Put yourself in Jeopardy!

Based on the popular television game show, the new Jeopardy! slot machine has landed across from the Society Club at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
The base game of this large-format machine is Wheel of Fortune’s Triple Double Diamond.
Players are eligible for a Jeopardy! bonus with a 6-, 10- or 20-credit bet. Wagering 10 credits gives players four more paylines and increases their Daily Double chances in the bonus. Wagering 20 credits gives players even more Daily Doubles, and increases their chances at a progressive jackpot.
The bonus is triggered with three “Bonus” symbols on a paid payline.
Plus, if you’re at Borgata from 9 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, Jan. 22 and 29, you’ll earn 10X Slot Dollars on any rated play.
New year, new slots
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina has installed new versions of three slot machines that were discontinued last year — Flame of Olympus, Geisha and Tiki Torch. Each comes in penny versions, and is located in the rear of the casino next to High Limit Slots, or between the table games and the Casino Cage/Security. Geisha and Tiki Torch also have dollar versions in the High Limit Slots area.
Other themes coming soon include Sun and Moon, Buffalo, and Cashman.
Parking privileges
Valet parking for Seven Stars cardholders is now available at Caesars Atlantic City from 4 p.m. Fridays to 8 p.m. Sundays. After hours, cars can be retrieved at the front entrance of the hotel/porte-cochère.
Meanwhile, over at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, all Wild Card Rewards cardholders get free self-parking through Sunday, Feb. 28,
Never mind
After switching to a calendar year (from Oct. 1 to Sept 30), the earning period for its Ocean Casino Resort’s Ocean Rewards program has now been split into two six-month terms (Jan. 1 to June 30 and July 1 to Dec. 31). Gone, too, are luxury car leases, stays in London and the Bahamas, and other benefits. For details, visit TheOceanAC.com/Rewards.
Tripping out
Win one of two trips to the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas by playing at Resorts Casino Hotel with your Star card through Sunday, Jan. 31. Receive one entry for every tier point earned.
In addition to drawings for the trips at 3:30 and 4 p.m., two players each will win $250 in slot cash in drawings from 2 to 3 p.m.
Good times
On Sunday, Jan. 22, as well as every Tuesday in February, Resorts’ Epic Star cardholders will earn 2X comp dollars, Paramount cardholders will earn 3X, Paramount Plus cardholders will earn 4X, and Red Carpet cardholders will earn 5X. In addition, all Star cardholders will earn 2X tier points every Sunday in February.
To qualify, activate all multipliers at any kiosk prior to playing. A gaming day is 6 a.m. to 5:59 a.m. the next day.
Best guess
Through Feb. 7, guess the number of footballs in the container on the Resorts casino floor to win up to $500 in slot cash or match play. Enter your guess one time per day at any kiosk. At 6 p.m. on Feb. 7 the 10 people who guess the closest to the actual number without going over will win $500 slot cash or match play. Guess the exact number and win $1,000, but all winners must be present.
Nero’s open only on Saturdays
Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City is now open only from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays — supposedly a temporary “winter schedule.”
