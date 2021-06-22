New dining, drinking options open at two A.C. casinos

Several new dining and drinking options have opened at two Atlantic City casinos.
American Bar & Grille has debuted in the space formerly occupied by Wolfgang Puck American Grill at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The contemporary grill concept offers a sophisticated, yet casual, dining experience focusing on seasonal ingredients and globally influenced flavors. It’s open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
In addition, the Gypsy Bar at Borgata has joined the list of reopened nightspots in town.
Bally’s Atlantic City has opened its Beach Bar for the summer, featuring a barbecue serving chicken, burgers, hot dogs, sausage and more. On Bally’s sixth-floor dining level, the former Arturo’s has been replaced by the fourth location of Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis, a brand that originated in Providence, R. I. (Another branch of the venue is at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Delaware, also owned by Bally’s.)
Win a BMW,
free play or cashBetween 2 and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 10 Ocean Rewards cardholders will be selected every 30 minutes to win up to $500 in free play at Ocean Casino Resort. Grand prize drawings totaling $25,000 in cash will be held at 11 p.m. On July 4 between 2 and 10:30 p.m. three cardholders will be chosen every 30 minutes to win $500 in free play. At 11 p.m. one person will be called to win a 2021 BMW X3 SUV.
Visit a Rewards Kiosk each day between noon and 10:45 p.m. to activate your entries.
Winners must be present and have 30 minutes to claim their prizes.
In the cardsBlackjack players at Bally’s will find wider aisles, new gaming tables, more room at the tables and comfortable seating. Among the new options is an exclusive $25 blackjack pit offering eight games and no mid-shoe entry. Players cannot join the table until the current players have played through the shoe.
In addition, Blackjack Surrender — for players who prefer to fold their hand and surrender — is offered to every player. Players also can “re-split” aces, which allows for up to three hands. As a result, three hands can be created from one.
Another option is available to players who dine at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis. Players can play blackjack at one of two tables offered before or after they dine.
Happy Anniversary!Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is celebrating its third anniversary Friday, June 25, through Monday, June 28. The event kicks off with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on June 25. There also will be three days of free play giveaways June 25 through June 27. Hard Rock will pick three winners every 30 minutes from 2 to 8 p.m. to each win $3,000 in free play. On Monday, June 28, Hard Rock will multiply free play by 10X from noon to 4 p.m., 20X from 4 to 7 p.m., and 30X from 7 to 10 p.m.
Lounging aroundTropicana Atlantic City is increasing the seating capacity at its Laurel Lounge and reopening the Lounge’s buffet. Servers will supply plates and guests will get one visit through the buffet line. Plus, bar seating is now available.
Over at Borgata, the Amphora Lounge has reopened in its original location, allowing the Borgata Buffet to return.
Keys to successJennifer Shieh is back at the piano in Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City.
Funny, you should askWith three new headlining acts weekly, Borgata’s Comedy Club – located next to the Box Office — is open for performances at 9 o’clock every night but Tuesday and Wednesday. Guests must be at least 21 years old.
Leave the parking to themBally’s now offers complimentary valet parking to its Red Card cardholders on Fridays and Saturdays.
Over at Tropicana Diamond and Seven Stars cardholders receive complimentary valet parking in the hotel’s South Tower garage, or complimentary self-parking in any garage, when they present their Caesars Rewards card to the cashier in valet parking or when exiting any self-park garage.
In addition, Caesars Rewards Gold Card cardholders who earn 10 Tier Credits will receive complimentary self-parking in Tropicana’s Havana Tower garage. Visit any Promotional Kiosk for a voucher. Platinum Card cardholders receive complimentary self-parking in the Havana Tower garage when they present their Caesars Rewards card when exiting.
Look! Up in the sky!A Fourth of July musical fireworks display at Borgata will kick off with a 9:20 p.m. performance of the national anthem by 19-year-old “American Idol” finalist and Galloway Township resident Mara Justine. Public viewing is available from the surface lot starting at 6 p.m. Self-parking at $5 and valet parking at $10. The 20-minute show, choreographed to music, can be heard on radio station WAYV-FM 95.1.
Ocean Rewards 2.0Effective Thursday, July 1, Ocean Casino Resort will debut a new version of its player loyalty card program, Ocean Rewards. Among the perks and benefits are a new cruise partner, MSC Cruises, and two players lounges.
The benefits earning period will be July 1, 2021 to Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Beginning July 1, Ocean Rewards cardholders can visit the Ocean Rewards Desk to pick up a new card with their updated tier status. Until then current Ocean Rewards cards are still valid.
Visit TheOceanAC.com for a complete list of qualifications and benefits.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question — without your name — may appear in a future column.