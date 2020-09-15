Why stay home when you could be out and about? Here is our weekly list of fun events to inspire you to get off the couch for a while.
Pig Out on Tennessee Avenue
It’s time to go hog wild in A.C. this weekend, as Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Rhythm & Spirits host the 2nd annual Piggin’ Out on #TennAveAC Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19 and 20. This two-day tribute to all things swine will feature menus stocked with all of your porky favorites.
At Rhythm & Spirits, brunch will include dishes like the Mama Luke Sandwich with roast pork and broccoli rabe as well as a Piggin’ Out Pizza Pie, while dinner will feature a four-course pork-themed tasting menu that is sure to make you oink with happiness.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall will offer a variety of items as well such as pork belly tacos, pulled pork pop tarts and a smoked peach ice cream with candied bacon. Rhythm and Spirits is located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info, go to TennesseeAvenue BeerHall.com.
Golf for a cause
Attention golfers! On Monday, Sept. 21, the Annual Stockton University Golf Classic will be held at Seaview in Galloway. The tournament serves as a fundraiser to provide educational experiences for Stockton students through the Stockton University Foundation. Last year the event raised $87,000. The tournament’s highlights include a chance to make a hole-in-one on a par 3 for $1 million, a “closest to the pin challenge” for each foursome, a 50/50 raffle, golf foursome raffle and a Prize Grab. Cost is $250 to register individually or teams of four can register together for $1,000. Seaview is located at 401 S. New York Road in Galloway. For more info, go to Stockton.edu/golf.
Get fresh at the OCNJ Farmer’s Market
Can’t get enough of that amazing Jersey produce? Lovin’ those folksy crafts? We have good news. The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market, which was originally scheduled to run through Wednesday, Sept. 9, has been extended through Wednesday, Sept. 30. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle, 6th Street and Asbury Avenue, while the crafters will be set up on Asbury Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, flowers and herbs from local farms as well as handmade treasures from local crafters. For more info, call 609-399-1412 or go to OceanCity Vacation.com.
Aerosmith tribute comes to Harrah’s
On Friday, Sept. 18, Harrah’s Resort will continue their Bayside Rock Live concert series, which features a different tribute act performing every Friday through Oct. 23 in the parking area outside the Waterfront Conference Center. This week Aeromyth — a Southern California-based Aerosmith tribute — will perform. The band has become one of the top Aerosmith tribute acts since forming in 2002 and has made a name for themselves touring the world over the last 18 years. Fans won’t want to miss this look-alike —and sound-alike— rock band as they perform all your favorite Aerosmith tracks such as “Dream On,” “Rag Doll,” “Dude (Looks like a Lady),” “Love in an Elevator” and more. Tickets, available at Ticketmaster.com, are $44.50 each and come with a socially-distanced area for two. Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com/harrahs-ac