New meaning to ‘high limit’ gambling

Ocean Casino Resort has opened a private, invitation-only high-limit table game experience in The Loft, an exclusive 2,000-sq. ft. luxury gaming suite. Initially, The Loft is offering blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Located on the 44th floor, with floor-to-ceiling views of the Atlantic Ocean, The Loft features private butler service, a personal security detail, and a tailored bar with top-shelf offerings. Designed with COVID-19 health and safety protocols in mind, the suite undergoes a full deep-cleaning after each use.
In good spirits - The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Spirits Club gives participants a unique way to experience the world’s most renowned distilleries in six events, Thursday, April 1, through Friday, June 25. Scheduled to date are a Mt. Gay Rum Blending on April 1, a Cherry Blossom and Sake dinner on Thursday, April 15, The Bourbon Trail on Friday, April 21, Scotch & Cigars at the Balcony Bar on Friday, May 21, and a Jack Daniel Distillery Spirits Tasting on Friday, June 25. Except for the sake dinner which begins at 7 p.m., all other events start at 6 p.m. Venues vary by event. For complete information visit HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com/Event-Calendar.
Good sports - SuperDraft Inc., the daily fantasy platform of Caesars Entertainment Inc., has launched its SuperDraft Free SportsBook app, a free-to-play sports betting mobile app with cash prizes and Caesars Rewards. The app complements the company’s Daily Fantasy Sports offering, creating new ways for casual fans to engage with their favorite games and cash in on their sports knowledge. Without any financial risk, fans can compete against friends and other sports fans for cash, gift cards, prizes like consumer electronics, sports and concert tickets, and exclusive VIP experiences from Caesars Rewards. The SuperDraft Free SportsBook utilizes a social gaming currency called SuperCoin, which is used as token currency to place free bets. When players win enough SuperCoin, they can redeem it in the in-app store for gift cards, consumer electronics, merchandise and apparel, as well as trips and vacation packages. Players also can compete to win Reward Credits.
Carnival launches Fun Match program - Casino players are now eligible to receive offers directly from Carnival Cruise Line based on their tier status with any land-based or cruise line casino loyalty program. By signing up, you could be eligible for free and discounted rooms, free drinks, upgrades, free casino play and other benefits. Eligible guests even may be eligible for free suites and balcony cabins. To qualify, complete a short registration form and upload an image of your players card from any casino or cruise line. Once you sign up, wait three to five days to see if you are eligible for one of Carnival’s offers, which then can be redeemed on a wide variety of sailings.
Saying Grace - Jacqueline Grace, senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City since September, spoke with PlayNJ.com about how the gaming industry is supporting gender equity, diversity and inclusion all year long. Grace has been with Tropicana’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment Inc., for more than a decade. She began her career in casino gaming at Bally’s Atlantic City. In addition, along with her counterparts at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and Ocean Casino, Grace was profiled last month in The Press of Atlantic City.
That’s entertainment - Ocean Casino Hotel introduces live entertainment at 6:15 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at Villain & Saint and SkyCafé. “Motor City Live” continues at Hard Rock with performances on Saturdays and Sundays in April.
Slots more money - Earn 15X Bonus Slot Dollars from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, Sunday, April 4, Friday, April 9, and Sunday, April 11, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Participants must earn a minimum of four slot dollars.
Play for free - Borgata also is giving away 100 to 500 Bonus Slot Dollars to five winners (one from each M life Rewards card tier) every hour from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Insert your M life Rewards card into any slot machine or open a table games rating from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a chance to win.
More free play - Every 30 minutes from 2 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays in April, two Ocean Rewards cardholders get a chance to win $500 in free play. Activate your free entry at any Rewards Kiosk from noon to 9:45 p.m.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he'll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino.