5 spots to brunch with booze

1 Romanelli’s Garden Café: Romanelli’s is known for both incredible breakfast and lunch dishes, so by default that makes them a damn good option for a Sunday brunch. The menu is packed with everything from skillets to wraps to pancakes, sandwiches, salads and more, but the weekend specials are where things get really creative. Recent specials have included everything from a Mexican-themed avocado toast to a Reese’s Peanut Butter and Jelly French Toast that was every bit as over the top as it sounds. And if that’s not enough to get you running down there, the fact that all mimosas after your first one can be had for just a dollar should do the trick. Romanelli’s Garden Café is located at 279 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to RomanellisGardenCafe.com.
2 McGettigan’s 19th Hole: New ownership took over a few months back, and the food coming out of the kitchen has never been better at this popular golfer’s watering hole. Their brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays and features a list of standard breakfast and lunch favorites, plus fun options like breakfast tacos and Oreo pancakes. Thirsty patrons will find a variety of drink specials, including $2 mimosas, $4 breakfast shots, $5 EFFEN Bloody Marys and $6 Manmosas (like a mimosa, but with beer instead of champagne for that rugged, tough-guy vibe). McGettigan’s 19th Hole is located at 500 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to McGettigansTavern.com.
3 Maynard’s Café: The Starlight Garden Brunch at Maynard’s Café continues to be popular with locals, and once you have gone yourself, it’s easy to understand why. You can create your own omelet from a long list of fillings, or go with one of their signature ones, like the Oscar which is stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, Jersey asparagus and Hollandaise sauce. But if you really want to try something fun, we suggest the Chicken ‘N Pancake Tacos, a one-of-a-kind dish consisting of a savory pancake with fried chicken, chili-infused honey and strawberry salsa. And to make things just that much better, their list of libations includes breakfast-themed twists on margaritas and mules as well as Bloody Marys and an entire sub-menu of mimosas. Maynard’s is located at 9306Amhearst Ave. in Margate. Go to Maynards-Cafe.com.
4 Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: Serving as one of the best all-around options in the world of COVID dining, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s large outdoor space with both a heated tent and firepit as well as a full, heated outdoor bar makes for a fine option for a lovely and boozy brunch. And, of course, you can dine inside, too. Their menu does a nice job on any day offering breakfast meets lunch options like the Hell in a Bucket Burger which comes topped with pork roll, bacon, egg, cheese, caramelized onions and chipotle ketchup, but from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays they take things a step further by offering all breakfast sandwiches, beers, mimosas and Bloody Marys for just $5 each. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
5 Bocca Coal Fired Bistro: Sunday Brunch at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro runs from 10 a.m. to noon each week. The menu leans more toward breakfast dishes than lunch, with the main players being omelettes, egg dishes and breakfast sandwiches, along with sweet treats like pancakes and their heavenly Pearl Sugar Waffles. You can also build your own Bloody Mary for $7 or grab a mimosa for $8, but the smarter move is to go with the bottle of champagne with fresh-squeezed OJ for $15. It’s less than the cost of a pair of Bloody Marys, getting you more bubbles for your troubles. Bocca Coal Fired Bistro is located at 7805 Ventnor Ave. in Margate. Go to BoccaNJ.com.
