Exit Zero Jazz Festival celebrates 10th anniversary with stellar lineup

When founder Michael Kline launched the Exit Zero Jazz Festival in 2012, he believed the multi-act, multi-day event would still exist a decade later.
“That journey has taken twists and turns in each and every festival,” Kline says.
The Cape May Jazz Festival preceded the Exit Zero Jazz Festival, but Exit Zero, which was started in the wake of the 2008 recession, has survived a number of national and local tragedies, including Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the Atlantic City casino closings of 2014 through 2016 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The festival started as a once a year event but quickly evolved into a spring and a fall edition.
A Jazz LegendOver the years, Kline brought in famous jazz figures such as Wynton Marsalis, Pat Metheny and the late Chick Corea to Cape May for performances. This year, Kline booked National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Charles Lloyd to make his festival debut.
“I have been acknowledged with plaques and honors in many countries, which is always gratifying, but it was especially meaningful, to me personally, to be acknowledged here at home by the NEA and to join the pantheon of greats who preceded me,” Lloyd says.
Lloyd recorded more than 45 albums as a leader. He has had sidemen and band members, who later became well known in their own right, including drummer Jack DeJohnette, pianist Keith Jarrett and guitarist Gabor Szabo.
“Somehow, we find each other. There is a feeling, a glimpse of possibilities I hear, a simpatico ... I never feel like I am choosing someone — it’s more like the music and gravity pull us together,” Lloyd says about whether all of his group members share a similar trait.
During a career that started in 1959, Lloyd was voted “Jazz Artist of the Year “‘ in 1967 by DownBeat magazine. He played extensively with the Beach Boys both on their studio recordings and as a member of their touring band during the 1970s. His album “Rabo de Nube” was voted the No. 1 recording for the 2008 Jazz Times Reader’s and Critic’s Poll.
Lloyd is still receiving accolades. Last year, he was named DownBeat magazine’s saxophonist of the year. He turned 84 years old this year.
“It’s always an honor to have that recognition at any age,” Lloyd says.
Up and ComersWhile Lloyd is a jazz legend, the Exit Zero Jazz Festival features many artists who are at the beginning of their careers.
The Brass Queens from Brooklyn, N.Y., formed in March 2019. They are an eight-piece, all-female brass band who are unusual in the male-dominated brass band genre. They have played at Saks Fifth Avenue, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., the Governor’s Ball Music Festival and the 2021 Met Gala, all in New York City.
“We were running up the stairs, and (actress) Keke Palmer congratulated us. I saw Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber ... Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Leon Bridges. It was a fun time, a dream,” trumpeter and arranger Minerva Johnson said about performing at the Met Gala.
Brass Queens played at the Exit Zero Jazz Festival for the first time last fall. Snacktime, a Philadelphia-based, seven-piece brass band, is becoming a jazz festival regular. This will be their third festival appearance after playing at the spring and fall editions of the festival last year.
Snacktime started during the pandemic. COVID-19 is declining, but Sam Gellerstein, the group’s sousaphone player, says his ensemble has been busier than ever.
“We’re playing six or seven days a week. We are still busy from stage shows to weddings. We played for the 76ers last night (May 8),” Gellerstein says.
Jazz Veterans, tooWith an appearance back in the fall of 2015, Conjunto Philadelphia serves as one of the jazz festival veterans. The group was inspired by the pre-Revolutionary Cuban music that can be heard on the Buena Vista Social Club album, which was released in 1997. That Grammy Award-winning release has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.
Unfortunately, for fans of Conjunto Philadelphia, the group’s festival appearance is the next to last currently scheduled gig by the full ensemble. Pianist Jeff Torchon, who is not Cuban, will be moving with his family this year to Japan to fulfill a three-year teaching contract.
“The heart of the group to me is doing my research so I can represent the music in a culturally sensitive way,” Torchon says.