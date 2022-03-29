Upcoming Headliners

Week of March 31, 2022
Know Your Enemy, a Tribute to Rage Against the Machine featuring performances by SamWas, Corvid Corpus and Ripped, Bourre, 7 p.m., April 2, $20.
Flashback Friday’s with Barracuda (Heart Tribute Band), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 1, Free.
39th Annual Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala, Harrah’s, 6 p.m., March 31, $225.
COLD “The Black Sunday Tour”, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., April 1, $25.
Popa Chubby with special guest Lower Case Blues, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 1, $20, $25.
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., April 2, $96.06, $133.79, $162.09.
The Black Sunday Tour “Cold”, University Drive, Anchor Rock Club, 7 p.m., April 1, $25.
Magical Mystery Doors, Tribute to Beatles, Zeppelin & The Doors, Bally’s, 8 p.m., April 2, $39, $49. Canceled.
Quiet Riot, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 2, $40, $45.
Molly Ringworm with Sonic Blume, Fae Mountain/Ultraviolet, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., April 2, $8.88.
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts Competition, Showboat, April 1 through April 4, Ticket price TBA.
Her CEO, Showboat, April 1 through 4, Ticket price TBA.
Dead Serious Kick Boxing, Showboat, Carousel Room, April 2 and 3, Ticket price TBA.
Jams in the City Mardi Graz, Showboat, noon, April 3, Free.
America, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., April 1, $35, $39, $44, $59, $64.
ABBA The Concert, Resorts, 8 p.m., April 2, $55, $75.
Little River Band, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 1, $40, $50, $60. Postponed from July 16.
The Ten Tenors, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 1, $35, $55.
Jerry Cantrell, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 2, $48.89, $67.75.
In the Light of Led Zeppelin, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 2, $35, $40. Postponed to April 8, 2023
Greta Van Fleet – Dreams in Gold Tour 2022, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 1, and 7 p.m., April 2, $155, $425, $650. Postponed. New Date TBA.
Maxwell ‘The Night Tour’, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., April 1, $60, $70, $90, $115.
Lonestar, Levoy Theatre, 7 p.m., April 3, $39, $59.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., April 6, $18.
Week of April 7, 2022
Flashback Friday’s with Beautiful Ones (Prince Tribute Band), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 8, Free.
A Conversation with Captain Sandy, Grunin Center, 11 a.m., April 11, Free.
JoAnn Nocera, Grunin Center, 9:30 a.m., April 7, Free.
Renaissance Faire, Smithville Village, April 9 and 10, Free.
An Evening with Chris Stapleton, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., April 8 and 9, $99, $149, $199, $249.
Timeless Season with special guests Jed Madela and Louie Reyes Lani Misalucha, and Nonoy Zunigal, Bally’s, 8 p.m., April 9, $78, $98, $128.
Lanco, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., April 9, $24.50, $29.50, $39.50.
Nicole Byer, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 9, $30.02, $39.45. Canceled. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.
Flying Circus – Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Landis, 8 p.m., April 8, $20.
Pro Wrestling Afterdark, Violence for the Sake Of, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., April 9, $40.
Horror Con, Showboat, April 8 through April 10, $30 (one day), $75 (3-day pass).
A Brother’s Revival, Former Members of the Allman Brothers Band and Dickie Betts & Great Southern, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 8, $32, $37.
Vox Sambou, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., April 13, $10.
Voyage – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 13, $39.45, $48.89.
The Hit Men: Classic Rock SuperGroup, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 8, $35, $65.
The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers, Levoy, 7 p.m., April 9, $29, $34.
The Amazing Max, Grunin Center, 1 p.m., April 9, $13, $18.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 9, $59, $79, $99. Postponed From Oct. 29, 2021.
E5C4P3 – The Journey Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 9, $20.
Week of April 14, 2022
Flashback Friday’s with Doobie Others (Doobie Brothers Tribute Band), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 15, Free.
Rodrigo y Gabriela, Pfleeger Concert Hall, 8 p.m., April 16, $30, $40, $60, $100.
Cage Fury Fighting Championships 107, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 6:30 p.m., April 15, $60, $85, $175, $225.
Threeology, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 16, $58, $78, $98, $125.
