino Resort, it offers a mix of Mexican street foods, including nachos piled with black beans, queso mixto, tomato, jalapeno, poblano rajas, chile de arbol, radish, crema and micro cilantro. Guests can opt to make it “con carne” for an extra $5. And luckily for all, Distrito also offers a variety of margaritas. Our pick is the El Jefe with Don Julio reposado tequila, Cointreau and fresh lime juice. Those looking to sweeten it up can add strawberry or mango flavor for a buck more. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
Margaritaville: It probably goes without saying that you might be able to get a margarita at this Parrothead paradise inside Resorts Casino Hotel, and indeed you can. You can also have it served in a 22-ounce blender cup, which we must admit makes it infinitely more fun. Try the watermelon margarita, made with a mix of Margaritaville Silver Tequila, triple sec, watermelon purée and their house margarita mix and pair it with an order of their visually stunning Volcano Nachos, a mountain-shaped pile of tortilla chips layered with chili, cheese, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com
