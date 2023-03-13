Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Cape May and beyond

Like most holidays, St. Patrick’s Day can be celebrated just about anywhere — we can’t be the only ones who’ve resorted to a box of Lucky Charms and a homemade leprechaun trap. Unlike most holidays, however, St. Pat’s doesn’t really require any massive planning or familial obligations — all you need are a few of your favorite Irish or Irish-loving friends, a wee bit o’ green, and a frosty cold pint. And sure, you could stay home amidst a bunch of green streamers and your “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” t-shirt, but we recommend taking things up a notch.
Last weekend spots like Atlantic City, Brigantine, Sea Isle City and North Wildwood all got a head start on the St Paddy’s celebration, with each hosting parades and other festive events, but with the official date for the holiday looming, Cape May is the spot to be, where shenanigans include plunges, beer Olympics and shamrock shuttles.
Here’s the rundown:
Celebrate C-View style
The C-View Inn isn’t a trendy or modern Cape May bar — instead, as the self-proclaimed oldest and friendliest local bar, it’s the stuff of legends. And its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities are no less iconic.
“I love St. Patrick’s Day in Cape May and visiting Gregg in his big hat at the C-View is a must,” says Patty Faulkner. “Perfect place to watch the bagpipers!”
“The history of the (Irish Pipe) Brigade at C-View goes back 25 years,” says Gregg Coffey, proprietor of C-View Inn. “Our loyal patrons looked forward to a standing room only St. Paddy’s day celebration which is truly a tribute to the Brigade partnership!”
Unfortunately, the North Wildwood Pipe Brigade disbanded due to COVID, but the memory of their performances at C-View Inn lives on.
“The best and most memorable St. Patty’s for me personally was when the Brigade first played during my tenure as owner,” says Coffey. “I was standing on the bar taking pictures when the Brigade loudly made their entrance. The Irish-spirited crowd was going crazy! At the end of the first set, with 16 Guinness (drafts) served to the Brigade and me still on the bar, a melodic toast was made — ‘Gregg Coffey is a Horse’s Ass’ which brought the house down! I was flabbergasted and speechless!”
Though the brigade has hung up their kilts, at least one alumni of the group will be in attendance at C-View Inn this year, celebrating with the crowd and enjoying car bombs, green beer, and ridiculously well priced Bangers & Mash, Corned Beef & Cabbage and Shepherd’s Pie.
“It’s so cheap, it’s like giving the food away,” says Coffey. “The tradition continues!”
Eat, drink, plunge and be Irish at Carney’s
The two-day Saint Patrick’s Day weekend party at Carney’s is perhaps the most epic collection of Irish events one could squeeze together. More than fun, though, the entire multi-day celebration is for a good cause.
“What makes our events so special is we donate all the proceeds to The Cape May Community Food Bank,” says Carney’s Manager, Michelle Knox. “Being able to help our local families is very important to us. It’s great seeing not only our locals come out to support our cause, but people from out of town as well.”
The party starts 6 p.m. Friday with a Pre-Plunge Beef and Beer. With raffles, giveaways, and live music, the event - which costs $30 per ticket - seems tame enough. But be warned, at 8 p.m., the party kicks up a notch with a performance by The Juliano Brothers, and by 9:30 — hold on to your green hats here —the Annual Beer Olympics begins. Hosted by DJ Palko, the (beer) Olympic games include competitions in flip cup, darts, quarters and beer pong. Even better? Unlike the actual Olympics, there’s no real training involved! It’s not too late to become a (beer) Olympic athlete yourself — teams of two can register for $30 per team.
Head back to Carney’s on Saturday for Kegs & Eggs from 9 to 11 a.m., where you can treat that hangover with the hair of the dog — $20 Kegs & Eggs tickets include a breakfast buffet and complimentary drink before the main event, the 6th Annual Carney’s Cape May Plunge & 5K. The 5K and one-mile family walk kicks off at 11 a.m. from Carney’s along Beach Avenue before the 12:30 p.m. plunge. The post-party is back at Carney’s, where there’s live music all day and night from The Loop, Misguided, Jem & The Vibe, Sindi Raymond and Sometimes Why.
If you’re still hanging in by Sunday (and you should be, because you paced yourself, right?) head back to Carney’s to finish out St. Patrick’s Day weekend with music from Deez2Guyz at 1 p.m.
Located at 411 Beach Ave., Cape May. CarneysNJ.com
Sham-rock & roll aboard the Shamrock Shuttle
In North Cape May, St. Pat’s festivities include the already-sold-out Shamrock Shuttle, your safe and festive transport between 5 West Pub, Red Brick Ale House, Nauti Spirits Distillery and Exit Zero Ferry Park from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Why are we telling you about this spectacularly good idea if you’ve already missed the boat? Because where there’s a will, there’s a way, friends. Sure, you’ve missed the shuttle, and you don’t get the special shuttle t-shirt, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss the fun. Just grab a few friends and a designated driver and follow that sucker around. Each venue has a party, and you don’t need to be a shuttle passenger to enjoy them.