Iliza: Back in Action Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., April 20, $39.45, $58.32.
From Hair to Hairspray, A Drag Cabaret, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., April 16, $20.
Classic Albums Live: Performs Led Zeppelin II, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 15, $26.24.
Back in Black – The True AC/DC Experience, Landis, 8 p.m., April 15, $20.
DIVAS – A Tribute to the Women of Music, Caesars, 3 p.m., April 18, $28.
Maria Yefimova, Grunin Center, 2 p.m., April 15, Free.
KICK – The INXS Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 16, $30.
Week of April 21, 2022
Flashback Friday’s with Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute Band), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 22, Free.
Smithville Art Walk, Smithville Village, 10 a.m., April 23, Free.
The Crucible, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., April 22, 23, 29 and 30; 2 p.m., April 24, 30 and May 1; $12, $15.
Beginnings – A Celebration of the Music of Chicago, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 23, $30, $39.
The Fab Four – The Beatles Early Years, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., April 22 and 8 p.m., April 23, $24.50, $39.50, $54.50.
An Evening with John Waters: False Negative – A Birthday Show, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., April 23, $25, $85, $125
Danny Jonokuchi & The Revisionists, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., April 24, $20, $24.
The Dead Masquerade Tour 2: Escape the Fate with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Violent New Breed, Anchor Rock Club, 7 p.m., April 28, $25.
Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Musical Experience, Landis, 8 p.m., April 23, $30, $45.
Mariel Bildsten Septet, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., April 24, $20, $24. Postponed. New Date TBA.
The Zombies: Life Is a Merry-Go-Round Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., April 23, $39.45, $58.32.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Carmen, Caesars, 7 p.m., April 23, $48.
Andrew Schulz: The Infamous Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., April 23, $54.55, $63.98, $73.41.
Week of April 28, 2022
Flashback Friday’s with Motley Crued (Motley Crue Tribute Band), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 29, Free.
HD Dance Competition, Showboat, April 29 through May 1, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Host Awards, Boardwalk Hall, Time TBA, May 4, Ticket price TBA.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Landis, 8 p.m., May 4, $20, $30.
Breaking Benjamin, Borgata, Event Center, 7:30 p.m., April 29, $67.75.
The Crucible, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., April 22, 23, 29 and 30; 2 p.m., April 24, 30 and May 1; $12, $15.
Steel Panther – The Res-Erections Tour, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., April 30, $29, $49.
Jefferson Starship, Tropicana, 8 p.m., April 30, $27, $37, $47.
High Demand (HD) Dance Competition, Showboat, April 29 to May 1, Ticket price TBA.
Brain Damage – Tribute to Pink Floyd, Landis, 8 p.m., April 30, $20.
Titans of ‘80s Rock Tribute Show featuring Wanted DOA and Shot of Poison, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 30, $32, $59.
The Crucible, Grunin Center, 7:30 p.m., April 22, 23, 29, and 30; 2 p.m., April 24, 30, and May 1; $12, $15.
Jeff Allen, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 29, $30, $35.
Evil Woman – The American ELO, Resorts, 8 p.m., April 30, $35, $45, $55.
Dick Fox’s Golden Boys starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, and Bobby Rydell, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., April 30, $59, $69, $79, $99.
The Ronstadt Revue, A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., May 1, $35, $40.
Bill Maher, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $79, $89, $99, $109. Postponed from May 28, 2021.
Forever Young: An Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Your Life, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., April 28, 2022, $38. Postponed from May 27, 2020 and May 26, 2021.
Kix, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., April 29, $35.
Shawn Colvin, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., April 30, $35, $45, $55, $135.
Week of May 5, 2022
Deaf Leopard – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 6, $20.
Limp Bizkit: Still Sucks Tour, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7:30 p.m., May 6, $59, $79, $99.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Bourre, 7 p.m., May 6, $20, $40.
Mother’s Day Up Close & Personal with Russell Thompkins, Jr. & The New Stylistics, Bloodstone, The Legendary Blue Notes, The Intruders & Angela Burton, Caesars, 6 p.m., May 8, $58, $70.50, $107.
Robert Kelly, Resorts, 8 p.m., May 14, $20, $25.
