5 great hangouts at Ocean Casino Resort

If you haven’t noticed, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City is absolutely killing it in gaming revenue – despite the pandemic!
But while people are discovering that Ocean Casino is a great place to spin slots, roll dice and flip cards, they are also discovering it’s an awesome place to hang out.
Whether you want to dine casually or exotically, have a drink inside or outside or even swing some clubs while checking out a craft brew, there is no shortage of options at Ocean Casino Resort.
Here are five places that are awesome hangouts when you next hit Ocean Casino Resort:
TopGolf Swing Suite
Swinging into its third spring, TopGolf Swing Suite may be hidden in the corner right off the self-parking garage entrance, but for those who love some active partying, there’s nothing secret about TopGolf, especially since it’s the biggest Swing Suite in the world. Guests can play dozens of simulated golf courses and fun games like Zombie Dodge Ball on giant screens in private bays that can be rented for as little as $50 an hour for four people. If that isn’t your thing, play some pool, watch sports and make sure you eat from TopGolf’s stadium-food-on-steroids menu. Even if you don’t plan to play some games, TopGolf is a great place to have a drink while taking in one of the most stunning views of the ocean, boardwalk and Steel Pier in Atlantic City with a great craft beer and cocktail list – bottle service is even available. Right now, TopGolf features all-you-can-eat snow crab legs every Friday for $38. Sure, you can get those swings in while sipping fancy cocktails or having a craft beer with some nachos and a refreshed menu, but Topgolf is truly a group experience that transcends golf with a fun overall vibe that has all ages and both genders packing the place year round.
Distrito Cantina
Some of the best tacos – and Mexican food – can be found at Distrito, the vibrant celebration of the culture and cuisine of Mexico City courtesy of Iron Chef Jose Garces. When you see the big, awesomely adorned food truck sitting in the middle of The District, you know you are in the right place. Sit down at the bar or a picnic table and order a cerveza or El Jefe margarita with Don Julio Reposado, Cointreau and fresh lime, some nachos, quesadillas or even a burrito, but you must get some tacos, particularly the carnitas with pulled pork, black beans, radish, onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla. There’s a daily breakfast happy hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with breakfast burritos and $4 cocktails, $3 classic margaritas on Margarita Mondays, Taco Tuesdays with $3 chicken and $4 carne or camarones tacos, and half-price nachos on Thursday nights. Hit up the specials and save mucho dinero.
Villain & Saint
The former Mussel Bar continues to be one of the only sources for live music on a regular basis in Atlantic City since the pandemic. Every Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m., awesome local duos, trios and bands including Stealing Savannah (March 5), Changing Lanes (March 6), Brother Benjamins (March 12) and Split Decision (March 19) take the intimate Villain & Saint stage to offer some rocking covers of your favorite songs. While there, indulge in one of the best craft beer lists in the city and an amazing gastropub menu that never disappoints. Make sure you check out the flatbreads, the KFC – Korean Fried Chicken wings – and the Chef’s Burger, one of the best in the city with blended prime black angus beef, smoked mozzarella, BBQ tomato jam, arugula and a griddled “squishy” bun.
William Hill Sportsbook
The New York Times said this sportsbooks “sets the standard” for sportsbooks in Atlantic City, and they aren’t wrong. With giant video screens, an easy-to-read odds board, comfortable and spacious seating, the 7,500-square-foot experience also offers a panoramic video wall and a gorgeous bar in the center of things to grab a libation or bite to eat including pizza, hot dogs, burgers, wings and other stadium food. Late winter/early spring is a sports lovers’ dream come true with the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and college basketball March Madness in full swing, and William Hill at Ocean is the place to catch all of the action. If you’re feeling like a boss, party in a box and reserve a Skybox Suite accommodating 10 guests overlooking all of the action in the sportsbook.
Skycafe
If you are looking for the most chill place to hang at Ocean, it’s undoubtedly Skycafe, a destination for relaxed fun and delicious drinks from its center bar overlooking the breathtaking ocean. Soak in the ambiance or watch the bar TV, relax on the pool deck that overlooks the ocean, you can’t go wrong. Open late – until 2 a.m. – every day of the week, Skycafe’s curated cocktails include the High Tide, its signature cocktail with Patron Reposado, Blue Curacao, Patron Citronage Pineapple, pineapple juice and mint leaves in a souvenir cup. Living up to its name, the Skycafe is a stunning retreat from the action of the casino.
