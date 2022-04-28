Celeb chef returns to A.C. with fast-casual burger concept

Acclaimed Chef Bobby Flay and Caesars Entertainment are thrilled to announce plans to open Flay's fast-casual brand, Bobby's Burgers, at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City early this summer. Inspired by Flay's love of bold flavors and top-quality ingredients, the restaurant will mark Flay's return to the Atlantic City market, offering guests throughout the tri-state area and beyond an opportunity to indulge in traditional burgers, fries and shakes with a unique twist. Guests will see an array of Flay’s original recipes and classic flavors represented and a focus on high-quality, made-to-order recipes at an approachable price.
“We are thrilled to partner with acclaimed chef Bobby Flay to bring Bobby’s Burgers to Harrah’s Resort this summer,” said John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division. “Through our capital investment in the market, Caesars Entertainment is committed to furthering Atlantic City’s evolution as a leading culinary destination on the East Coast through strategic partnerships with the world’s top chefs and restaurant brands. Our guests will be blown away by the delicious menu Bobby has put together and his ability to introduce unique flavors with every dish, while elevating the classics.”
"I’m thrilled to bring the flavor and energy of Bobby’s Burgers to Harrah's Atlantic City,” said Bobby Flay. “The A.C. crowd has been asking me for well over a decade to bring my burger, fries and shake concept to the city, and I’m happy to announce we have found a home just as we have in Las Vegas with the Caesars family. My goal is to have the entire Jersey Shore eating Bacon Crunchburgers, crispy fries and pistachio shakes for years to come.”
The carefully curated menu will include Flay’s original recipes and classic flavors, including fries with signature sauces, spoon-bending milkshakes, as well as burgers with a twist. Those looking for traditional burgers with unique flavors can enjoy the Crunchburger, topped with cheese and crispy potato chips; or the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, topped with blue cheese sauce and bacon. For those looking to try burgers without beef, menu items including Bobby’s Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato will be offered. Additionally, the Harrah’s location will offer breakfast options on their menu.
Other highlights include French fries with toppings such as cheese and bacon, sweet potato fries and buttermilk onion rings, and a variety of dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard-horseradish or the signature Bobby's Sauce.
Milkshake flavors include vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies + cream, strawberry, and pistachio topped with whipped cream, while a selection of refreshments and ice-cold beers make for perfect pairings.
Bobby’s Burgers at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City is slated to open this summer.
For more information, go to Caesars.com/harrahs-ac.