Ya Momma The Comedy Show starring Michael Shawn, Che Che, Michelle Tomko, Craig McLaren, Latice, and hosted by Imvontee with a special poetry reading by Ms. Star Hart, Showboat, 7 p.m., May 7, $60.
Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., May 6, $39.45, $45.11.
Giannis Ploutarhos, Resorts, 8:30 p.m., May 7, $65, $75, $85, $100, $160.
Two Divas & A Piano – The Show, Bally’s, 8 p.m., May 7, $39, $49.
Tusk – The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Levoy, 8 p.m., May 7, $39, $49.
OCC Concert Band – The Great American Songbook, Grunin` Center, 7 p.m., May 7, $18, $20.
Louie Anderson, Levoy Theatre, 7:30 p.m., May 5, $39, $44. Canceled. More information to follow.
STRYPER with Emerald Rising, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 10, $30.
Janis Ian: Celebrating Our Years Together, The Final US Tour with special guests Livingston Taylor & Tom Chapin, Ocean City Music Pier, 8 p.m., May 6, 2022, $45, $59, $69.
Greg Hawkes with Eddie Japan performing the music of The Cars, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 7, $30
Mother’s Day Music Festival with Fantasia & Keith Sweat, Tank, Avant and Destinee Maree, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., May 7, $52, $67, $77. Postponed from May 2021.
Yachtley Crew, Tropicana, 8 p.m., May 6, $25. Postponed from July 24, 2021.
Week of May 12, 2022
Vanessa Collier, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., May 15, $30, $35.
Disney’s Frozen Jr., Levoy, 8 p.m., May 13 and 22, $18.
May Fest, Smithville Village, May 14 and 15, Free.
Wynonna and The Big Noise, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 13, $59, $79, $99.
Miss Tri-City 2022, Landis Theater, 6 p.m., May 14, $15.
DJ Pauly D, Harrah’s, 11:59 p.m., May 14, $35.
The Dead Milkmen, Anchor Rock Club, 9 p.m., May 13, $22.50.
The Iron Maidens with Burning Witches, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 12, $25.
Dionne Warwick, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., May 14, $49, $59, $69, $89.
The Doo Wah Riders, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., May 14, $25, $35.
Randy Rainbow, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., May 14, $44.50, $54.50, $64.50. Postponed from Oct. 29.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., May 14, $79, $89. Postponed from 2021.
Sting, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 13 and 14, $99, $139, $169, $229.
Week of May 19, 2022
Ring of Combat 76, Tropicana, 8:30 p.m., May 20, $53, $63, $78.
Mr. Speed – KISS Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., May 21, $30.
Anna Vissi, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., May 21, $85, $125.
Disney’s Frozen Jr., Levoy, 8 p.m., May 13 and 22, $18.
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., May 21, $25, $35.
Ventnor Chef’s Night Out, Ventnor City, 4 p.m., May 22, Ticket price TBA.
Ricardo Arjona, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., May 21, $80, $100, $151, $176, $201.
Popa Chubby, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., May 22, $35, $40.
Steven Wright, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 21, $30.02, $39.45.
An Evening with Philippe Cousteau, Grunin Center, 6:30 p.m., May 19, $15.
Chili Knockout and Spicy Foot Fest, 114 S. New York Ave., 11 a.m., May 21, $15, $25.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents: Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 21, $48.
The Charlie Apicella Trio featuring Don Braden, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., May 22, $20, $24.
Week of May 26, 2022
Nelly, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., May 27, $59, $79, $99.
Micro Wrestling All Stars Invade AC NJ “Red, White, Black and Blue”, Showboat, 8 p.m., May 27, $25, $75.
Boogie Wonder Band, Resorts, 8 p.m., May 28, $35, $45, $55.
Across the Pond Tour with The Struts, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., May 29, $39.45.
Primus – A Tribute to Kings, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., May 27, $48.89.
Bell Bottom Blues, A Tribute to Eric Clapton, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., May 26, $35, $40.
Reverend Horton Heat with The Koffin Kats, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., May 30, $25.
Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., May 27, $20.
Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., May 28, $35.68, $48.89, $63.98.
The Boxmasters, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., May 28, $39.45, $48.89.
