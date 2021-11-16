50 Bites is back for 2021 with a whole new lineup of tasty morsels

It’s been two long years since we had the chance to head out on the culinary adventure known as 50 Bites. Two years of being locked inside, staring longingly at the lanyards of past years, wondering what tasty bites we were missing out on and if 50 Bites would ever return at all?
Well now those days are behind us, as 50 Bites makes its triumphant return for 2021!
Beginning Oct. 7 and running 50 days to Nov. 24, Atlantic City Weekly’s annual culinary adventure known as 50 Bites will be better than ever.
Here’s how it works: You buy a pass that entitles you to one bite from each participating restaurant in Atlantic and Cape May counties throughout the next 50 days. Once again, this year there will be more than 50 Bites — 60 in total — and each will offer you a delicious culinary experience.
And in case you were wondering, the answer is YES! 50 Bites will once again cost just $25! That’s right, the days of paying $50 are over. That works out to less than 50 cents a bite. You simply cannot beat this deal.
And all the things you loved about the event are set to return: You will be able to take the city by storm, eating a bite at each of the restaurants, checking them off on your lanyard as you go. Wanna hit 20 in one day? Go for it. Use up all 60 bites and want more? Buy another pass and start your adventure all over again!
So, how do you get your hands on your very own 50 Bites pass? That’s easy — just head to go.atlanticcityweekly.com/50bites to order yours today. Don’t miss out!
ATLANTIC CITY
Alexia’s Patisserie at Hard Rock
Hard Rock // HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Macaron
With most places offering up savory Bites, Alexia’s Patisserie stands out from the crowd with their sweet macaron. Like a brightly colored, fancified cousin of an Oreo cookie, this French treat will be a delight for your sweet tooth.
Back Bay Ale House
Gardner’s Basin, 800 N. New Hampshire Ave. // BackBayAleHouse.com
Korean Beef Potato Skin
Further proof that you can do just about anything with a potato, this tasty bite features deep-fried potato skins filled with Monterey Jack cheese and Korean beef topped with scallions and a side of sour cream.
Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails
121 S. Tennessee Ave. // Bar32Chocolate.com
Chocolate Tasting
Why have just one chocolate when you can have many? Bar 32 is the authority on all things cacao, and for their bite, they will offer a tasting of some of their finest bean-to-bar chocolates.
Bourre
201 S. New York Ave. // BourreAtlanticCity.com
Gator Sausage
Bourre is known for their Louisiana theme, and nothing screams bayou more than their gator sausage. Never had gator before? Don’t be scared – it’s delicious! And in sausage form, it’s even better.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos at Resorts
Resorts // Bubbakoos.com
Hard or Soft Taco
The genius of Mexican food is its simplicity. For 50 Bites, Bubbakoo’s offers up a single hard or soft taco with a choice of chicken, pulled pork or fresh ground beef.
Carluccio’s at Bally’s
Bally’s // BallysAC.com
Slice of Pizza
Carluccio’s was chosen as the winner in A.C. Weekly’s Pizza Palooza this year, and it’s no accident: Pretty much everything that comes out of there is a home run. That includes their standard pizza slice with its sweet tangy tomato sauce and gooey mozzarella. Warning: It will definitely take more than one bite to finish!
Casa Taco & Tequila Bar at Tropicana
Tropicana // CasaTacoAC.com
Chicken Taquito
One of the great things about 50 Bites is that each Bite gives you an excuse to visit that restaurant and indulge a bit. Casa Taco has one heck of a drink program, so why not order up one of their many margaritas while downing your Bite? This year they are offering chicken taquito — a rolled corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese and fried to perfection, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and crema with a side of white cheddar cheese sauce.
Cafe Tazza at Harrah’s and Caesars
Harrah’s and Caesars // TazzaToGo.com
Baklava Bites
A great spot for coffee, pastries, bagels, desserts and more, Café Tazza is open later and earlier than just about anyone else on the list. So when you catch that craving, head out for a coffee and a sweet bite of baklava – the beloved ultra-flaky pastry made with filo dough, nuts and honey – you’ll be glad you did.
