Focus on fun with The Way Outs

There are times when you want to see a band perform live because their music moves you; other times, you might want to be witness to an artist’s precision or skill. But sometimes, you just want to have fun. Enter The Way Outs, a cover band performing 7 p.m. Friday, Jan 27, at Nola’s Bar & Lounge at Ocean Casino Resort.
“We want to be a really good band, but in my opinion, when you’re watching a band play covers, you want to be having fun,” says Steve Iannettoni (pronounced Yannatoni), lead singer of The Way Outs. “You’re drinking beers, all that good stuff. If the band isn’t having fun then (the audience) isn’t going to have fun, they’re going to be like ‘This is weird, why is the singer crying?’ If we keep up the vibe of ‘hey, we’re having fun here,’ people can kind of pick up on that.”
With that said, The Way Outs — named after an episode of “Space Ghost Coast to Coast” — are fun with a capital F, billing themselves as “four dudes in Hawaiian shirts playing your favorite tunes.” And while their range is from Post Malone to classic rock to ’90s hip-hop to emo, their sweet spot is ’90s/2000s, covering bands like My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Jimmy Eat World, and Sum 41 — that last push of MTV. according to Iannettoni.
“’I Write Sins Not Tragedies’ by Panic! At the Disco is always a popular one,” says Iannettoni. “For Nola’s, we’ll have Bruno Mars, Jump Around, stuff people can dance to.”
And while the goal of The Way Outs is to have fun, the musicians in the band are the real deal, albeit ones who are usually making each other laugh. Made up of Iannettoni, Chris Baker on guitar, Alex Graves on bass and Shaun Henderson on drums, The Way Outs are a fun vehicle for otherwise on-point — and full time — musicians. As the Way Outs, they aren’t worried about writing original tunes or taking things too seriously.
“We all have our own separate projects for that,” says Iannettoni about originals. “That itch is kind of scratched.”
As professional musicians, their back-of-house is run like a tight ship — they have shift buddies when headed down for their Key West gigs at Sloppy Joe’s, head into shows with a set list, and are hyper organized on the financial end of things — but when they’re on stage, it’s a party.
“We’re constantly joking — there’s constant interacting. I’m more of an entertainer than a singer,” says Iannettoni. “The best compliment we’ve ever had is people always say we look like we have a lot of fun.”