Week of June 2, 2022
Anvil, Landis Theater, 7:30 p.m., June 4, $20.
Tower of Power, Resorts, 9 p.m., June 3, $56, $66, $76.
Al Di Meola, Levoy, 7 p.m., June 5, $49, $65.
Slaughter Beach, Dog with Trace Mountains and Anika Pyle, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., June 4, $17.
Rockabilly Uprising, Smithville Village, 10 a.m., June 4, Free.
Lit with Special Guest Huxley, Levoy, 7:30 p.m., June 2, $34, $39.
Billy Hector with The Midnight Horns, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., June 5, $30, $35.
Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., June 3, $48.89.
Jose Feliciano, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., June 3, $52, $57.
NYC3: Today’s Hits – Live!, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., June 3, $27, $32.
Cat & Nat, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., June 4, $39.50, $54.50.
Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, Bader Field, June 4 and 5, $65.
Christina P., Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., June 4, $35.68, $39.45.
Week of June 9, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Rebirth Brass Band, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., June 9, 420.
The mewithoutYouFarewell Tour, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., June 11, $35.
Kathleen Madigan, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 11, $35.68, $42.75.
Ween, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., June 10 and 11, $67.75, $132.84 (two-day pass).
Back to the 80s Show with Jessie’s Girl, Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., June 11, $34, $39.
Tom Cotter, Resorts, 8 p.m., June 11, $20, $25.
Bobby Rydell, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., June 11, $29, $39, $69.
Paul Anka – Greatest Hits: His Way!, Ocean Resort Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., June 11, $49, $69, $99.
Nick Swardson, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 10, $49, $55. Postponed from March 4.
Neha Kakkar – Live in Concert, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 11, $45, $65, $95, $150, $250.
AnimeNext, Atlantic City Convention Center, June 10 through 12, $60, $160.
Orange Loop Rock Festival, Orange Loop Amphitheater, June 10 through 12, $99.
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Grunin Center, 3 p.m., June 12, $20, $24.
Ron White, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., June 10, $45, $65, $85, $90.
Week of June 16, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
War at the Shore, Anchor Rock Club, 4:10 p.m., June 18, $25.
Celebrating Billy Joel, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 17, $39.45, $48.89.
The Original Mixed Company, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., June 19, $30, $35.
John Mulaney: From Scratch, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., June 17, and 7 p.m., June 18, $79, $99, $109, $159.
2022 Barefoot Country Music Fest with Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Walker Hayes, Bret Michaels, and 40+ More of Country’s Hottest Artists, Wildwood Beach, June 16 through 19, $189, $359, $1199.
Mandy Moore, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., June 18, $55, $59. Postponed from June 19, 2021.
The Masked Singer National Tour 2022, Tropicana, 9 p.m., June 17, $54.50, $69.50, $84.50.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 20, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 23, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Lionel Richie, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 24, $99, $129, $159, $199.
Dave Mason, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 28, $49.50, $75.
It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 25, $35.68, $45.11.
Get the Led Out, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., June 27, $49.
Wooden Ships Band (A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., June 23, $35, $40.
Andrea Bocelli, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., June 25, $249, $349, $449, $499, $549.
Margate Beachstock 2022, Margate Beach, 10 a.m., June 25, Ticket price TBA.
Shaun Cassidy, Magic of the Midnight Sky Tour, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., June 24, $39.45, $48.89.
The Bronx Wanderers, Grunin Center, 5 and 8 p.m., June 26, $40, $49.
Sun Ra Arkestra with DJ Charlie Hall, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., June 25, $25. Postponed from Aug. 28, 2021.
Gold Rush, The Ultimate Neil Young Celebration, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., June 23, $35, $40.
The Magic of Manilow & Midler – a Musical Tribute to Bette & Barry, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., June 30, $42.
Week of July 1, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
The Sixties Show, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 5, $50.
The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 2, $96.06, $133.79, $162.09.
Liliac, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 2, $30.
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., July 2, $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, $79.50, $99.50, $119.50.
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022 with Salt N Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., July 3, $99, $149, $199.
Week of July 8, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Average White Band, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 12, $50.
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., July 8, $80, $100, $170, $200, $230.