Chickie’s & Pete’s
Tropicana // ChickiesAndPetes.com
Crabfries
What more can be said about the Crabfries at Chickie’s and Pete’s? They are the stuff of legend, and if you haven’t had them before, something has gone terribly wrong in your life up until now. Crinkle-cut french fries topped with a proprietary blend of seasonings and spices and served with a gooey side of cheese sauce. A+
Cuba Libre
Tropicana // CubaLibreRestaurant.com
Chicken Empanada
The go-to spot for Cuban and Latin cuisine in Atlantic City, Cuba Libre comes through this year with a fabulous chicken empanada bite. A deep-fried pocket of dough stuffed with hand-chopped chicken, corn and Jack cheese, these pair perfectly with any of their signature mojitos.
Cuzzie’s Pizzeria Kitchen
131 S. Tennessee Ave. // Facebook.com/CuzziesPizzeriaKitchen
Plain pizza slice
Chef Kevin Cronin’s pizza is a thing of beauty. His one-of-a-kind crust comes topped with fresh tomato sauce and a blend of cheeses, and this year 50 Bites offers you the chance to try it, as Cuzzie’s offers up a slice of their plain pizza as their bite. Bet you order at least one more!
Dougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar at Resorts
Resorts // ResortsAC.com
Raw, Broiled or Rockefeller Oyster
Oyster is the featured bite this year at Dougherty’s, the brand new restaurant at Resorts, and they are nice enough to let you have them your way. Choose between raw, broiled or Rockefeller, which consists of a freshly shucked oyster topped with sautéed fresh spinach, chopped bacon and their own bechamel sauce.
Dunkin’ at Bally’s
Bally’s // DunkinDonuts.com
10 Assorted Munchkins
Oh come on! Do we really need to describe the deliciousness that is Dunkin’s Munchkins? Fine, we will. These sweet donut holes come in a variety of flavors such as chocolate, glazed and powdered that can easily be enjoyed any time of day. Is it breakfast? Is it dessert? Who cares? It’s awesome.
Eastwind Chinese Restaurant & Noodle Bar at Resorts
Resorts // ResortsAC.com
Salt and Pepper Shrimp with Longyard Beans and Avocado
Resorts’ most underrated restaurant wows regulars on a daily basis. Now, you can be wowed, too, with this creative take on a classic Asian dish. Fresh shrimp are heavily seasoned with salt and pepper, lightly fried in a rice flour batter and then tossed with Chinese long beans, crispy garlic chips and fresh avocado and garnished with fresh Thai chilis. It’s as good as it gets.
Famiglia Pizza at Resorts
Resorts // ResortsAC.com
Pepperoni Stromboli
A great place to eat quick, Famiglia is a go-to for many on the go in Resorts. This year their bite is the Pepperoni Stromboli – a sort of inside-out, rolled version of a pizza that first was invented in Philly, the Stromboli at Famiglia is a gooey, meat-filled delight featuring a buttery crust, spicy pepperoni with mozzarella cheese and a side of marinara for dunking.
FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s
Bally’s //BallysAC.com
FanDuel Sports Cookie
The answer anytime anyone asks you, “Hey, want a cookie?” is invariably “YES!” So it’s easy to see why the Sports Cookie over at FanDuel Sportsbook at Bally’s is such a brilliant idea for 50 Bites. A buttery shortbread cookie topped with royal icing in the shape of the FanDuel logo – it’s a taste as sweet as victory.
Guy Fieri’s Chophouse at Bally’s
Bally’s //BallysAC.com
Signature Buffalo Wing, Blue-sabi Sauce
Guy Fieri’s Chophouse bears the name of the spikey haired host of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” and his love of big flavors can be found in their signature buffalo wing, a well-sauced, well-spiced poultry lollipop paired with their cool-but-kickin’ Blue-sabi sauce. Welcome to Flavortown!
Haagen Dazs at Resorts
Resorts // HaagenDazs.us
Small scoop of your choice of ice cream
Sometimes you just need a little bit of something sweet. And for 50 Bites, Haagen Dazs offers you a choice of a small scoop of any of their super-premium ice cream flavors, which will be just enough to satisfy that craving. Of course, if it’s not, you could always order up a few more scoops, right?
Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis at Bally’s
Bally’s // BallysAC.com
Eggplant Rollatini
One of the most fun and exciting new restaurants to debut in Atlantic City this year, a trip to Jerry Longo’s is a guaranteed good time – and a great meal. Their eggplant rollatini was selected as their bite, and it’s easy to see why, with its thinly-sliced and battered eggplant, stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella and paired with a perfect Pomodoro sauce.
Johnny Rockets at Bally’s
Bally’s Atlantic City // JohnnyRockets.com
Rocket Single Cheeseburger Slider
Johnny Rockets is all about classic Americana, so how can you go wrong with a good ol’ fashioned burger? This year for 50 Bites, they will offer their signature Rocket Single Cheeseburger Slider, which comes topped with Wisconsin cheddar, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion and special sauce. Let freedom ring.
Kuro at Hard Rock
Hard Rock // HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Shrimp Kushikatsu, Kewpie Dijonnaise, Katsu Sauce
One of the best, if not THE best Japanese restaurant in Atlantic City, Kuro at Hard Rock is a destination restaurant no matter when you visit. Their bite this year is the Shrimp Kushikatsu, which starts with a crunchy fried shrimp accented with a dijonnaise made with Japanese mayo and their special katsu sauce.
Leavander’s 22 at The Claridge
The Claridge //Claridge.com
Southern-style Jumbo Sweet & Sassy Wings
Leavanders 22 inside the Claridge Hotel specializes in Southern cuisine, and the bite this year echoes that theme, as well: Jumbo chicken wings coated in a sweet and sassy Southern dry rub. These wings definitely ain’t from Buffalo.
Ruby’s Dinette at Resorts
Resorts Casino Hotel // Quick Bites Food Court on Facebook
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A favorite at A.C. Weekly’s Burger Bash event over the years, Ruby’s Dinette brings a beefy Bite to 50 Bites in the form of their mushroom Swiss burger, which imparts fresh sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and their very own RubySauce to create a carnivorous masterpiece.
Rhythm & Spirits
129 S. Tennessee Ave. // RhythmAndSpirits.com
Fully loaded croquette
Easily one of the hippest spots on this whole list, Rhythm & Spirits boasts both an amazing cocktail program as well as an amazing kitchen that dishes out some of the best eats in all of A.C. Case in point: The Fully Loaded Croquette – smashed potato laced with sour cream and bacon lardons and served over red sauce and parmesan. Wash it down with a craft cocktail and thank us later.
Sack O’ Subs at Bally’s
Bally’s // SackOSubs.com
4-inch Regular Italian Sub
A South Jersey legend since opening up shop in 1947, Sack O’ Subs is offering 50 Biters a hefty bite of deliciousness with their Italian sub. Layers of homemade capicola, genoa salami, coteghino and provolone cheese pair with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar to create a mouth party you won’t soon forget.
Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill at Hard Rock
Hard Rock // HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Tuna Poke, Soy-Ponzu, Pickled Veggie, Wonton Chip
Where was tuna poke 10 years ago? Who knows, but it’s caught on big, and it’s the basis for the bite at Hard Rock’s newest restaurant, Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill. Fresh tuna topped with a soy-ponzu sauce and pickled veggies all sit merrily upon a crispy wonton chip. Yum!
The Original Soup Man Delicatessen at Resorts
Resorts Casino Hotel // ResortsAC.com
Thanksgiving Day Feast Sandwich
Once again it’s “No soup for you!” at this chain made famous from an episode of “Seinfeld” in the late ’90s. Soup will be far from your mind as you chomp down on their Bite, a holiday- themed sandwich with warm, fresh-sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese and mayo. Next!
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
133 S. Tennessee Ave. // TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
Shrimp Banh-Mi Slider
A Vietnamese twist on a sub, the shrimp banh-mi slider is one of Chef Charles Soreth’s most awesome creations at this Orange Loop mainstay. Grilled shrimp, cucumber, pickled carrot, jalapeño and a swipe of sriracha mayo team up to create this savory sensation. Pair it with any of their incredible list of craft beers, and you’ll be sitting pretty.
