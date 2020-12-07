Popular casino benefit increasingly unavailable

Complimentary or reduced fare cruises are popular benefits given by casinos to reward their best customers. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends “that all people avoid travel on cruise ships ... because the risk of COVID-19 ... is very high.”
As a result, Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled all voyages with embarkation dates through Sunday, Feb. 28, as well as all voyages onboard 11 of its ships with embarkation dates through Wednesday, March 31.
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruise Line are extending their global suspension through Feb. 28, with the exception of certain Singapore and China sailings between Sunday, Jan. 24, and Feb. 28.
In addition, the remainder of the Royal Caribbean Australia/New Zealand season has been canceled through April.
Ballyhoo — Following up on the sale last month of Bally’s Atlantic City to Bally’s Corp., according to a spokesperson: “Bally’s Atlantic City will continue to be a part of Caesars Rewards for the foreseeable future and Bally’s customers will continue to earn and redeem Reward Credits and tier credits. [W]e expect the property’s transition out of Caesars Rewards to be completed sometime in Q1 of 2021.”
Golden nuggets — Earn entries Friday, Dec. 25, to Thursday, Dec. 31, for Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina’s $200,000 Free Play Sweepstakes – one entry for every 25 base tier credits. From 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31, 10 players will be selected every 30 minutes to win their share of free play based on their tier level.
Also at Golden Nugget, earn entries through Friday, Jan. 1, to win a 2021 BMW 430 Coupe – one entry for every 25 base tier credits (5X bonus entries every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). Grand Finale is at 9 p.m. Jan. 1.
Every Sunday in December (plus Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18 and 19) 24K and Premier 24K Select cardholders receive 2X tier credits, Chairman cardholders get 3X and Elite cardholders get 4X.
Every Monday in December 24K Select cardholders receive 2X comp dollars.
Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in December 24K Select cardholders receive 2X tier credits and 2X slot dollars.
Visit the 24K Select Club for details on all promotions and events.
Star treatment — Resorts Casino Hotel’s Epic Star cardholders now need to earn only three tier points to receive cashback. Previously they had to earn 10. Cashback is available 72 hours after a trip and can be used in $5 increments.
Happy new year — All Ocean Rewards cardholders will receive one free entry on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1, for a chance to win their share of free play or cash each night. Ten winners will be announced every 30 minutes from 2 to 9:30 p.m. At 10 p.m. there will be $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000 cash winners. Visit the Ocean Rewards Desk for details.
Fore! — Ocean Casino Resort has re-launched its popular Topgolf Swing Suite. The selection of virtual games includes both classic and non-traditional golf games, as well as baseball, football, hockey, carnival classics, zombie dodgeball and a virtual putting green. Bays are available at $50 per hour for up to four guests.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.
