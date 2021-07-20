There’s more to a casino than gambling

Atlantic City’s casinos are introducing new dining and beverage options, opening their pools, adding entertainment options, and even offering transportation packages.
Ocean Casino Resort has introduced an all-you-can-eat clubhouse breakfast buffet at the Topgolf Swing Suite from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes bagels, scrambled eggs, French toast and other brunch classics. Price is $18.95 per person; for children 8 years and younger it’s $8.95 person. Seating is first come, first served. Through Sunday, Aug. 29, Ocean Rewards Reserve, Prime and Preferred cardholders can buy one, get one free, while Signature cardholders can buy one, get one 50 percent off.
Dougherty’s Raw Bar at Resorts Casino Hotel offers a daily “Happy Hour” from 4 to 6 p.m. Specials include $1.25 oysters, $1 clams, and half-price appetizers and drink specials, along with live entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Lunch is served noon to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The Water Club’s outdoor and indoor pools are now open from noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is limited to guests 21 and older staying at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa or the Water Club.
Ocean introduces new loyalty programOcean Casino Resort’s Ocean Rewards player loyalty card program has been reimagined with four new tiers. New perks and benefits include Ocean’s new cruise partner MSC Cruises, and two new players lounges. Ocean Rewards cardholders can visit the Ocean Rewards Desk to pick up a new card with their updated tier status. For details, visit TheOceanAC.com/Rewards.
Airshow viewing packageBally’s Atlantic City, in partnership with the Atlantic City Airshow, is offering a Bally’s Beach Bar & BBQ Viewing Package. The show, Wednesday, Aug. 18, runs from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy chicken, burgers, hot dogs, sausage and more. The bar opens at 10 a.m. with live music starting at 1 p.m. Tickets – including admission, guaranteed table seating, two beverages, lunch off the grill and entertainment — are $75 per person. For tickets or more information visit TicketWeb.com.
DJ Pauly D returns
to Harrah’sThe Pool After Dark’s first residency since reopening will be DJ Pauly D. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 4, he will host six events at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. Tickets for the events will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Caesars.com/Harrahs-AC/Shows.
Come fly with meTravelers from up to 75 U.S. departure cities now can fly to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with flight service from markets such as Cincinnati; Buffalo, Charlotte, Houston, Detroit and others. Borgata’s charter flights to Atlantic City International Airport operate on a Sun Country 173-seat 737-800 aircraft. Borgata is offering nonstop jet service packages starting at $553 per person including round-trip airfare, deluxe accommodations for three nights, and round-trip ground transportation between the airport and Borgata. For complete information, call 866-755-7117.
Meanwhile, Hard Rock Air getaways include charter service on a 30-seat jet, private charter check-in at the airport, complimentary airport parking, overnight accommodations at Hard Rock Atlantic City, and ground transportation to/from Atlantic City International Airport.
To find out more call 609-449-5757 or email HardRockAir@hrhcac.com.
This has a nice
ring to itPhiladelphia’s Hard Hitting Promotions has announced a 12-fight boxing series at Showboat Atlantic City. The series, dubbed Boardwalk Boxing, begins Saturday, July 31, and will include Christian Tapia, a Super Featherweight from Puerto Rico with an 11-0 record and 10 knockouts, Dylan Price, of Philadelphia, a Bantamweight with a 13-0 record including 10 knockouts, and Atlantic City’s own Anthony Young a Welterweight with a record of 21-2 that includes eight knockouts. The matches will be held either upstairs in the Bourbon Room — the former House of Blues — or in the Carousel Room. The next show will be Saturday, Aug. 28, with another at the beginning of November. The series will begin again in February.