New slots, giveaways, prizes and more

‘All Aboard’: Ocean debuts new slots — Ocean Casino Resort is the first in the Northeast to debut six new “All Aboard” slot machines, featuring the base games “Dynamite Dash” and “Piggy Pennies.” According to materials provided to the media, “Players ride the rails for a symbol-driven linked progressive jackpot plus a boxcar full of credit prizes with ‘Stay & Spin’ credit-collect bonus action.”
Popular casino games move online — PlaySugarHouse.com players in New Jersey now have the chance to play several popular games currently found exclusively in land-based casinos. Produced by Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., some of these games are “Viking Reign,” “Amazon Gold,” “Sweet Chili” and “Action Dragons.” Ainsworth will continue to add new games on a regular basis.
‘Live’. . .online — Caesars Casino & Sportsbook (CaesarsCasino.com) is offering live casino action online. Eligible players in New Jersey now can play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, 3 Card Poker and Hold ’em.
Borgata reopens Poker Room — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has reopened its Poker Room with live cash games on 30 socially-distanced seven-handed tables with polycarbonate barriers. Hand sanitizing dispensers are available throughout the room, with frequent disinfecting of high touch points. Masks are required and spectators are permitted in the room.
‘Who is that masked man?’ — While supplies last, Resorts Casino Hotel is giving away a Thanksgiving-themed mask. Star cardholders who earn two tier points from Sunday, Nov. 1, to Saturday, Nov. 7, can pick up the mask at the Promotions Booth between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There is a limit of one mask per customer during this promotion.
Lounging around — The Laurel Lounges at Bally’s and Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort are now closed Monday through Thursday.
The Chairman Club at Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina has moved back to its original fourth floor location. The new hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Ocean has opened its VIP Lounge to Ocean Rewards Club Platinum cardholders and one guest from Monday to Thursday. There is a 10 comp dollar per person charge, but the lounge offers complimentary cocktails and other beverages, as well as full-service dining.
Paramount cardholders and up to one guest may now visit the VIP Lounge at Resorts Casino Hotel for 12 comp dollars per person. Previously, admission was limited to Red Carpet and Paramount Plus cardholders.
Happy half hours — From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will award 10 players $500 in Bonus Free Play every 30 minutes. At 10 p.m. Hard Rock will double the number of winners, for a total of 100.
Activate entries by swiping your players card at a Wild Card Kiosk, or by playing slots or table games from 4 to 10 p.m.
Hallowin — Win cash or Bonus Slot Dollars in Borgata’s Monster Cash $100,000 Sweepstakes from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. To enter insert your M life Rewards card into a slot machine or open a table games rating from 4 to 10:30 p.m.
Car facts — Win a share of $250,000 in cash and prizes in Ocean’s $250,000 BMW Sweepstakes. Earn entries through Saturday, Oct. 31. From 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday five winners will be drawn every hour to receive up to $1,000, plus qualify for the grand finale drawing at 11 p.m. Oct. 31. Two winners will get their choice of a 2020 BMW 330i or X3.
Leave the driving to them — Greyhound bus service between New York City and Atlantic City has resumed. Stops include Bally’s, Caesars, Resorts and Tropicana. Riders also receive a $20 free play coupon. Book your ticket and select the “Will Call” ticket option during online checkout. The coupon and ticket will be available for pick-up at the kiosk or ticket counter.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!