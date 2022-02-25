Nero’s leads Caesars Atlantic City’s culinary kingdom

How could it be that a casino restaurant with an incredible culinary history for nearly 30 years can still be one of the most underrated restaurants in Atlantic City?

That will remain a mystery, but that is exactly the case for Nero’s, the legendary steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City helmed by the even more legendary General Manager Betty McHugh that has gone through many changes over the years but has maintained one constant: Excellence in every way.

The stunning space has been Nero’s Italian Steakhouse since 2016 after Caesars melded the steakhouse and Italian themes when Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill replaced the adored Italian concept Mia, leaving the casino without an Italian restaurant.

Since then, Nero’s – under the culinary leadership of Executive Chef Keith Mitchell and Restaurant Chef Maurizio Di Marco – has really found itself, winning numerous Wine Spectator Awards and pleasing diners for its ability to satisfy everyone with a gourmet meal – and brunch (see sidebar) – that is better than most in the city.

“I think the reason we are still here after all of these years and so successful is because we have changed and adapted,” McHugh says. “And we are so well-rounded with steaks and seafood – and now Italian – that we have something for everyone. But on top of that, we are a special restaurant, which means we always take care of our customers or create something special if that’s what they need. Why do they come back? Because we make them feel special.”