Tony Boloney’s
300 Oriental Ave. // TonyBoloneys.com
Homemade Super Panna Mozzarella
You might know Tony Boloney’s for their wild, over-the-top pizzas, but they also make some of the best fresh mozzarella around. For 50 Bites they will feature the Homemade Super Panna Mozzerella, which is hand-stretched using goat, cow, sheep and water buffalo milks then marinated in their own olive oil harvested from Sicily.
Tony Luke’s at Tropicana
Tropicana // TonyLukes.com
Cheesesteak
A bite of cheesesteak from Tony Luke’s is the kind of thing people around the country crave on a regular basis. But you’ll get to satisfy that craving at 50 Bites this year. Shaved ribeye, fried onions and melty cheese on their famous roll – it’s like taking a bite out of Philly itself.
The Twenties Italian Bistro at The Claridge
The Claridge // Claridge.com
Dolce Piccante Shrimp
Home of the second-oldest bar in town, The Twenties Bistro at The Claridge Hotel is a great place to go for that old-school Atlantic City vibe. While you grab a few drinks, be sure to grab your Bite: A pan-seared colossal shrimp with a sweet and spicy honey butter served over a bed of citrus arugula.
Water Dog Atlantic City at Bally’s
Bally’s // BallysAC.com
Crab Cake, Arugula Salad, Chipotle Aioli
Like an elegant mini-meal on a plate, Water Dog’s newest location at Bally’s comes through with this gorgeous and tasty dish. They make a mean crab cake, and dressing it up with a light and peppery arugula salad with a creamy and spicy chipotle aioli makes for the perfect taste combo.
White House Sub Shop in Hard Rock
Hard Rock // WhiteHouseSubShop.net
Meatball Sub and Fountain Drink
While many think of White House as Ground Zero for Italian subs and cheesesteaks, those in the know can attest to the deliciousness of the meatball sub. Offered alongside a fountain drink at the Hard Rock location of White House for 50 Bites, this tasty combo of meatball and marinara sits on a lovely A.C. sub roll just waiting to be devoured.
White House Sub Shop
2301 Arctic Ave. // WhiteHouseSubShop.net
Italian Sub and Fountain Drink
Is there anything that screams “Atlantic City” more than a sandwich from the original White House Sub Shop location on Arctic Avenue? We don’t think so. And the Italian sub is the most famous on their menu, with its mix of salami, ham, capicola and provolone. Oh, and to sweeten the deal even more – it also comes with a fountain drink!
The Wine Bar at Borgata
Borgata // Borgata.MGMResorts.com
Meatball
There are plenty of spots to sip a bit of vino at Borgata, but none as casual and as fun as The Wine Bar at The Marketplace. While you are deciding on which glass to order next, be sure to sample their Bite, a tasty and savory meatball with just the right amount of spice to leave it lingering in your mind.
Wingcraft
Tanger Outlets The Walk, 2100 Baltic Ave. // WingcraftAC.com
Southern Fried Chicken Slider
With 40 beers on tap it’s easy to spend an afternoon sampling at Wingcraft while your significant other hits the outlets. The perfect companion to those brews is the Southern Fried Chicken Slider, a tasty bite featuring fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, fried pickles and kale slaw all on a slider-sized brioche bun. It’s a bit of low-country cooking …. done with Jersey flair.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE
South 9 Bar & Grille
1010 S. Rt. 9 // South9BarAndGrille.com
Pork Belly with Gravy
One of the simplest, yet most flavorful bites on the list this year comes from South 9 Bar & Grille: A smoky chunk of pork belly topped with a savory gravy, this piggy perfection is a little piece of heaven on a plate.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Chickie’s & Pete’s
6055 E. Black Horse Pike // ChickiesAndPetes.com
Philly Style Roast Pork on Seeded Roll
While most people immediately think of the cheesesteak when the topic of famous Philly sandwiches comes up, those in the know are keenly aware that a sandwich consisting of roast pork with sharp provolone is nearly as beloved in the City of Brotherly Love. Chickie’s and Pete’s is the perfect spot to introduce anyone who has not tried this masterpiece. Their version has Philly-style roast pork on a seeded roll with Chickie's famous provolone cheese sauce.