Kevin Hart: Reality Check, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., July 8 and 9, $149, $199, $249.
CHEER Live, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 8, $58.32, $67.75, $77.19.
Sock Hop, Caesars, 3 p.m., July 11, $28.
Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 11, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50. Postponed from July 12, 2021.
Damn the Torpedoes, The Music of Tom Petty, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 10, $35, $40.
Week of July 15, 2022
Toranzo Cannon, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 20, $30, $35.
The Ohio Players, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 19, $70.
Tracy Morgan, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., July 16, $45, $65, $70.
Gordon Lightfoot, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., July 18, $45, $69, $89.
Kinderhook, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 17, $35, $40.
Professor Louie & The Crowmatix with the Woodstock Horns, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 18, $35, $40.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Dion, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., July 15, $69, $89. Postponed from July 23, 2021.
The Royal Scam, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., July 21, $35, $40.
Week of July 22, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., July 26, $50.
The Ultimate Queen Celebration, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., July 23, $35, $50, $55, $70, $75.
Jackie Evancho with the Ocean City Pops, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., July 24, $35, $45.
National Sports Collectors Convention 2022, Atlantic City Convention Center, July 27 through 31, $25, $169.
Vixen, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., July 28, $30, $40.
Sam Hunt, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., July 23, $69, $89, $109.
The Drifters – Under the Boardwalk, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., July 28, $42.
Week of July 29
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Marc Broussard, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 3, $50.
National Sports Collectors Convention 2022, Atlantic City Convention Center, July 27 through 31, $25, $169.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 7 p.m., July 30, $59, $79, $99, $129.
Five for Fighting with Special Guest The Verve Pipe, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., July 30, $49, $69, $89.
Happy Together Tour 2022 featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 1, $59, $79, $99.
The Keyes-Bergson-Hooks Band with very special guest Legendary Drummer, Bernard Purdie, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 4, $30, $35.
Week of Aug. 5, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show: Brit Floyd World Tour 2022, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Aug. 5, $54.55, $63.98.
Eric D’Alessandro, Borgata, Music Box, 7 p.m., Aug. 6, $45.11, $54.55.
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $62, $82, $102.
Steely Dan, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $124.36, $162.09, $267.66.
David Bromberg Band, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 9, $50.
An Evening with Graham Nash, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 8, $49, $85.
Phish, Atlantic City Beach, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 5 through 7, $85, $325.
The SpongeBob Musical, Levoy, 8 p.m., Aug. 5 and 14, $20, $22, $23, $25.
Deadgrass, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10, $30, $35.
Alicia Keys, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $99, $119, $139, $199.
Lisa Polizzi’s Janis Joplin Experience, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7, $35, $40.
Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022, Ocean Casino, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., Aug. 5, $29, $49, $54, $69, $74.
Romeo Delight – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band, Landis, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, $20.
Week of Aug. 12, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Girl Named Tom, Ocean City Music Pier, 7 p.m., Aug. 15, $29, $49.
Russell Thompkins, Jr. and The New Stylistics, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 16, $50.
Southern Accents – Tom Petty Tribute, Landis, 8 p.m., Aug. 13, $20, $30.
The SpongeBob Musical, Levoy, 8 p.m., Aug. 5 and 14, $20, $22, $23, $25.
Kiss the Sky, World’s Greatest Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 14, $35, $40.
TidalWave Music Festival featuring Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Hardy, Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, Lauren Alaina and many more, Atlantic City Beach, Aug. 12 through 14, $249, $499, $749.
Week of Aug. 19, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Superunknown & The Ledbetters (Chris Cornell & Pearl Jam Tributes), Levoy, 8 p.m., Aug. 21 and 27, $29, $34.
Dire Straits Legacy Band, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 24, $50.
Katherine Jenkins with the Ocean City Pops, Ocean City Music Pier, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 21, $35, $50.
Rod Stewart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 19, $185, $215, $235, $275. Postponed from Aug. 6, 2021.
Tarkus – Tribute to Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Landis, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, $20.
Week of Aug. 26, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Superunknown & The Ledbetters (Chris Cornell & Pearl Jam Tributes), Levoy, 8 p.m., Aug. 21 and 27, $29, $34.
