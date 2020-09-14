The Trop Advantage program at Tropicana Atlantic City is transitioning to Caesars Rewards.
Trop Advantage cardholders who do not have a Caesars Rewards card need to visit the Caesars Rewards Center to receive a new Local card. The Local card is valid only at Tropicana. To receive full Caesars Rewards benefits apply for a Caesars Rewards card and link the two accounts.
Trop Advantage Green cards will become Caesars Rewards Gold, Copper and Gold cards will become Platinum, Platinum cards will become Diamond, and Black cards will become Diamond Elite.
In addition to the new tier levels, Caesars will convert Tropicana comp dollars to Reward Credits and tier points to tier credits.
Future earnings will be based on Caesars Rewards rules and regulations.
Visit Caesars.com for details.
Good sports
The Book sportsbooks at Wild Wild West and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City have reopened.
Go forth and multiply
Resorts Casino Hotel has a number of promotions for its Star cardholders throughout the month of September. Activate these offers at any kiosk before playing.
Earn 3X comp dollars every Tuesday and, on Friday, Sept. 18, earn up to 10X comp dollars. Premiere and Epic cardholders are guaranteed 2X, Paramount cardholders are guaranteed 3X, Paramount Plus are guaranteed 4X, and Red Carpet cardholders are guaranteed 5X.
Every Wednesday earn 2X cashback and every Thursday Red Carpet Club cardholders will earn 4X cashback. The cashback will be available 72 hours after a trip ends, and can be used for slot play only.
Resorts $35,000 Jackpot Sweepstakes for June has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 26.
One person will win $1,000 in slot cash every 10 minutes, followed by a $10,000 cash Grand Prize Drawing at 10:15 p.m.
Players earn one entry for each taxable hand paid jackpot.
All June entries will be accepted for these new drawings.
Slot Dollar promotions at Borgata
From noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 20 and 27, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is giving away 1,500 Bonus Slot Dollar to one player every 15 minutes. Insert your M life Rewards card into any slot machine or table games rating from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on those dates for a chance to win.
In addition, every Saturday in September Borgata will award 5X Bonus Slot Dollars to all Gold, Platinum and NOIR M life Rewards cardholders.
Lounging around
Resorts VIP Lounge has reopened, but, due to state-imposed capacity restrictions, is now limited to Red Carpet and Paramount Plus cardholders. Hours are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, noon to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Planning to stop by the Trop Advantage VIP Lounge at Tropicana? Visits now are limited to 60 minutes and restricted to Seven Stars, Black and Platinum cardholders.
Legends Lounge for Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City Wild Card Rewards Rock Royalty and X cardholders has reopened, but in the Seminole Ballroom. In addition, Rock Royalty and X cardholders now can convert up to 1,000 comp dollars into free play once per day, every day, as long as they maintain a minimum $25 balance.
Pigskin picks
Pick more winning teams than the Borgata Book and win $20 Bonus Slot Dollars. Entries — starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays — can be placed at select Sports Betting kiosks, but are limited to one free entry per week. Entries for each week must be placed by 11 a.m. on Sundays. Details at TheBorgata.com.
Caesars Rewards cardholders can make weekly picks by choosing which team they think will win in the eligible NFL football games and activate those picks for their chance to win a share of $60,000 in prizes each week. First place winner each week walks away with $20,000 cash. Details at Games.Caesars.com.
Free face mask
While supplies last, earn two tier points to receive a free Resorts mask. Visit the Promotions Booth. There is a limit of one mask per customer.
Tier up
If you have a top tier players card with a casino loyalty program M life Rewards may match your status. To see if your card is eligible, visit the M life Rewards desk at Borgata through Thursday, Dec. 31, or MGMResorts.com.
Ocean Casino Resort, Hard Rock and the four Caesars Rewards casinos all have similar promotions. Visit their websites for details.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.