Essl’s Dugout
7001 E. Black Horse Pike // EsslsDugoutNJ.com
Mini Messl with Choice of Meat
With a menu as extensive as the one at Essl’s Dugout, it’s tough to know what to order. But when it comes to Bites you can’t lose here as the world-famous Mini Messl — your choice of meat, fried egg, home-fried potatoes and cheese on a Kaiser — is the stuff of legend.
Nizam’s Mediterranean Cuisine
6666 E Black Horse Pike // NizamsMediterraneanCuisine.com
Chicken Shawarma with Rice, Hummus and Falafel
Nizam’s Mediterranean Cuisine offers up a sort of greatest hits of Mediterranean dishes as their Bite this year. Thin slices of chicken sit over a bed of rice paired with pita bread, hummus and a falafel ball all on one plate of goodness.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
The Cracked Egg Café
637 S. New York Road // Facebook.com
Short Stack of Pancakes
Breakfast is the name of the game at The Cracked Egg Café, a small, but inviting restaurant on Route 9 in Galloway. Their short stack of light and fluffy pancakes may be more than just a “Bite,” but who are we to argue? A pat of butter and a drizzle of syrup, and this early morning flavor symphony is complete.
No Reservations
626 S. New York Road // NoReservationsNJ.com
Blueberry Yum Yum French Toast
Located in the spot formerly occupied by Shea’s, No Reservations opened earlier this year and has quickly made a name for itself with its excellent breakfast and lunch options. The Blueberry Yum Yum French Toast starts with vanilla and cinnamon sugar egg-dipped challah bread which is then stacked with fresh warm blueberries, lemon mint mascarpone and a buttery crumble topping.
Seaview
401 S. New York Road // SeaviewGolf.com
New England Clam Chowder
Seaview offers elegant dining overlooking its gorgeous golf course, and their seafood game has been strong for years. The perfect start to a meal, their New England clam chowder is creamy and loaded with fresh clams and is one of the best things you can dunk a crust of bread into.
LINWOOD
The Fox Den at Linwood Country Club
500 Shore Road, Linwood // LinwoodCountryClub.com
Tater Tots with Secret Sauce
Who doesn’t love a good tater tot? Like the french fry’s fat friend with the great personality, tater tots are always a good time. Crispy outside with a soft, potato-y center, the tots offered at the Fox Den for 50 Bites are as delicious as they are mysterious, as they come paired with their secret sauce for dipping. What’s in it? It’s none of your business, apparently.
MAYS LANDING
Anna Lee’s Cookies & Cream
800 Rt. 50 // Facebook.com/annaleescookiesandcream
Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
What’s better than ice cream? Ice cream AND cookies. Put those together and you have an ice cream sandwich, which is exactly what Anna Lee’s Cookies & Cream will offer as its Bite this year. Two glorious mini chocolate chip cookies and a scoop of one of their delicious ice cream flavors come together to create a little bite of paradise.
Freedom Fries
Hamilton Mall // Facebook.com/freedom.fries86
Mt. Sugar Rushmore
Freedom Fries specializes in some of the most craveable loaded spuds around, in both savory and sweet varieties. The Mt. Sugar Rushmore combines both of those with their classic Sweet Potato Fries tossed with smoky bacon in brown sugar and maple syrup.
Inn at Sugar Hill
5704 Somers Point Road // InnAtSugarHill.com
Coconut Shrimp with Raspberry Sauce
A gorgeous restaurant right on the water, The Inn at Sugar Hill was recently purchased, and the menu has been given an upgrade. 50 Biters will enjoy their awesome coconut shrimp, which are coated in coconut flakes and deep fried to a golden brown. A side of raspberry sauce provides a perfect dunk to take things to a while other level.
NORTHFIELD
Chido Burrito
807 Tilton Road // ChidoBurrito.com
Fish Taco
So-Cal style Mexican food is the name of the game at this casual space on Tilton Road in Northfield, and if you are talking So-Cal Mexican grub, the fish taco is king. Crispy fish paired with your choice of toppings in a corn or flour tortilla – you can practically taste the Pacific!