Tom Segura, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, $39, $49, $69, $89.
Marc Cohn, Cape May Convention Hall, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $50.
Ghost Town Blues Band, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 28, $30, $35.
Sleigh Bells, Anchor Rock Club, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, $30.
Ronstadt Revue, featuring Gesenia – Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, Landis, 9 p.m., Aug. 27, $20.
The Beach Boys, Wildwoods Convention Center, 7 p.m., Aug. 27, $35, $55, $80, $85, $95.
Atlantic City Classic Car Show & Auction 2022, AC Convention Center, Aug. 26 through 28, $20, $25 (per day). POSTPONED from February 2022.
Week of Sept. 2, 2022
Masters of Illusion, Harrah’s, multiple times, June 9 through Sept. 4, $28.50, $38.50, $48.50.
Live at the Fillmore, The Definitive Concert Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band, Lizzie Rose Music Room, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 5, $30, $35.
7 Bridges – The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 2, $25.
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back on Tour, Borgata, Event Center, 5 and 8:30 p.m., Sept. 3, $58.32, $67.75.
Week of Sept. 9, 2022
33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, $20.
Zucchero, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Sept. 9, $39, $59, $79. Postponed from Sept. 24, 2021.
Week of Sept. 16, 2022
Atlantic City Pickleball Open, Atlantic City Convention Center, Sept. 19 through 24, Ticket price TBA.
Assisted Living: The Musical, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 22, $42.
90’s Rockfest – Lounge Fly, Remedy, & Best of Foo, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, $25.
The Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor Ski Beach, Sept. 17 and 18, Ticket price TBA.
Pickleball Open Indoor Championships, Atlantic City Convention Center, Sept. 19 through 24, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Sept. 22, 2022
Assisted Living: The Musical, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., Sept. 22, $42.
Il Volo Sings Morricone and More!, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Sept. 23, $67.75, $77.19, $88.62. Postponed from March 19.
Week of Sept. 29, 2022
Ben Platt, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 1, $49.50, $62.25, $69.50. Postponed from March 4.
Week of Oct. 6, 2022
Alan Jackson, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., Oct. 7, $25.50, $55.50, $85.50, $115.50, $149.50, $175.50, $325.
Our Town, Levoy, 8 p.m., Oct. 7 and 9, $20, $22, $25.
Bad Animals – The Heart Tribute, Landis Theater, 8 p.m., Oct. 8, $20.
Week of Oct. 13, 2022
Wisin y Yandel: La Ultima Mision, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Oct. 14, $69, $79, $89, $139.
Vic DiBitetto, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Oct. 14 and 15,
$44, $54, $64.
Famous Duets, Caesars, 3 p.m., Oct. 17, $28.
Week of Oct. 20, 2022
The Capris, Caesars, 3:30 p.m., Oct. 20, $42.
Colbie Caillat, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Oct. 22, $58.32, $67.75. Postponed from March 11.
Week of Oct. 27, 2022
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – The Ultimate David Bowie Experience, Levoy, 8 p.m., Oct 28, $30, $39.
Week of Nov. 10, 2022
Holiday Inn, Levoy, 8 p.m., Nov. 11 and 20, $20, $22, $25.
The Peter Gabriel Experience featuring RAEL, Landis, 8 p.m., Nov. 12, $20.
Week of Nov. 17, 2022
Holiday Inn, Levoy, 8 p.m., Nov. 11 and 20, $20, $22, $25.
El Gran Combo 60th Anniversary World Tour and Special Guests, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Nov. 19, $69, $79, $99, $125.
Week of Dec. 1, 2022
The Modern Gentlemen – You Make it Feel Like Christmas, Tropicana, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 1, $42.
Week of Dec. 15, 2022
Christmas with Elvis: Matt Lewis & Long Live the King Orchestra, Landis Theatre, 8 p.m., Dec. 17, $30.
Week of March 9, 2023
The Life and Music of George Michael, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 10, $40.40. Postponed from Feb. 18, 2022. All tickets for the original date will be honored for this new date.
Week of April 6, 2023
In the Light of Led Zeppelin, Levoy, 8 p.m., April 8, $35, $40. Postponed from April 2, 2022.