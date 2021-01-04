5 spots to bar hop at the Trop

1. Wet Willie’s
Anyone who has taken a trip to New Orleans will surely remember the countless number of daiquiri shops that line the streets of The Big Easy. Wet Willie’s is the closest thing we have to that concept in the Garden State, and the location within The Quarter at Tropicana makes for a great place to pop in for a frosty — and potent— treat. It’s lengthy lineup of brightly colored and amusingly named adult slurpees can pack a serious punch, though, especially the infamous “Call-A-Cab,” which tends to get just about any party started in quick and wild fashion. Go to WetWillies.com for more info.
2. Chickie’s & Pete’s
The Atlantic City location of the beloved Philly-based sports bar is easily one of the best spots to stop in and catch the game, or even just to grab a few drinks and an order of their insanely tasty Crabfries. The beer list is impressive, and the vibe is laid back — other than the occasional shouting from outrages Eagles fans, which you don’t have to worry about for the rest of this football season. Personally, we can’t think of many better ways to spend a Sunday afternoon, but if you would rather take your party home with you, they even offer to-go beers and cocktails. Go to ChickiesAndPetes.com
3. Firewaters Saloon
A downhome country vibe right in the heart of the city, Firewaters Saloon is the spot to throw on your best pair of cowboy boots and lasso yourself a cold beverage. Speaking of cold beverages, Firewaters offers one of the best selections of craft beers in the area with 69 taps of suds, including 15 Jersey-based breweries to choose from. Country bands take the stage in non-COVID times, but for now that is on hold. Take this time to brush up on your line dancing at home, that way you’ll be ready to go when things return to normal. Go to FirewatersSaloon.com/atlanticcity.
4. Hooters
Known for their cold beers, hot wings and even hotter waitresses, Hooters makes for a fun, spicy and memorable experience to say the least. Various levels of heat and styles are available for their wings, and outdoor seating is currently offered. The friendly staff adds a playful and eye-catching touch that is likely to keep you coming back again and again. Go to Hooters.com for more info.
5. Cuba Libre
The brightly painted, old-school convertible parked outside this Latin hotspot inside The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City makes Cuba Libre hard to miss, but the fun times inside make it even harder to leave. The dance floor is usually the place to be inside Cuba Libre, but since COVID has put a damper on dancing, why not take this opportunity to focus on what the bar itself has to offer? The only bar in Atlantic City dedicated to rum, this Cuban-themed watering hole makes for a fantastic spot to grab a mojito or two while you throw back shots from their extensive list of hard-to-find rums. Go to CubaLibreNightlife.com/ac for more info.
Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to Tropicana.net.