Taqueria Rendon
201 Tilton Road // Facebook.com/taqueria.rendon
Birria Taco
Birria tacos have become a hot food trend as of late, but nobody in South Jersey does them better than Taqueria Rendon. A fried taco filled with a mixture of top round and short rib, which gets marinated overnight with spices and served with a consommé to dip in. It’s addictive!
OCEAN CITY
Candyland
1212 Boardwalk // OCCandyland.com
Five Different Flavors of Saltwater Taffy
Perhaps the most Jersey of all sweets, saltwater taffy is up for grabs at Candyland, a newcomer to 50 Bites for 2021. Pick five different flavors and chew till your heart’s content as those childhood memories come rushing back.
Manco & Manco Pizza
9th Street and the Boardwalk // MancosPizza.com
Slice of Famous Pizza
Half the reason people flock to the shore from Philly every summer is for a taste of Manco’s legendary pizza with its often imitated crust, melty mozzarella and tangy sauce. For 50 Bites they will offer a full size slice of their plain pie. Now that’s quite the bite!
oc Gelato:
1206 Boardwalk // oc-Gelato.business.site
Extra Small Cone, Choice of 30 Gelato Flavors
oc Gelato has been on the boardwalk for almost two decades, dishing out cones and cups of their super smooth and creamy gelato. 50 Bites participants will enjoy an extra small cone packed with the flavor of their choice – but be forewarned: You may never go back to regular ice cream again.
OCEAN VIEW
Dino’s Seaville Diner
31 Route 50 // DinosDiner.com
Dessert of Your Choice
Dino’s gives your sweet tooth free reign for 50 Bites as it offers up the choice of any dessert. And there are more than 15 options! Our advice? Close your eyes and point – who doesn’t love a surprise?
SOMERS POINT
CJ’s Corner Grill: Cronut French Toast
701 Shore Road // CJsCornerGrill.com
A beloved combination of croissant and donut, CJ’s Corner Grill puts their own spin on things for this breakfast bite: Nutella-stuffed croissants are dipped in funnel cake batter and topped with strawberries, bananas, cream cheese icing and a Nutella drizzle. Mmmm …
Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar
900 Shore Road // GregorysRestaurantAndBar.letseat.at
Cajun Shrimp
A neighborhood favorite, Gregory’s boasts all the charms of a well-worn local pub, so why not pull up a bar stool, order a beer and dig into their Cajun shrimp bite? This bayou-themed morsel features grilled shrimp swimming in a buttery Cajun sauce served with French bread.
Manco & Manco Too
19 Bethel Road // MancosPizza.com
Slice of Famous Pizza
Half the reason people flock to the shore from Philly every summer is for a taste of Manco’s legendary pizza with its often imitated crust, melty mozzarella and tangy sauce. For 50 Bites they will offer a full slice of their plain pie. You can’t beat that!
STRATHMERE
Deauville Inn
201 Willard Road // DeauvilleInn.com
Shrimp Ceviche
A picturesque spot right on the waterfront, Deauville Inn has kept customers coming back again and again for decades, and now you’ve got one more reason to return. The Shrimp Ceviche features marinated shrimp with onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, tomato, avocado and lime for a fresh and delicious bite that will serve as a fantastic starter to your meal.
VENTNOR
PJ Buckets
115 N. Dorset Ave. // PJBuckets.com
Choice of 5 Soups of Day
Soup’s on at this Ventnor seafood hotspot. Guests with 50 Bites lanyards can choose from a list of soups of the day that may include lobster bisque, New England or Manhattan clam chowders, Maryland crab soup or chunky matzo ball soup. Not all soups available on all days.
Water Dog Smoke House
7913 Ventnor Ave. // WaterDogSmokeHouse.com
Potato Latke with Smoked Nova, Dill Sour Cream, Capers
When it comes to smoked fish, nobody can hold a candle to Water Dog Smoke House. This bite features their incredible smoked nova seated upon a homemade potato latke with a bit of dill sour cream and capers rounding out the whole thing. It’s like a kiss from the Jewish grandmother you may or may not have had.