Cape May National is a natural treasure, celebrating 30th anniversary

Cape May National Golf Club has no trouble living up to its nickname as “The Natural.”
During a given round, players are apt to see turtles sunning themselves on the muddy banks of the 10th hole, swans flipping upside down in the ponds at the No. 6 and 11 holes, blue herons perching in the reeds in search of a meal and an occasional snake slithering across a cart path.
Once in a great while, a bald eagle can be seen sitting majestically in the trees or soaring over the 9th, 10th or 18th fairways.
Eagles and birdies can also be found on the course, though it’s tough to spot them on a layout that is just as challenging as it is scenic.
“This is a golf course that’s already laid out by nature,” Cape May National owner Bob Mullock said.
Cape May National, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, was designed by Mullock and noted golf architect Karl Litten on 200 acres of what was originally intended to be a housing development. Mullock, who played high school golf and worked as a caddie in the Philadelphia area before moving to the beach, had other ideas. The result is a gem on the South Jersey golf scene.
The par-71 course features five sets of tees to accommodate players of various abilities. It plays 6,905 yards from the championship tees, 6,592 from the blues, 6,063 from the whites, 5,370 from the seniors and 4,711 from the ladies tees. It is one of those courses that provides a true test, regardless of a player’s handicap.
You don’t have to wait long to come to the realization that Cape May National is challenging.
Two of the most difficult holes are at the start.
“I wanted people to get into the teeth of the course right away,” Mullock said.
The second hole is a long par 4 that plays 469 yards from the back tees and demands two or three accurate shots to reach the green. Fescue-covered hills swallow wayward shots on the left side of the fairway, while trees line the right side. Given its length, most players wind up needing a one-putt for a par.
No. 4, a 554-yard dogleg left, is the hardest hole on the front nine. Players teeing it up from the black, blue and white tees face a 150-yard carry over a marsh just to get to the fairway. Seniors and women’s players are spared that challenge — their tee boxes are on the other side of the waste area — but they have to deal with a large pond on the right side that likely has hundreds of Titleists and Calloways on its floor.
A deep, steep bunker guards a green that slopes from back to front.
“If you hit two good shots, most golfers are a pitching wedge or a nine-iron away from the green,” Mullock said. “But that bunker tells them that, ‘OK, you’re close (to the green), but you’re not there, yet.’ It’s devious and deep in there.”
The back nine is more open, but no less daunting, especially the final five holes. The par-5 14th features a waste area on the left side. An elevated green is masked by steep, grassy traps. Players have the option of a split fairway on the par-4 15th. Driving over water on the left cuts off about 10 yards. Sliced drives on the par-4 16th veer toward woods that separate the course from the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway. Ducks and geese duck for cover while players attempt to carry the water on the par-3 17th.
Some golf courses purposely design the 18th as an easier hole for golfers to enjoy. Cape May National’s 18th is not in that category. It is arguably the toughest finishing hole in South Jersey. Water lines the left side of the fairway on the par 4 and rims the two-tiered green. Anything less than a terrific drive means you’re better off bailing out on the second shot. Unless you’re the type that “didn’t come all the way out here to lay up.”
“There are golf courses that want a player to leave with a smile on their face,” Mullock said. “I wanted people to know that even after you’ve played 17 holes, you have more to accomplish. Even if you have a rotten day, you can still go for the gusto on your second shot. But after all that, you still have to putt well. It’s a hole where if you make a bogey, if feels like a par; if you make par, it feels like a birdie; and if you birdie it, it feels like an eagle.”
Tap-Ins: Cape May National has been the home course for Lower Cape May Regional High School’s golf team since it opened in 1991. Among the course’s many events is the annual “Scramble ‘Fore’ Scholarships Golf Tournament,” which this year will be held Oct. 15. The tournament has raised more than $550,000 in scholarships for students attending Atlantic Cape Community College.