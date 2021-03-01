St. Patrick brings plenty to celebrate

Visitors to Atlantic City this month will soon be seeing a lot of green.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and citing public safety issues with large gatherings, for the second year in a row, the annual Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.
There still will be plenty to celebrate.
Resorts Casino Hotel will be offering a variety of food and drink specials valid Saturday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 17. Among the participating outlets are Breadsticks Café & Grill, Wet Willies, Cielo Wine Bar, DraftKings Sportsbook and Bar One.
In addition, the Shamrock Prize Patrol will be roaming the gaming floor from 2 to 10 p.m. March 13, and again from noon to 6 p.m. March 17. They’ll be handing out a variety of prizes, from green beads to gift cards. To enhance the experience, Kilted Rogues, a group of authentic bagpipers, will stroll through Resorts between 4 and 7 p.m. on March 13 and 17.
For players who earn two tier points, Resorts will hold a special St. Patrick’s Day mask giveaway at the Promotions Booth from Monday, March 8, through Wednesday, March 17 — one mask per guest while supplies last. Guests who earn one tier point can participate in a St. Patrick’s Day Slot Tournament from noon to 7 p.m. Grand prize is $1,000 in slot cash, second place is $500 slot cash, with five additional prizes of $300 slot cash each. Winners will have until 8 p.m. to claim their prizes. For registration and additional information, as well as free St. Patrick’s Day beads and leis, visit the Promotions Booth.
Over at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa enter to win a share of $200,000 in cash or Bonus Slot Dollars on Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13. Insert your M life Rewards card into a slot machine or open a table games rating from 4 to 10:30 p.m. for your chance to win.
Take a seat
Fans can reserve a socially-distant seat at Borgata for the opening games of the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament Friday, March 19, to Tuesday, March 22. BetMGM Sportsbook & Bar and Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge will be open daily starting at 9 a.m. A game day food and beverage menu will be available. Additional reserved seating is available in the Event Center, along with three betting windows and two full-service bars. Seating is limited and advance reservations are suggested. Call 609-317-8006.
Make a night of it
At Resorts fans can watch the tournament throughout the casino, place bets at the DraftKings Sportsbook, enjoy drink specials, and play Spin the Wheel & Score to win DraftKings swag, slot cash and comps. Visit the Promotions Booth to register. Those looking for the full sports fan experience can book the March Mania Room Package for $129. The package includes an overnight stay, a $40 dining credit, $25 table game free bet, a free DraftKings t-shirt and a 2 p.m. late check-out. The package is available for stays booked between March 15 and 18.
Win Bonus Slot Dollars
From noon to 7 p.m. Borgata is giving away 777 Bonus Slot Dollars to one player every seven minutes each Monday in March, and 1,500 Bonus Slot Dollars to one player every 15 minutes each Sunday. To be eligible insert your M life Rewards card into any slot machine or table games rating from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 or 29.
Win a BMW
On Saturday, March 6, enter for a chance to win a BMW 530xi. Insert your M life Rewards card into a slot machine or open a table games rating from noon to 5:30 p.m. One player will be selected at 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Details on all Borgata promotions are available at the M life Rewards Center.
Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.