At 5 West Pub, in addition to a St. Patrick’s Day menu Friday and Saturday that includes things like Irish nachos and green pizza as well as classics like bangers and mashed and shepherd’s pie, Baby Guinness shots, Lucky Charm martinis, Dublin Mules and more, there’s live music all weekend — Nate Cwik, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; Tom Powdermaker, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday; and Gregg Carpenter, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Plus, there’s a hangover brunch with Irish coffee, Bloody Mary’s and more 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Located at 3729 Bayshore Road in North Cape May. 5WestPub.com
Red Brick Ale House is your home for most creative St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails. And though we don’t recommend trying every single one of them — remember to grab a glass of water in between these concoctions — we also know this is going to be a tough decision. From the Rain ‘Glow, made with peach schnapps, melon liqueur and orange juice topped with whipped cream and rainbow candy; to the Wicked Little Leprechaun, with whipped vodka, triple sec, orange juice and a splash of cream with a green sugar rim; to the Lucky Java, made with whipped vodka, Rumchata, and iced coffee with whipped cream and Lucky’s marshmallows, you really can’t miss. Located at 3832 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May. RedBrickAleHouse.com
Nauti Spirits seems a bit like the magical Emerald Isle every day of the year, with its verdant green lawn and nearby flower fields. So obviously, it’s the perfect place to swing in and celebrate St. Patricks’ Day. With a bevy of St. Patrick’s Day specials — among them the Pot O’Gold (whiskey, honey and lemon), the Pineapple Paddy (spiced rum, pineapple and lime) the Clover Collins (gin, basil, simple syrup, lemon and soda) and the Irish Potato (vodka, cream of coconut, cinnamon, vanilla and almond milk), plus live music from Jason Ager from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday — there are plenty of ways to entertain your inner leprechaun at Nauti. Located at 916 Shunpike Road in Cape May. NautiSpirits.com
If you haven’t had the chance to visit Exit Zero Ferry Station yet, this is your chance (also, what have you been waiting for?). In addition to the adult-sized fun that includes food and drink specials all day long with live entertainment from Subliminal Message Band 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday followed by DJ Joe McLaughlin Dance Party 7 to 10 p.m., they’ve got a family-fun event for the wee ones with a Four-Leaf Clover and Pot o’ Gold hunt noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
The Sideshows
While you’re in Cape May, feel free to catch as many shenanigans as you can. While just about every local bar has something going on, here are a few that stand out for a sham-rocking good time.
Elaine’s
Elaine’s knows how to throw a party. Join them from 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday for their big St. Patrick’s Day Party with live Irish music, traditional dishes, giveaways from Jameson and Guinness and plenty of crafty cocktails like the Nutty Irishman, made with Bailey’s and Frangelico; the Shamrock Sour made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, sour mix, simple syrup and green color; and the Irish Cactus with tequila and Bailey’s. Yum. Located at 513 Lafayette St., Cape May. ElainesCapeMay.com
Harry’s of Cape May
Get your green and get to Harry’s for their 2Nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration 3 to 9 p.m. Friday. With live music from John King, giveaways, contests, new menu items and more, this celebration, featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey, should be plenty o’ fun. Located at 1025 Beach Ave., Cape May. HarrysCapeMay.com
Cape May Brewing Company
There’s craft beer, and then there’s craft beer from Cape May Brewing Company, which continues to offer a myriad of standout products. To celebrate St. Pat’s, they’re releasing both The Grove, their 4.5% Citrus Shandy, as well as Half Seas Over, their 5% Irish Red Ale. A tasty Irish Potato Golden Barleywine is also available all weekend, and that’s not all! In addition to plenty of beer — criteria No. 1 for any St. Patrick’s Day worth its shamrocks — Zero Hour performs in the beer garden 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Located at 1250 Hornet Road, Rio Grande. CapeMayBrewery.com
Willow Creek Winery
The 2nd Annual Saint Patrick’s celebration at Willow Creek Winery takes place noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday with plenty of opportunities to get lucked up, including a full bar with Guinness, Jameson and Bailey’s available (Willow Creek is a winery so consider this a St. Pat’s Day exception), Chef O’Bryan’s famous Irish dinners, an artisan open air market, and multiple performances from Gloucester City Irish Society Pipes and Drums as well as Emerald Isle Academy of Irish Dance. Located at 168 Stevens St., West Cape May. WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com