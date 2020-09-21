Ocean Casino Resort was voted by Casino Player magazine readers as Atlantic City’s best overall gaming resort. Last year’s winner, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, took second place, and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa remained in third place for the second year, after years as No. 1.
Ocean also received first-place awards for best hotel, hotel lobby and rooms, as well as best comps and best pool. Ocean took second-place for VIP services and third-place awards for best hotel staff and suites, best casino, video slots, high limit room and non-smoking casino area.
In addition, Ocean was deemed “Casino Where You Feel The Luckiest,” followed by Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina and Tropicana Atlantic City.
Voters also recognized Hard Rock with first-place awards for best suites, spa, casino, players club, promotions, video poker, bingo, slot tournaments; second-place awards for best hotel rooms, hosts, comps, video slots and high limit room; and third-place awards for best hotel and craps.
In addition, Hard Rock was judged “Favorite Casino Resort To Vacation At,” followed by Ocean and Golden Nugget.
Among Borgata’s other honors were best VIP services, table game and poker tournaments, high limit room, blackjack, and non-smoking area. Borgata’s second-place awards were for best hotel and hotel lobby, and spa (Immersion), and third place for best hotel rooms, pool, carnival games, bingo and live poker.
Golden Nugget received four first-place awards: best hosts, roulette, carnival games and video slots. Among its second-place awards were best hotel staff, slot and poker tournaments, video poker, craps, bingo and non-smoking area. Third-place awards included best hotel lobby, spa, players club, VIP services, promotions, dealers, reel slots, blackjack and live poker.
Resorts Casino Hotel followed Golden Nugget with first-place awards for best hotel staff, dealers and craps, as well as second-place recognition for best suites, casino, players club, table game tournaments, reel slots, blackjack and carnival games, and third-place for best comps, slot tournaments and roulette.
Tropicana took first-place for best reel slots, second-place for best promotions, dealers and roulette, and third-place for best table game tournaments.
Harrah’s Resort took second-place for best pool and third-place for best hosts, and Bally’s took second-place for best live poker, and third-place for poker tournaments.
Turning to casino sportsbooks, DraftKings at Resorts was named best overall sportsbook, followed by the William Hill’s operations at Ocean and Tropicana.
DraftKings also picked up second-place for best promotions, prop bets and friendliest.
William Hill at Ocean took first-place for best betting options, promotions and friendliest, and William Hill at Tropicana took second-place for best betting options and third-place for best prop bets and friendliest.
Borgata took first-place for best prop bets, and third-place for best betting options and promotions.
Casino Player magazine is available at CasinoCenter.com or by calling 800-969-0711.