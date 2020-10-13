Prizes, countdowns and more come to A.C. casinos

Hard Rock begins countdown to 2021
Featuring more than $50,000 worth of prizes, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is celebrating the end of 2020 with a 100-Day Countdown To 2021.
The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to every show at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in 2021, including the KISS “End of the Road Tour” scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21.
Additional weekly prizes include signed memorabilia from top artists including Pitbull and Kenny Chesney, hotel stays, dining experiences, free play, Hard Rock swag, Rocktane gas and car wash giveaways, and more.
Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com for complete information and to enter.
Happy half hours — Hard Rock will award 10 players $350 in Bonus Free Play every 30 minutes from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. At 7 p.m. Hard Rock will double the number of winners, for a total of 100 winners.
Activate entries by swiping your players card at a Wild Card Kiosk, or by playing slots or table games from 4 to 10 p.m. The more you play, the more entries you earn.
In addition, on Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and 27, Hard Rock will give $500 in Bonus Free Play every 30 minutes from 2 to 6 p.m. To qualify you must be actively playing a slot machine with your Wild Card Rewards card inserted.
Double the fun — Through Thursday, Dec. 31, all Wild Card Rewards cardholders will receive 2X tier points for all slot and table play.
Golden nuggets
Best if used by — Any Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina comp dollars that were initially due to expire Oct. 1 have been extended through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Don’t forget, you can use your comp dollars 1:1 at your favorite Landry’s restaurant nationwide.
High times — Every Sunday Golden Nugget 24K Select 24K and Premier cardholders receive 2X tier credits, Chairman cardholders get 3X, and Elite cardholders get 4X. Every Monday all 24K Select cardholders receive 2X comp dollars. Every Tuesday and Wednesday all 24K Select cardholders receive 2X Slot Dollars and 2X tier credits.
Lounging around — The Chairman’s Club at Golden Nugget has relocated to The Buffet. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Drink up! - During October, $1 from each specialty cocktail or dessert sold at Chart House and Vic &Anthony’s will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc.
Borgata bits
Hang 10 — Every 10 minutes from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 18 and 25, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is giving away 1,010 Bonus Slot Dollars. Insert your M life Rewards card into any slot machine or table games rating from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win.
Everybody into the pool — Borgata’s indoor pool and garden are now open to hotel guests 18 years or older. Masks are to be worn by pool guests at all times except when seated in a lounge chair, eating or drinking, or while in the pool or whirlpool. For details visit TheBorgata.com.
Car facts
Earn entries to win a 2021 Mercedes GLA by playing your favorite slots or table games while using your Star Card at Resorts Casino Hotel through 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. For every tier point you earn, you will receive one entry.
Exchange is good
Monday to Friday throughout October Star cardholders can exchange comp dollars for slot cash or match play at a 1:1 ratio. There is a maximum redemption of 500 comp dollars per day and they must be redeemed in $10 increments. Visit the Promotions Booth to make the exchange.
Also, Paramount cardholders and one guest may now visit the VIP Lounge for 12 comp dollars per person. Previously, admission was limited to Red Carpet and Paramount Plus cardholders. The lounge is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, noon to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Hours are always subject to change.
