Navigating 50 Bites - Week 7

Well, here we are. The final week of 50 Bites. We have spent the last six weeks running all over, sampling morsel after delicious morsel, wearing out our feet in the process and loving every minute of it. And, if we have proven one thing, it’s that with the right energy and motivation, knocking down multiple Bites in a relatively short period of time is a very achievable goal.
And that is exactly why it’s still a great idea to pick up a 50 Bites pass even just for this final week. Why? Because they are 2-for 1 right now, and that’s an incredible deal no matter how much time is on the clock. Wanna know how it all works? OK, one last time:
You buy a pass that entitles you to one bite from each participating restaurant in Atlantic and Cape May counties from now through Nov. 24. There will be more than 50 Bites — 60 in total — each offering you a delicious taste of what these kitchens are capable of. Passes are now only $25 for two and can be purchased at AtlanticCityWeekly.com. Grab ’em today and join the fun while you still can!
For our final week, we start things off at the southernmost point for all Bites, South 9 Bar & Grill in Cape May Court House, where their pork belly with savory gravy serves as a smoky piece of piggy perfection. From there, we head up Strathmere where the great waterfront views at the Deauville Inn pair perfectly with their delicious shrimp ceviche. After a few moments of taking in the scenery, we head over to Dino’s Seaville Diner in Ocean View, where we are presented with a choice of any of their wonderful desserts - the perfect cap to our non-Atlantic City portion of the day.
All that’s left now is to finish off what we started in A.C. And all Bites are conveniently located in one casino – Tropicana Atlantic City. Our first stop is in The Quarter where Cuba Libre offers up their famous chicken empanada. Not being able to resist the temptation, we order up one of their signature mojitos to wash it down before heading across the property for the final three bites.
Casa Taco & Tequila Bar’s chicken taquito Bite comes stuffed with cheese and chicken and once again offers a great excuse for a cocktail - this time a fresh margarita! Next, we head to Tony Luke’s for a bite of one of the best-known cheesesteaks in the world, before taking a moment to reflect on how wonderfully delicious this journey has been and how sad we are that it’s ending.
After wiping the tears from our eyes, we march stoically and purposefully to the home of the last Bite on the tour, Chickie’s and Pete’s, where their famous Crabfries provide one final taste of heavenly bliss before all 50 Biting fades away for 2021.
See you next year…